depends if it's two Liverpool fans who've been called up for their first ever premier League appearances or if its two blokes who have spent their entire career dedicated to reaching the top of their profession, one a Wigan fan and the other a Scouser who'd grown up in an Everton supporting family. If anything we'd probably be the ones worried in that scenario.I think it's laughable that people really take that much stock in where the ref is from. Let's face it there's as much chance of a ref born in London being a Liverpool or United fan. I think that's why the only real obvious rule is they can't be involved in games their own team plays in.Also think it's a bit of an oversight on how much work they've taken to get to this stage. As much as we can all agree the standard of refereeing has been poor they are still people making a living and who take pride in what they do. They want to reach the top of their career, they aren't going to gift teams decisions just because they fancy having a decisive role in the title race. It's like Carragher growing up as an Evertonian, we wouldn't dream of switching from our boyhood teams but being involved in a professional level obviously changes things. They are in a career they've worked tirelessly to be in.Said it before but ultimately if it was a conspiracy then they wouldn't need to rely on two refs who have it in for us. It'd be the giant piles of money stashed in envelopes that would do it. I get why people are upset when they see the words Manchester next to the refs but the way it's dominating the discussion in the build up to one of our biggest league games, perhaps ever by the way, is madness. We should be leaving the conspiracy stuff to the nutters of Blue Moon.Someone asked earlier why there's no discussion of city's money in the papers. Well it's been one of the top BBC stories for the last 48 hours. It's been in every tabloid and there's plenty of talk from journos on twitter about it, pretty much all of whom are united in their condemnation. I've seen journalists from the Independent and the Guardian in particular laughing off City supposedly topping the money list this week. I think there has been plenty of discussion, not as much as we'd like of course, but like it or not the punters aren't that interested in money theyd rather read transfer gossip and whatever else gets clicks. Abramovich at Chelsea also very successfully sued practically anyone who asked where his money came from over the years and perhaps that may come into play too. That would seem more realistic than city buying the papers...as well as the refs, the premier League, the FA and UEFA.One final thing, a couple of people who are saying "nobody is saying it's a conspiracy but..." have been on the forum long enough spouting conspiracy rubbish about refs for us to see through that. It was fergie and United and now it's city.