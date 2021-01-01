We're playing a club that shouldn't even be in existence. They should have been relegated to the non-leagues years ago. Frauds from top to bottom. The owners, the manager, the players and the fans, they all go along with it and turn a blind eye to the corruption. Man city is the biggest shit stain in football, all propped up with dodgy finances.



Rip their fucking heads off. It's either us or them.









I'll be up front, I'm not comfortable with calling out that clear cheating is happening at the officiating level - to reiterate, I direct this at VAR refs because they have the replays on loop and are making decisions that are not simply incompetent, but are beyond that. They are something else - I know it makes me look like a loony conspiracy theorist, a position I dont like. I've always been one to brush off this kind of thing, even lesser accusations that a certain ref has it in for us or favour utd etc (tho howard webb tested me...), it's a road I've never gone down. If decisions were poor I've always hitherto put it down to poor officiating (which of course does happen) and have admittedly looked upon the tinfoil hate brigade as embarrassing to be frank



But decisions via VAR made this season have been utterly inexplicable, leaving the only option left open to me as cheating by an official at least on the individual level for whatever reason, be that bias, financial gain or something else



Ryan Fraser wiped out by Emerson - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to the screen (VAR ref Craig Pawson)

Rodri handball against Everton - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Chris Kavanagh)

Moutino final minutes late handball pen award to City against Wolves gifting them three points when the ball inarguably struck his armpit (VAR Andre marriner)

Harry Kane potential leg breaking challenge yellow card only in Spurs game [Manc officials Ref Paul Tierney, VAR Chris Kavanagh)

Diogo Jota clearly wiped out by Emerson Royal - stonewall pen [officials as above)

Luiz Diaz wiped out by Sanchez - clearly endangering an opponent (schumacher-esque) red card, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Stuart Attwell)





a professional ref looked at those incidents in HD on loop in each case, i do not believe in any of those cases the VAR ref didn't conclude what everyone else concluded, but chose not to act in accordance with the rules



There are other examples out there but these are the most egregious cases where the decisions that should have been made are irrefutable and to paraphrase Lampard, even a child playing the game would know



ok, so to the random fan out there you shun the conspiracy theory, I get it, I totally do, but ask yourself, do you honestly believe that VAR refs saw those incidents on loop and genuinely thought there was nothing to see here and no reason whatsoever to direct the on pitch ref to the screen?



if you think it's just utter incompetence on a magnitude which I for one can't fathom, then fine



if you think it's beyond incompetence...



then what is it?



regarding the 'pulitzer prize' journo out there reference to really expose the whole City corruption , a journo on that level is a risk taker by nature coupled with a tenacious keen interest in the subject matter - this is absolutely key and the reason the award carries the gravitas it does. The hacks dont win these things, I just hope such an individual exists within football journalism



anyway, that's me done on the subject, like Timbo said, most are loathe to raise our heads above the parapet to suggest the unthinkable as it tarnishes the sport we love and puts the 'loony' cross-hairs firmly on our opinion, but cycling had to bite the bullet in recent history and boxing before it, to name but two sports that took a hit and there's always the italian league of a bygone era people can read up on - it has happened before in our sport at the highest level and is happening again, it's just no one wants to admit it publicly and those in high paid roles in the industry haven't the stomach to even broach the elephant in the room for obvious reasons, tho nod to shearer and lampard for coming very close (they all but said it)



As far as I'm concerned theres absolutely nothing tin hat conspiracist in anything youre saying Armand. And bollocks to anyone who says there is like more than a few in this thread. The latest surge of VAR abominations - the ones you cite above and especially the Rodri Goodson handball, the Kane/Jota farce at Spurs and the Moutinho handball at Molineux - render any claim of anything other than corruption of some sort laying behind the VAR rulings for those incidents as naive and preposterous.



Each of these VAR decision was irrevocably wrong and unsupportable. Each decision disfavoured Liverpool and conversely favoured Man City. In overall points terms, it left Liverpool 2 points down and gave Man City 4 points. Whilst the Diaz farcical decision on Saturday did not deprive us of any points, it afforded a Brighton team a fighting chance of doing so with a full complement of players they should never have had - again seeking to disfavour Liverpool and thereby [albeit even I concede the tin hat conspiracy element of this next bit ] seeking to favour City.



As Ive said so many times on here, Ive been a Liverpool fan since the Second Division days of the late 50s and a fair few times Ive seen Liverpool actually deprived of honours by awful unfair and categorically wrong decisions by officials. Never - until this recent spate of clearly purposeful wrong decisions which have favoured City and disfavoured us - have I ever felt corruption of some sort was at play. Always, Ive attributed any such shambolic decisions to mistakes and/or incompetence. The San Siro back in 65 was ultimately found to have been corruption but that was not discovered until a long time after the event.



As you cited in one of your posts a week or so ago the refusal by Kavanagh as the VAR official to award Everton a penalty for the Rodri handball or to even send the on field ref to view the incident makes it inconceivable that the Rodri handball and by all of the other VAR abominations cited here each favouring City and disfavouring us have been anything other than corruption of one sort or another.



Well in Dave lad. Agreed 100% mateGot to say - your superb offering apart and the odd other one - I'm utterly fucking bewildered, alarmed, angered and dismayed at the apparent blind eye most on here appear to be prepared to turn to the fragrant corruption that is going on here in plain sight.Manchester officials for a fixture as crucial as this!!!!!!For crying out loud.And this following on from the blatant corruption favouring City we've already been subjected to this season. And yet folks on here posting as if everything in the fucking garden is rosy. Well it most certainly ain't. It all fucking stinks to high heaven [or hell in City's case] and if we as supposed Liverpool fans would rather slink below the parapet and lay low because we're too ashamed for some crazy reason to be bracketed by the self righteous as tin hat fucking conspiracy theorists rather than call out this blatant cheating for what it is then what fucking chance is there for neutral media to call it out for what it is.Anyroad for those who might turn up their nose at what I'm ranting about I'm enclosing a couple of posts which set out some of the background to why I personally am so enraged by the absence of the level playing field - the one which is all any football team or sporting competitor can ask for - in this season's Premier league title race.