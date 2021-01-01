« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports  (Read 16389 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,145
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:06:05 am
Very surprised people mentioning Thiago not playing.

I think he is crucial to beat City's press & has to start

We do that & we have a great chance to win the game
For me it has to be Fabino, Thiago, Henderson - with Keita to run riot in the last 30 or so.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,882
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 07:36:31 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 06:38:48 pm
Just looking at the training pictures  and he wasnt in any of them

Klopp said everyone available
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 07:06:19 pm
A lot of discussion about who we play up front. Any three will do for me on the condition Origi gets on with 10 to go to score the winner  ;D 8)

Rather we were out of sight by then :)
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,231
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 07:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:07:35 pm
Pretty sure one of thems from Wigan. Even the facts have been distorted on this one. We all need to chill out and chat about the game. Lobo was right on that one.


Yep, Tierney is from Wigan and supports the Latics, Taylor is the one from the Man Utd family in Wythenshawe.

On the game, I do think we will go with the Mane - Firmino - Salah front 3 to start with, then Diaz and Jota coming on to torment them later on.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:51:11 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:53:27 pm »
Huge, huge game. I've been (unsuccessfully) trying to not think about it all week but now it's occupying prime territory in my mind.

I think the defense picks itself with Matip coming in for Konate. There is probably one question about the midfield - Keita or Henderson to partner Fab and Thiago? My preference would be Keita but you can definitely see Klopp going for Hendo for big game experience.

The front three is where it gets interesting. For me, Jota is one that I feel most confident will start. And then I can see reasoning for every other choice from Firmino to Diaz. If I had to choose, it would be Diaz, Jota, and Salah to start. But if I had to put money on it, it will probably be Jota, Mane, and Salah to start with Diaz coming in later.

Important to note that Firmino seems to have missed training today so don't know the situation there.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,946
  • ....mmm
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm »
Be better if it was at Anfield like

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/E_AUXWA35LM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/E_AUXWA35LM</a>
Logged
:D

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,954
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 pm »
Sounds like we go into this with a moral victory already with the Der Spiegel scandal on people's minds. Let's hope the nerves don't get to the players. I know mine are killing me already. Proper heart-in-mouth situation here.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,882
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 08:14:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:49:06 pm
Yep, Tierney is from Wigan and supports the Latics, Taylor is the one from the Man Utd family in Wythenshawe.

On the game, I do think we will go with the Mane - Firmino - Salah front 3 to start with, then Diaz and Jota coming on to torment them later on.

Bobby not in training apparently
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,231
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 08:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:14:45 pm
Bobby not in training apparently

You're confusing me now  :o

Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:36:31 pm
Klopp said everyone available
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 08:18:25 pm »
Hard to predict the lineup, but my guess is we'll start with Henderson ahead of Keita and Firmino ahead of Jota/Diaz.
Logged

Offline 88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 08:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:14:45 pm
Bobby not in training apparently

Klopp said everyone is a available.. unless something happened after the press conference..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 08:19:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:49:06 pm
Yep, Tierney is from Wigan and supports the Latics, Taylor is the one from the Man Utd family in Wythenshawe.

On the game, I do think we will go with the Mane - Firmino - Salah front 3 to start with, then Diaz and Jota coming on to torment them later on.

One of the linesmen is even named after a Manchester suberb - Beswick. Complete stitch up!
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,882
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 08:29:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:18:09 pm
You're confusing me now  :o


I am confused too but hes not in pictures
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,793
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 08:30:17 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 05:23:29 pm
Imagine its 2 refs from Liverpool and they got given the game (as if), would you think City fans would be weird for complaining?
depends if it's two Liverpool fans who've been called up for their first ever premier League appearances or if its two blokes who have spent their entire career dedicated to reaching the top of their profession, one a Wigan fan and the other a Scouser who'd grown up in an Everton supporting family. If anything we'd probably be the ones worried in that scenario.

I think it's laughable that people really take that much stock in where the ref is from. Let's face it there's as much chance of a ref born in London being a Liverpool or United fan. I think that's why the only real obvious rule is they can't be involved in games their own team plays in.

Also think it's a bit of an oversight on how much work they've taken to get to this stage. As much as we can all agree the standard of refereeing has been poor they are still people making a living and who take pride in what they do. They want to reach the top of their career, they aren't going to gift teams decisions just because they fancy having a decisive role in the title race. It's like Carragher growing up as an Evertonian, we wouldn't dream of switching from our boyhood teams but being involved in a professional level obviously changes things. They are in a career they've worked tirelessly to be in.

Said it before but ultimately if it was a conspiracy then they wouldn't need to rely on two refs who have it in for us. It'd be the giant piles of money stashed in envelopes that would do it. I get why people are upset when they see the words Manchester next to the refs but the way it's dominating the discussion in the build up to one of our biggest league games, perhaps ever by the way, is madness. We should be leaving the conspiracy stuff to the nutters of Blue Moon.

Someone asked earlier why there's no discussion of city's money in the papers. Well it's been one of the top BBC stories for the last 48 hours. It's been in every tabloid and there's plenty of talk from journos on twitter about it, pretty much all of whom are united in their condemnation. I've seen journalists from the Independent and the Guardian in particular laughing off City supposedly topping the money list this week. I think there has been plenty of discussion, not as much as we'd like of course, but like it or not the punters aren't that interested in money theyd rather read transfer gossip and whatever else gets clicks. Abramovich at Chelsea also very successfully sued practically anyone who asked where his money came from over the years and perhaps that may come into play too. That would seem more realistic than city buying the papers...as well as the refs, the premier League, the FA and UEFA.

One final thing, a couple of people who are saying "nobody is saying it's a conspiracy but..." have been on the forum long enough spouting conspiracy rubbish about refs for us to see through that. It was fergie and United and now it's city.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,793
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 08:33:57 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm
For me it has to be Fabino, Thiago, Henderson - with Keita to run riot in the last 30 or so.
On to the football...I completely agree with this. I'd be shocked if that's not the midfield. The only question for me is whether we include Diaz in the starting 11 or we stick with that tried and tested front three...goalie, defence, midfield and mo picks itself for this.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:33:57 pm
On to the football...I completely agree with this. I'd be shocked if that's not the midfield. The only question for me is whether we include Diaz in the starting 11 or we stick with that tried and tested front three...goalie, defence, midfield and mo picks itself for this.

Been saying Diaz probably isn't tactically ready yet for city, but I've just watched this compilation and now I'm all in on him starting sunday.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XO7VfovLx1A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XO7VfovLx1A</a>

The footy equivalent of Klopp slapping his balls down on Peps bald head

 
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,422
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 08:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:12:17 pm
Yeah, the two games we lost heavily we actually started pretty well. Had chances to score and didnt take them.

The 2-1 defeat we played really well, more so in the second half but it was an even game.

Weve drawn their twice against Guardiola sides. Both times we took the lead with a penalty and again gave a decent account of ourselves.



Yeah and last season in particular was really good - Klopp played four front players and we were well on top for a good while (and I think the penalty given against Gomez  was from one of those handballs that they kept changing the rules for). Thinking about those matches makes me more confident for the game on Sunday actually.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:41:14 pm
Yeah and last season in particular was really good - Klopp played four front players and we were well on top for a good while (and I think the penalty given against Gomez  was from one of those handballs that they kept changing the rules for). Thinking about those matches makes me more confident for the game on Sunday actually.

I'm also quietly confident. I think we're better than we were when we last played them. Not sure they are. Also we know their team, even if they play H from steps on the wing we pretty much know his game. diaz / Thiago / Jota all bring a new dynamic to our play....
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • Up the Red Men
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm »
Well Ive seen all the interviews, read all the build up, seen want everyone is saying, and I can confirm I wont be watching it. My bottles gone. Ill be going for a walk when the game is on.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,882
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 09:08:06 pm »
Diaz in fro the left for me.

Jota and Bobby from bench.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 09:09:05 pm »
Cant wait for this one. Finely poised, but I think we will win. It will be hard fought and very close, but we have more attacking power to call in from the bench, and I think that will be the decisive factor.

I would start with:

Alisson
Trent Matip VVD Robbo
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Mane

Firmino to start as he plays between the lines better, and will tuck in to disrupt Man City in midfield.

Jota and Diaz from the bench is amazing firepower to call on, and I think we will see all five strikers on Sunday.

Midfield will probably be Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. Tried. Tested. Experienced. It will be vital in a game with fine margins. Keita might get a look in as he has been making a case for himself lately, but I think he will be on the bench.

2-1 Liverpool. Diaz winner from the bench.
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 09:20:58 pm »
Quote from: mrchimps on Yesterday at 12:20:34 pm
Love how the pundits are giving them the win due to the home crowd advantage. haha!

Wouldnt it be great if we emptied 2 Manchester stadiums by half time in one season?
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:07:35 pm
Pretty sure one of thems from Wigan. Even the facts have been distorted on this one. We all need to chill out and chat about the game. Lobo was right on that one.

im not unchilled. I just dont trust Paul Tierney and i dont think he should have been appointed to this game.

You wrote a long essay knocking people on the head for crazy conspiracy theory's and when i give you a meet in the middle offering you remain in the same position but toss out a semi random distorted facts (fake news) representation, and then call for calm heads to prevail, as apparently only properly evidenced by a complete end to the discussion at that exact point.

That's information management not honest debate.

Heres an undistortion.  He was born in Wigan but he lives in Salford.  Salford, Greater Manchester. If he farts they can smell it at Old Trafford.

I think we are going to smash them and im not looking for an excuse before weve even started. Mo in particular is going to tear them a new one imo. The sight of Diaz Mane and Mo running at full pelt at the Benfica defence on Tue, Mane in the middle and the other two flanking him,  made me wonder how anybody could be expected to deal with that level of speed and skill on the move x3 , unreal that and good luck to Pep dealing with it. Good luck to Cancelo dealing with it, thats for sure.

 I just dont trust Paul Tierney and i dont think he should have been appointed to this game.

or, let me put it another way.  I just dont trust Paul Tierney and i dont think he should have been appointed to this game.



Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 09:39:34 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:30:17 pm
depends if it's two Liverpool fans who've been called up for their first ever premier League appearances or if its two blokes who have spent their entire career dedicated to reaching the top of their profession, one a Wigan fan and the other a Scouser who'd grown up in an Everton supporting family. If anything we'd probably be the ones worried in that scenario.

I think it's laughable that people really take that much stock in where the ref is from. Let's face it there's as much chance of a ref born in London being a Liverpool or United fan. I think that's why the only real obvious rule is they can't be involved in games their own team plays in.

Also think it's a bit of an oversight on how much work they've taken to get to this stage. As much as we can all agree the standard of refereeing has been poor they are still people making a living and who take pride in what they do. They want to reach the top of their career, they aren't going to gift teams decisions just because they fancy having a decisive role in the title race. It's like Carragher growing up as an Evertonian, we wouldn't dream of switching from our boyhood teams but being involved in a professional level obviously changes things. They are in a career they've worked tirelessly to be in.

Said it before but ultimately if it was a conspiracy then they wouldn't need to rely on two refs who have it in for us. It'd be the giant piles of money stashed in envelopes that would do it. I get why people are upset when they see the words Manchester next to the refs but the way it's dominating the discussion in the build up to one of our biggest league games, perhaps ever by the way, is madness. We should be leaving the conspiracy stuff to the nutters of Blue Moon.

Someone asked earlier why there's no discussion of city's money in the papers. Well it's been one of the top BBC stories for the last 48 hours. It's been in every tabloid and there's plenty of talk from journos on twitter about it, pretty much all of whom are united in their condemnation. I've seen journalists from the Independent and the Guardian in particular laughing off City supposedly topping the money list this week. I think there has been plenty of discussion, not as much as we'd like of course, but like it or not the punters aren't that interested in money theyd rather read transfer gossip and whatever else gets clicks. Abramovich at Chelsea also very successfully sued practically anyone who asked where his money came from over the years and perhaps that may come into play too. That would seem more realistic than city buying the papers...as well as the refs, the premier League, the FA and UEFA.

One final thing, a couple of people who are saying "nobody is saying it's a conspiracy but..." have been on the forum long enough spouting conspiracy rubbish about refs for us to see through that. It was fergie and United and now it's city.

Totally agree 👍. People are getting their excuses in early and/or revealing a bit of a complex.

Best way of enjoying football is to focus on the actual sport, the atmosphere and the people around you. Everything else is just noise or click bait.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,147
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 09:20:58 pm
Wouldnt it be great if we emptied 2 Manchester stadiums by half time in one season?
This one starts fairly empty to begin with
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm
Be better if it was at Anfield like

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/E_AUXWA35LM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/E_AUXWA35LM</a>

weird seeing Milner 7 in that screenshot.

He changed the flow of that game for them too. Was arguably their most influential player that day with Silva.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,545
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 10:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm
Well Ive seen all the interviews, read all the build up, seen want everyone is saying, and I can confirm I wont be watching it. My bottles gone. Ill be going for a walk when the game is on.

Wimp.

These are the games we live for. Liverpool's not really for you if your bottle goes for the biggest game in years.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
im not unchilled. I just dont trust Paul Tierney and i dont think he should have been appointed to this game.

You wrote a long essay knocking people on the head for crazy conspiracy theory's and when i give you a meet in the middle offering you remain in the same position but toss out a semi random distorted facts (fake news) representation, and then call for calm heads to prevail, as apparently only properly evidenced by a complete end to the discussion at that exact point.

That's information management not honest debate.

Heres an undistortion.  He was born in Wigan but he lives in Salford.  Salford, Greater Manchester. If he farts they can smell it at Old Trafford.

I think we are going to smash them and im not looking for an excuse before weve even started. Mo in particular is going to tear them a new one imo. The sight of Diaz Mane and Mo running at full pelt at the Benfica defence on Tue, Mane in the middle and the other two flanking him,  made me wonder how anybody could be expected to deal with that level of speed and skill on the move x3 , unreal that and good luck to Pep dealing with it. Good luck to Cancelo dealing with it, thats for sure.

 I just dont trust Paul Tierney and i dont think he should have been appointed to this game.

or, let me put it another way.  I just dont trust Paul Tierney and i dont think he should have been appointed to this game.

Hi Bobinhood, sorry I should have been clearer, I wasn't trying to push back against you really. I was just trying to correct a piece of information and also move us back to the game given there'd been some requests for that. 'chilling out' wasn't directed at you specifically, rather all of us in the conversation on this.

That said, people need to read this...

Quote
depends if it's two Liverpool fans who've been called up for their first ever premier League appearances or if its two blokes who have spent their entire career dedicated to reaching the top of their profession, one a Wigan fan and the other a Scouser who'd grown up in an Everton supporting family. If anything we'd probably be the ones worried in that scenario.

I think it's laughable that people really take that much stock in where the ref is from. Let's face it there's as much chance of a ref born in London being a Liverpool or United fan. I think that's why the only real obvious rule is they can't be involved in games their own team plays in.

Also think it's a bit of an oversight on how much work they've taken to get to this stage. As much as we can all agree the standard of refereeing has been poor they are still people making a living and who take pride in what they do. They want to reach the top of their career, they aren't going to gift teams decisions just because they fancy having a decisive role in the title race. It's like Carragher growing up as an Evertonian, we wouldn't dream of switching from our boyhood teams but being involved in a professional level obviously changes things. They are in a career they've worked tirelessly to be in.

Said it before but ultimately if it was a conspiracy then they wouldn't need to rely on two refs who have it in for us. It'd be the giant piles of money stashed in envelopes that would do it. I get why people are upset when they see the words Manchester next to the refs but the way it's dominating the discussion in the build up to one of our biggest league games, perhaps ever by the way, is madness. We should be leaving the conspiracy stuff to the nutters of Blue Moon.

Someone asked earlier why there's no discussion of city's money in the papers. Well it's been one of the top BBC stories for the last 48 hours. It's been in every tabloid and there's plenty of talk from journos on twitter about it, pretty much all of whom are united in their condemnation. I've seen journalists from the Independent and the Guardian in particular laughing off City supposedly topping the money list this week. I think there has been plenty of discussion, not as much as we'd like of course, but like it or not the punters aren't that interested in money theyd rather read transfer gossip and whatever else gets clicks. Abramovich at Chelsea also very successfully sued practically anyone who asked where his money came from over the years and perhaps that may come into play too. That would seem more realistic than city buying the papers...as well as the refs, the premier League, the FA and UEFA.

One final thing, a couple of people who are saying "nobody is saying it's a conspiracy but..." have been on the forum long enough spouting conspiracy rubbish about refs for us to see through that. It was fergie and United and now it's city.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,865
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 10:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:54:12 pm
I'll be amazed if the front three isn't Salah, Jota, Mane. 

If Firmino is fit then Ill be surprised if he doesnt start instead of Jota. The reason is I think well need to have 4 in midfield and Bobby is better at dropping back and winning the ball. I see Jota, Keita and Diaz coming on later in order to keep the intensity up.
Or maybe bring Milner on instead of Keita to hold the ball in their corner when we are 2 up with a minute to play.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:58:07 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm »
Jota doesnt keep the ball well enough to start for me. You want Mane or Diaz vs Walker and if fit, you want Bobby upfront to keep the ball better. I dont think we see much of Keita either.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm »
all good knight, just being prickly for fun.

Yeah im sick of the ref debate too, it just doesnt have to go straight to conspiracy to be real, thats all.

ive been playing in this recreation league for probably 20 years now, indoors and out, and all the referees love me, mostly because im 56 now and in good humor and they like to see the old guy holding his own, and i get away with murder basically. im like the league pet at this point.

all the referees , that is, except for this one guy who genuinely horrified at my complete lack of skill and he lives in constant fear that im going to crush someone badly with sheer shitness at some point, since im physically strong from a lifetime in the gym and im pretty much doing bobby firmino meets christian poulson out there. i never do any real serious damage and i sure take a lot too, but nonetheless he refs me waaaaay different from the others guys. Theres no conspiracy, hes not bent, theres no envelope, we get along fine, i like the guy personally hes not got a vendetta against me, hes acting in good faith , but he calls stuff he never should because of his (mostly unfounded  ;D) concern for the other players safety.

Measurable, substantial,  noticable difference in results pertaining to me with that particular ref. This is normal in the world, actually. Different strokes for different folks.

i see Tierney and us as somehow similar to that situation, is all. anybody but him for me. and kavanaugh of course

ok out on the refs sorry
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 11:53:33 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm
Been saying Diaz probably isn't tactically ready yet for city, but I've just watched this compilation and now I'm all in on him starting sunday.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XO7VfovLx1A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XO7VfovLx1A</a>

The footy equivalent of Klopp slapping his balls down on Peps bald head

I didn't need the compilation, I've been saying since the internationals that Diaz is the first name in the strikers list accompanied two others whomever they are. He will have City bamboozled in a way Salah used to, but doesn't so much nowadays.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 11:53:54 pm »
Let's just beat them  One of the greatest games of my life being there live was us winning 3-2 there after being 2 down at half-time. Let's do that again, please.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • American Red since 1986
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #353 on: Today at 12:14:24 am »
Unless Bobby is out or not 100%, he's got to start.  He's been really good lately and no one holds the ball or pressures backs the way he does.  Mo is a lock.  And I think JK goes with experience to start and slots Sadio as the third up front.  Great to have Diogo and Diaz as fresh legs for the final 20 or 30 as well. 

Experience in the middle too: Thaigo, Fab, Hendo. 

The two best squads in the world; nervous but so ready for it too. 
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #354 on: Today at 12:14:31 am »
Was there in their end when we beat them in the champions league. Was magnificent seeing them implode in the stands. Blues turning on blues. It was glorious. Half saying stick with the players (older lot) and the younger lot giving them pelters for being criticised. Loads nearly coming to blows in their own support. Highlight was loads of plastic flags in the bins in the stands. More of the same please reds.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,341
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #355 on: Today at 12:37:18 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:00:29 pm


When some established and normally pretty sensible posters have seemingly bought into tinhat nonsense which degrades the quality of the discussion i

Let's be clear here K lad re your patronising tone - no fucking way am I normally sensible.

 ;D

But to clarify. No way have I - nor from what I have discerned anyone else with similar views on this shameful situation - "bought into" anything. Nor would I ever. Rather the opposite in fact I n that I simply go with what I've seen with my own eyes and reflected upon with my own time-served judgement borne of far too many footy laden years.

Which, in respect of the particular instances in question, happens to be clear and for me unequivocal evidence of cheating by officials which has seen decisions made which after intense looped VAR scrutiny have been so manifestly wrong and so in favour of Man City that there is simply no other way in which to have interpreted what has taken place in those specific games - namely Wolves v City, Everton v City and Spurs v LFC - as anything other than the wilful favouring of Manchester City and the disfavouring of LFC.

Two of those games have had Manchester based officials involved in the decision making - hence the genuine concern over the absurd appointments of the two principal officials for Sundays game - and have seen City gain FOUR points they would not have been entitled to with any fair interpretation of the rules. Likewise corresponding unsupportable decisions have seen LFC denied TWO points to which we would otherwise have been entitled.

As a result - and all other things being equal - we currently stand ONE point behind City when with fair and equitable officialdom LFC would now be FIVE points clear.

That is in no way shape nor form tin hat conspiracy theorising. Rather it is simply calling this desecration of a level playing field and fair and equitable officialdom for what it is. Blatant fucking cheating as evidenced by my own fucking peepers.

Now as to why such cheating has taken place, I have absolutely no insight. However, given the proven corruption of the owners of Manchester City and their limitless financial clout and reach and relentless and seemingly limitless sports washing ambition I see no reason as to why something more sinister than simple human bias borne of local favouritism could not have ensured this cheating took place.

If you feel my open mindedness as to what generated the undeniable cheating we have had to endure ranks as what you seem to get off on terming tin hat conspiracy then by all means go ahead and repeat your mantra as I couldn't give a fuck. I will, however, not refrain from citing the cheating that has taken place whenever I feel it pertinent.

 :)


PS. Nobody would wish to talk more about purely footy things relating to such a huge game than myself as my thousands of posts down the years allude to. However, the abomination that is the current Manchester City club and their owners mean that I simply cannot get past them and the grievous wounds they have inflicted and continue to inflict upon our beautiful game.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:15:25 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,305
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #356 on: Today at 01:14:20 am »
2-3 to the REDS
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,347
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #357 on: Today at 01:46:56 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm
Well Ive seen all the interviews, read all the build up, seen want everyone is saying, and I can confirm I wont be watching it. My bottles gone. Ill be going for a walk when the game is on.
I get it, its a game of huge significance against an incredibly (and unfairly) good team. Try and watch it if you can though. Nothing lasts forever in football and we should savour this brilliant side while we have the chance. Were lucky to have this lot, you should watch them every chance you get mate!
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #358 on: Today at 03:13:51 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:30:17 pm
depends if it's two Liverpool fans who've been called up for their first ever premier League appearances or if its two blokes who have spent their entire career dedicated to reaching the top of their profession, one a Wigan fan and the other a Scouser who'd grown up in an Everton supporting family. If anything we'd probably be the ones worried in that scenario.

I think it's laughable that people really take that much stock in where the ref is from. Let's face it there's as much chance of a ref born in London being a Liverpool or United fan. I think that's why the only real obvious rule is they can't be involved in games their own team plays in.

Also think it's a bit of an oversight on how much work they've taken to get to this stage. As much as we can all agree the standard of refereeing has been poor they are still people making a living and who take pride in what they do. They want to reach the top of their career, they aren't going to gift teams decisions just because they fancy having a decisive role in the title race. It's like Carragher growing up as an Evertonian, we wouldn't dream of switching from our boyhood teams but being involved in a professional level obviously changes things. They are in a career they've worked tirelessly to be in.

Said it before but ultimately if it was a conspiracy then they wouldn't need to rely on two refs who have it in for us. It'd be the giant piles of money stashed in envelopes that would do it. I get why people are upset when they see the words Manchester next to the refs but the way it's dominating the discussion in the build up to one of our biggest league games, perhaps ever by the way, is madness. We should be leaving the conspiracy stuff to the nutters of Blue Moon.

Someone asked earlier why there's no discussion of city's money in the papers. Well it's been one of the top BBC stories for the last 48 hours. It's been in every tabloid and there's plenty of talk from journos on twitter about it, pretty much all of whom are united in their condemnation. I've seen journalists from the Independent and the Guardian in particular laughing off City supposedly topping the money list this week. I think there has been plenty of discussion, not as much as we'd like of course, but like it or not the punters aren't that interested in money theyd rather read transfer gossip and whatever else gets clicks. Abramovich at Chelsea also very successfully sued practically anyone who asked where his money came from over the years and perhaps that may come into play too. That would seem more realistic than city buying the papers...as well as the refs, the premier League, the FA and UEFA.

One final thing, a couple of people who are saying "nobody is saying it's a conspiracy but..." have been on the forum long enough spouting conspiracy rubbish about refs for us to see through that. It was fergie and United and now it's city.
Mike Dean shouldnt be appointed this game either.
There a reason PGMOL used avoid this overall. You grow up around United fans being from Manchester, there been studies on how unconscious  bias has impact, it best to just avoid it overall, if your going do it dont put refs from that area into the biggest games.
Oliver should do this game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 