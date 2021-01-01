I'm excited for it. Our biggest game, against an evil team, karma is real, we are great and good



Any team we put out could cause them trouble. Diaz is new and not predictable. I'd have Jota playing up top. Mo might turn on the style he's been slightly missing. Haha, is there more terrifying an opponent than a Mo Salah who is due a goal who is thirsty to get back into it?



Defence great. Is Matip available? I like Konate lately but Matip is vastly underrated.



Robbo and Trent are both in form. Allison and Virge are just eternally good. I like Fabinho as the destroyer of their passing game, Thiago with splitting passes...



We've got the hunger, the pride, and the momentum. The moral impetus, the reality of having a real, self created legacy decades and decades long. The most astute manager who has won us the league, the CL, and club world Cup (and that's not even the full list)



Do not miss this. You may as well not bother, if you can't hack this..



Sunday will feel like the sort of day that trembles to even begin. But I want it. Need it. We need it. Let's do it.



IT'S CLOBBERIN SEASON