When some established and normally pretty sensible posters have seemingly bought into tinhat nonsense which degrades the quality of the discussion i
Let's be clear here K lad re your patronising tone - no fucking way am I normally sensible.
But to clarify. No way have I - nor from what I have discerned anyone else with similar views on this shameful situation - "bought into"
anything. Nor would I ever. Rather the opposite in fact I n that I simply go with what I've seen with my own eyes and reflected upon with my own time-served judgement borne of far too many footy laden years.
Which, in respect of the particular instances in question, happens to be clear and for me unequivocal evidence of cheating by officials which has seen decisions made which after intense looped VAR scrutiny have been so manifestly wrong and so in favour of Man City that there is simply no other way in which to have interpreted what has taken place in those specific games - namely Wolves v City, Everton v City and Spurs v LFC - as anything other than the wilful favouring of Manchester City and the disfavouring of LFC.
Two of those games have had Manchester based officials involved in the decision making - hence the genuine concern over the absurd appointments of the two principal officials for Sundays game - and have seen City gain FOUR points they would not have been entitled to with any fair interpretation of the rules. Likewise corresponding unsupportable decisions have seen LFC denied TWO points to which we would otherwise have been entitled.
As a result - and all other things being equal - we currently stand ONE point behind City when with fair and equitable officialdom LFC would now be FIVE points clear.
That is in no way shape nor form tin hat conspiracy theorising. Rather it is simply calling this desecration of a level playing field and fair and equitable officialdom for what it is. Blatant fucking cheating as evidenced by my own fucking peepers.
Now as to why such cheating has taken place, I have absolutely no insight. However, given the proven corruption of the owners of Manchester City and their limitless financial clout and reach and relentless and seemingly limitless sports washing ambition I see no reason as to why something more sinister than simple human bias borne of local favouritism could not have ensured this cheating took place.
If you feel my open mindedness as to what generated the undeniable cheating we have had to endure ranks as what you seem to get off on terming tin hat conspiracy then by all means go ahead and repeat your mantra as I couldn't give a fuck. I will, however, not refrain from citing the cheating that has taken place whenever I feel it pertinent.
PS. Nobody would wish to talk more about purely footy things relating to such a huge game than myself as my thousands of posts down the years allude to. However, the abomination that is the current Manchester City club and their owners mean that I simply cannot get past them and the grievous wounds they have inflicted and continue to inflict upon our beautiful game.