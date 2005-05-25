Toss a coin really. Ill-gotten- gains aside, City are a fantastic side with a superb manager. We all know where the money came from, but moaning about it now doesn't matter. We play them tomorrow.



That said, I think we have the better side. I feel we are defending much better than they are at the moment and there's not much between the two in midfield and up front. If we can keep our heads at the back, then I think we have the edge. At the other end, I just don't think Stones, Ake or Laporte will cope as well. If Dias plays, then he's not going to be 100%.



I sometimes get the feeling Klopp can dial in performances to suit. We've seen us coast a bit recenly, almost looking like we are trying to win at the least amount of effort possible to conserve energy. Goes without saying, but I think we'll be at 100% tomorrow. A press and energy we've not seen for a while. Full on heavy metal.



Just hope to god the refs hold their nerve.