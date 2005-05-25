« previous next »
I think the game will be a drag. Pep will set out his team to be compact and hard to beat. I have a snide feeling they will be happy with a draw, and will want to drag us down a few levels. We just have to keep our heads, not get frustrated and keeping the chances flowing.

I feel like we need Firmino to play out of skin tomorrow, with the experience of Mane and Salah outwide.  However, how can you keep Jota and Diaz out of this side. Jota could be the difference, popping out of nowhere, scoring that one chance. Diaz has been electric since his arrival.

Defence picks itself, Robbo/ VVD/ Matip/ Trent. Midfield I'd go for Fab, Thiago and Kieta. Tough not start Henderson, but I feel like Kieta will be more effective against a compact City side.

It feels like a cup final, but there are still plenty more games to go! Whoever wins this, I feel will win the league.

There's no way a fit Henderson isn't in our starting XI tomorrow.
Pep Guardiola will 'sleep like a baby' ahead of crunch clash"
Shit himself and wake up crying every two hours?
Only thing I do know is all this media TITLE DECIDER!?!? talk and better rivalry than Utd Arsenal?!?!? fans debate is getting tedious.
1 more sleep to go.. not that I'm getting much sleep either way..

See you on the other side reds..  :wave

We got this..  8)
Toss a coin really. Ill-gotten- gains aside, City are a fantastic side with a superb manager. We all know where the money came from, but moaning about it now doesn't matter. We play them tomorrow.

That said, I think we have the better side. I feel we are defending much better than they are at the moment and there's not much between the two in midfield and up front. If we can keep our heads at the back, then I think we have the edge. At the other end, I just don't think Stones, Ake or Laporte will cope as well. If Dias plays, then he's not going to be 100%.

I sometimes get the feeling Klopp can dial in performances to suit. We've seen us coast a bit recenly, almost looking like we are trying to win at the least amount of effort possible to conserve energy. Goes without saying, but I think we'll be at 100% tomorrow. A press and energy we've not seen for a while. Full on heavy metal.

Just hope to god the refs hold their nerve.
Great back ground post on this match.. too nervous to be on here lately.

Reds win is on the cards!

Come on Redmen you can have this lot.
I think we'll come out of the bocks at 10,000 miles an hour.. could be an early penno to us, or we score.. we could rout them then..
if we cant break through  early, we gotta keep at them I feel.

i dont know where the idea of Mo not starting comes from to be honest, course he starts, hes too fucking good... I think hendo starts as well..

very tense thinking about it, it's such a huge game, ..and not by any means an end unto itself, it wins nothing, but i think losing it will lose the league..
Confident about this. We have a full squad and are on form.  We are the better team.  How many City players would make the Liverpool starting eleven?  2 maybe?  Going for a 2-0 win.
I can't wait for the game. Shame that we didn't get them in the Champions League, but beating them tomorrow and next weekend should be enough ...
Bobby's travelled with the squad  8)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U4VY0YZKT3A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U4VY0YZKT3A</a>
Impossible to call this one. Just grateful the Reds are giving us these days.
Bad feeling on this one lads.

A win would super charge our confidence not seen since  the latter part of 2019.
Whatever it takes
The way I'm dealing with the pressure is telling myself that if we lose today we still have the silver treble to achieve. Not letting City get their dirty mitts on them. And even if we lose today, the quadruple is still not out of the question.  8)
Personally think we'll need to tough out the first half. City are fantastic at retaining the ball, resisting pressure and winning it back quickly - see the game at Anfield as an example. They were brilliant collectively and individually there, with the caveat that we were missing a couple of key players.

The longer it stays goalless, the more I think we'll win it. Tough it out, be brave, play our game when we get the chance, and, crucially, take our chance(s).

Still think 1-0 is our most likely winning scoreline.
No Surrender !
I think it's safe for us to be calm before the game.

Me, in the toilet...

Here I sit broken hearted
Tried to shit, but only farted
Then one day I took a chance
Tried to fart, but shit my pants
Let's do it, REDS!
Bad feeling on this one lads.

A win would super charge our confidence not seen since  the latter part of 2019.

Thats just a natural effect of nerves. I had a bad feeling before the game against United.

Luckily our feelings have no effect.  :)
So fucking excited for this game. 
For me this game isnt season defining; for me its this teams defining moment - win there and the possibilities for this season are endless.

Jurgen and the lads have worked their wicked of for the last 4 years, this next 6 weeks could be the ultimate reward for that work.

Fast start, get at them and dont let them breathe. 0-2 Redmen.
Thats just a natural effect of nerves. I had a bad feeling before the game against United.

Luckily our feelings have no effect.  :)

Yours was againat a shit United team mate, no offense. :D
Surprised how calm I am ahead of this. If this was (and it may still be) the European Cup final I'd be up the fucking walls
