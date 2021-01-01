« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports  (Read 10747 times)

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm
I'd prefer Naby in the mid ahead of Thiago, just to add a little more steel. And it's definitely a close call between Jota and Bobby, but Diogo's in really good form atm, so just pips it for me. 2-1 to us, with Diaz coming on to score the winner.

Not familiar with Thiago's defensive work then?
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,144
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 11:34:32 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
The ONLY thing we have going for us with Tierney on VAR is that VAR seems to have had less issues since the massive fuck-up with Everton v City. Its been under scrutiny since the PL had to apologize

And with how many people will be watching this game they know they will have to be on their best behaviour
Points in the bag though. Being a cynical git, I took that as just another tactic- "taking one for the team" if you will.
Sort of like knowing you'll be punished, but taking a yellow just to waste time or stop a counter attack.
It's not like they will in any way be punished, cause they're a law unto themselves, so what other reason is there for them to apologize? They're laughing into their sleeves, so they can stick it.

They've accomplished what they set out to do, so maybe just one more "hoorah" for City to help them over the line, but we'll be ready.
We're dealing with greedy mfckers.

And that's what will make it all the more sweeter when we lift it at the end! We're going there to beat them all, and it's been great that the biggest game of the season - the title decider, has been extremely quiet. No build ups, no expectations, people aren't really interested...
Great for us.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:49:30 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:18:38 am »
With that referee crew, its going to be like the old boxing adage about a brit fighting in Vegas..."you can't let it go to the judges".

To win, i think we have to get ahead by at least a couple. We can't give the refs a chance to decide it. I'm convinced though that penalties and VAR are going to come into this and we're getting fucked over.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,337
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:34:44 am »
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 07:29:41 pm
We're playing a club that shouldn't even be in existence. They should have been relegated to the non-leagues years ago. Frauds from top to bottom. The owners, the manager, the players and the fans, they all go along with it and turn a blind eye to the corruption. Man city is the biggest shit stain in football, all propped up with dodgy finances.

Rip their fucking heads off. It's either us or them.



Well in Dave lad. Agreed 100% mate

Got to say - your superb offering apart and the odd other one -  I'm utterly fucking bewildered, alarmed, angered and dismayed at the apparent blind eye most on here appear to be prepared to turn to the fragrant corruption that is going on here in plain sight.

Manchester officials for a fixture as crucial as this!!!!!!

For crying out loud.

And this following on from the blatant corruption favouring City we've already been subjected to this season. And yet folks on here posting as if everything in the fucking garden is rosy. Well it most certainly ain't. It all fucking stinks to high heaven [or hell in City's case] and if we as supposed Liverpool fans would rather slink below the parapet and lay low because we're too ashamed for some crazy reason to be bracketed by the self righteous as tin hat fucking conspiracy theorists rather than call out this blatant cheating for what it is then what fucking chance is there for neutral media to call it out for what it is.

Anyroad for those who might turn up their nose at what I'm ranting about I'm enclosing a couple of posts which set out some of the background to why I personally am so enraged by the absence of the level playing field - the one which is all any football team or sporting competitor can ask for - in this season's Premier league title race.


Quote from: Armand9 on March 14, 2022, 12:00:13 am

I'll be up front, I'm not comfortable with calling out that clear cheating is happening at the officiating level - to reiterate, I direct this at VAR refs because they have the replays on loop and are making decisions that are not simply incompetent, but are beyond that. They are something else - I know it makes me look like a loony conspiracy theorist, a position I dont like. I've always been one to brush off this kind of thing, even lesser accusations that a certain ref has it in for us or favour utd etc (tho howard webb tested me...), it's a road I've never gone down. If decisions were poor I've always hitherto put it down to poor officiating (which of course does happen) and have admittedly looked upon the tinfoil hate brigade as embarrassing to be frank

But decisions via VAR made this season have been utterly inexplicable, leaving the only option left open to me as cheating by an official at least on the individual level for whatever reason, be that bias, financial gain or something else

Ryan Fraser wiped out by Emerson - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to the screen (VAR ref Craig Pawson)
Rodri handball against Everton - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Chris Kavanagh)
Moutino final minutes late handball pen award to City against Wolves gifting them three points when the ball inarguably struck his armpit (VAR Andre marriner)
Harry Kane potential leg breaking challenge yellow card only in Spurs game [Manc officials Ref Paul Tierney, VAR Chris Kavanagh)
Diogo Jota clearly wiped out by Emerson Royal - stonewall pen [officials as above)
Luiz Diaz wiped out by Sanchez - clearly endangering an opponent (schumacher-esque) red card, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Stuart Attwell)


a professional ref looked at those incidents in HD on loop in each case, i do not believe in any of those cases the VAR ref didn't conclude what everyone else concluded, but chose not to act in accordance with the rules

There are other examples out there but these are the most egregious cases where the decisions that should have been made are irrefutable and to paraphrase Lampard, even a child playing the game would know

ok, so to the random fan out there you shun the conspiracy theory, I get it, I totally do, but ask yourself, do you honestly believe that VAR refs saw those incidents on loop and genuinely thought there was nothing to see here and no reason whatsoever to direct the on pitch ref to the screen?

if you think it's just utter incompetence on a magnitude which I for one can't fathom, then fine

if you think it's beyond incompetence...

then what is it?

regarding the 'pulitzer prize' journo out there reference to really expose the whole City corruption , a journo on that level is a risk taker by nature coupled with a tenacious keen interest in the subject matter - this is absolutely key and the reason the award carries the gravitas it does. The hacks dont win these things, I just hope such an individual exists within football journalism

anyway, that's me done on the subject, like Timbo said, most are loathe to raise our heads above the parapet to suggest the unthinkable as it tarnishes the sport we love and puts the 'loony' cross-hairs firmly on our opinion, but cycling had to bite the bullet in recent history and boxing before it, to name but two sports that took a hit and there's always the italian league of a bygone era people can read up on - it has happened before in our sport at the highest level and is happening again, it's just no one wants to admit it publicly and those in high paid roles in the industry haven't the stomach to even broach the elephant in the room for obvious reasons, tho nod to shearer and lampard for coming very close (they all but said it)

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March 14, 2022, 02:23:41 am
As far as I'm concerned theres absolutely nothing tin hat conspiracist in anything youre saying Armand. And bollocks to anyone who says there is like more than a few in this thread. The latest surge of VAR abominations - the ones you cite above and especially the Rodri Goodson handball, the Kane/Jota farce at Spurs and the Moutinho handball at Molineux - render any claim of anything other than corruption of some sort laying behind the VAR rulings for those incidents as naive and preposterous.

Each of these VAR decision was irrevocably wrong and unsupportable. Each decision disfavoured Liverpool and conversely favoured Man City. In overall points terms, it left Liverpool 2 points down and gave Man City 4 points. Whilst the Diaz farcical decision on Saturday did not deprive us of any points, it afforded a Brighton team a fighting chance of doing so with a full complement of players they should never have had - again seeking to disfavour Liverpool and thereby [albeit even I concede the tin hat conspiracy element of this next bit  :) ] seeking to favour City.

As Ive said so many times on here, Ive been a Liverpool fan since the Second Division days of the late 50s and a fair few times Ive seen Liverpool actually deprived of honours by awful unfair and categorically wrong decisions by officials. Never - until this recent spate of clearly purposeful wrong decisions which have favoured City and disfavoured us - have I ever felt corruption of some sort was at play. Always, Ive attributed any such shambolic decisions to mistakes and/or incompetence. The San Siro back in 65 was ultimately found to have been corruption but that was not discovered until a long time after the event.

As you cited in one of your posts a week or so ago the refusal by Kavanagh as the VAR official to award Everton a penalty for the Rodri handball or to even send the on field ref to view the incident makes it inconceivable that the Rodri handball and by all of the other VAR abominations cited here each favouring City and disfavouring us have been anything other than corruption of one sort or another.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:20 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,437
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #204 on: Today at 01:44:21 am »
Yes, not beating Man City in this game might not be a sole title decider. Correct.

BUT BUT... If we do, we are going to incur a heavy psychological blow to them, let's take it as a psychiatric consequence of a traumatic event.

Equal to Sterling, Grealish, Laporte, De Bruyne and the gang have to play the next game, and another few games in a degree of disturbance playing in their mind, with us in their mind.

Like someone keeps whispering to their ears for a few hours, daily: "Liverpool have done a fucking damage to you, dear baby-pig".

That's how I take it. Let's do them, you Mighty Reds.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:01:55 am »
8:30 am kick off for me, so thankfully I dont have the hours nerves before kick off I would at home... Ill Wake and stick on the coffee about 8am.

Physically, I think we need to give them a little of what Atletico did for 45 mins or so and then bring on fresh legs. Tire them out with a battle and then spring the reserves. Our bench is stronger than theirs  and if we use it correctly its the winning of the game I think. I cant decide if you tire their back line out with Diaz running at them or if you bring him in once theyre tired out already.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,103
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:40:38 am »
1.30am Monday morning here in Aus.  I'm going to be very tired and hungover, well probably still drunk, for work. 
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,795
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #207 on: Today at 04:57:07 am »
We. Owe them. A whooping!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:08:10 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:34:44 am

Manchester officials for a fixture as crucial as this!!!!!!

For crying out loud.

And this following on from the blatant corruption favouring City we've already been subjected to this season. And yet folks on here posting as if everything in the fucking garden is rosy. Well it most certainly ain't. It all fucking stinks to high heaven [or hell in City's case] and if we as supposed Liverpool fans would rather slink below the parapet and lay low because we're too ashamed for some crazy reason to be bracketed by the self righteous as tin hat fucking conspiracy theorists rather than call out this blatant cheating for what it is then what fucking chance is there for neutral media to call it out for what it is.

Anyroad for those who might turn up their nose at what I'm ranting about I'm enclosing a couple of posts which set out some of the background to why I personally am so enraged by the absence of the level playing field - the one which is all any football team or sporting competitor can ask for - in this season's Premier league title race.

 

Spot on Timbo.  klopp has had a number of run-ins with Tierney (VAR ref).  I thought theres no way a Manc ref will get this one.  Then a team of Manc refs is appointed.  You know there is a point to be made on this when Richard Keys raises it as an issue.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsliverpool/richard-keys-questions-premier-league-decision-ahead-of-man-city-vs-liverpool/ar-AAVTtfb

Other articles on same theme

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsliverpool/gets-to-have-another-go-liverpool-fans-make-same-premier-league-point-ahead-of-man-city-clash/ar-AAVSfh3

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/klopp-man-city-liverpool-referee-26639714

Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • Maths Mug!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:01:36 am »
11.30pm Sunday night here in Bali.
I'm gonna be fucked at work on MOnday.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:17:19 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:08:10 am
Spot on Timbo.  klopp has had a number of run-ins with Tierney (VAR ref).  I thought theres no way a Manc ref will get this one.  Then a team of Manc refs is appointed.  You know there is a point to be made on this when Richard Keys raises it as an issue.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsliverpool/richard-keys-questions-premier-league-decision-ahead-of-man-city-vs-liverpool/ar-AAVTtfb

Other articles on same theme

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsliverpool/gets-to-have-another-go-liverpool-fans-make-same-premier-league-point-ahead-of-man-city-clash/ar-AAVSfh3

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/klopp-man-city-liverpool-referee-26639714

not sure i care about taylor to be honest (he's far from the worse ref and i dont tend to see a bias with him in truth), tierney is a big problem, in short he's been involved in dodgy shit regarding both clubs with a clear favourtism for one side and anti the other (the long version is in the VAR thread, and sadly for those who think the game isn't corrupt and tinfoil hats are the rage, it's clear as day this season if you look at the inexplicable decisions - handball at everton anyone? tierney btw)

hopefully there's no VAR decisions that matter in this game

regarding the game, you have to think pep will have done some work on beating our offside trap, how many teams have missed sitters against us of late having got through? too many, they wont miss sitters if they get the chance, and i expect him to target allison with the press relentlessly

their fullbacks aren't good defenders, tho walkers pace covers a multitude of sins but the other guy was woeful against spurs (walker was poor as well), he just doesn't seemed interested in stopping crosses, trent may get joy there
« Last Edit: Today at 07:23:50 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline cipher

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:27:42 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 07:17:19 am
regarding the game, you have to think pep will have done some work on beating our offside trap, how many teams have missed sitters against us of late having got through? too many, they wont miss sitters if they get the chance, and i expect him to target allison with the press relentlessly

This 100%.  City have the skill to break this trap and to finish their chances (unless it's Sterling!).  We need to be much more careful about this which I assume we will be.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:33:06 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:08:10 am
Spot on Timbo.  klopp has had a number of run-ins with Tierney (VAR ref).  I thought theres no way a Manc ref will get this one.  Then a team of Manc refs is appointed.  You know there is a point to be made on this when Richard Keys raises it as an issue.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsliverpool/richard-keys-questions-premier-league-decision-ahead-of-man-city-vs-liverpool/ar-AAVTtfb

Other articles on same theme

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsliverpool/gets-to-have-another-go-liverpool-fans-make-same-premier-league-point-ahead-of-man-city-clash/ar-AAVSfh3

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/klopp-man-city-liverpool-referee-26639714

Quotes from Richard Keys Twitter account, a new low.

Come on, those articles are straw grasping to say the least, even the one with quotes from Klopp is spun from a different game.

Taylor and Tierney should be no where near this match on Sunday unless theyre round their sisters but journalism such as the stuff quoted in your posts bears no relevance to the subject either.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #213 on: Today at 08:05:45 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:34:44 am
Well in Dave lad. Agreed 100% mate

Got to say - your superb offering apart and the odd other one -  I'm utterly fucking bewildered, alarmed, angered and dismayed at the apparent blind eye most on here appear to be prepared to turn to the fragrant corruption that is going on here in plain sight.

Manchester officials for a fixture as crucial as this!!!!!!

For crying out loud.

And this following on from the blatant corruption favouring City we've already been subjected to this season. And yet folks on here posting as if everything in the fucking garden is rosy. Well it most certainly ain't. It all fucking stinks to high heaven [or hell in City's case] and if we as supposed Liverpool fans would rather slink below the parapet and lay low because we're too ashamed for some crazy reason to be bracketed by the self righteous as tin hat fucking conspiracy theorists rather than call out this blatant cheating for what it is then what fucking chance is there for neutral media to call it out for what it is.

Anyroad for those who might turn up their nose at what I'm ranting about I'm enclosing a couple of posts which set out some of the background to why I personally am so enraged by the absence of the level playing field - the one which is all any football team or sporting competitor can ask for - in this season's Premier league title race.

Thanks for this Timbo. Good to get a rebuttal to Macs claim that no one is saying its a conspiracy. Id love to get a sense of how exactly you think this is working.
- do you think refs from (greater) Manchester are deliberately giving decisions against us because they dont like us or because theyve been bought off, or both?
- do you think refs from (greater) Manchester are being chosen for Liverpool games because the powers that be have been bought off?
- in which case who do you think has bought them off?
- if you dont think its about being bought off what do you think the Premier leagues motive could be for trying to make us lose?
- again, if you dont think its about money why do you think the refs in question are risking their career to fulfill a petty vendetta against us?

Logged

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #214 on: Today at 08:25:19 am »
I might get pelters for this but I don't think we've been "purring" for a while, yet still winning of course. What a game this would be to unleash one of our top gear performances. Looking back at previous games against them where we did well, there has been a whiff of heavy metal football about them, so I hope we can do this on Sunday.

Full squad available so anything could happen but I would go with

                       Allison

TTA     Matip         VVD          Robertson

                      Fabinho

   Henderson                  Thiago

Salah             Bobby             Mane

I do worry a little about Thiago's tendency to give the ball away a couple of times a game in daft positions and I wouldn't be upset to see Naby in there instead.

Bobby may not be a choice many would make but I think his pressing and dropping deep works well against City.  Jota and Diaz from the bench as required.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,027
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #215 on: Today at 08:30:08 am »
I think Klopp might be cautious about leaving our defenders in too many one on one situations, we have been giving up a few opportunities over the last few weeks, City punish us if we do that lets be honest.

I do think if we take the game to them we have the potential to blow them apart, they do not impress me at all in their own third, I know that sounds weird as they've conceded 18 in the league but hey ho.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #216 on: Today at 08:38:04 am »
Reckon there's any chance of that 4-2-4 system that Klopp used at the Etihad last season?

I thought it was madness at the time but it worked pretty well.

Sure we'll stay 4-3-3 but that one might be in the back pocket as a curve ball.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,444
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #217 on: Today at 08:40:11 am »
Any chance we can fuck the chat about the refs off till after the game now? It's all been said like, it stinks and plenty of us don't like it but there's fuck all we can do so let's leave our crying for after we've walloped them.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,449
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #218 on: Today at 08:56:37 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 08:38:04 am
Reckon there's any chance of that 4-2-4 system that Klopp used at the Etihad last season?

I thought it was madness at the time but it worked pretty well.

Sure we'll stay 4-3-3 but that one might be in the back pocket as a curve ball.

Think there's absolutely zero chance we play that formation again. We had a lack of midfield options for that game hence the tactical change.
Logged

Offline kb2x

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #219 on: Today at 08:58:03 am »
Lets go completely the opposite to what Atletico did to them

Alisson

Trent
VVD
Matip
Robbo

Fabinho

Jota
Mane
Firmino
Salah
Diaz


4-1-5.

Fucking have that.


Jokes aside.

This is a big big big chance to let City know they're in one hell of a battle. Beat them and its one step towards the grail. Lose and its a hope they drop some points. A draw isn't the end of the world.

We need to test the keeper. We need to get a couple of early shots in to let him know he's got a tough 90.

As for the official choice.... Fucks sake
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:06:05 am »
Very surprised people mentioning Thiago not playing.

I think he is crucial to beat City's press & has to start

We do that & we have a great chance to win the game
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,337
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:32:38 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:40:11 am
Any chance we can fuck the chat about the refs off till after the game now? It's all been said like, it stinks and plenty of us don't like it but there's fuck all we can do so let's leave our crying for after we've walloped them.

Sorry Sharado. I do sympathise with what you say. Problem is theres this fucking huge all pervading mammoth in the room and I for one simply cannot unsee it.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,337
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:33:47 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:08:10 am
Spot on Timbo.  klopp has had a number of run-ins with Tierney (VAR ref).  I thought theres no way a Manc ref will get this one.  Then a team of Manc refs is appointed.  You know there is a point to be made on this when Richard Keys raises it as an issue.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsliverpool/richard-keys-questions-premier-league-decision-ahead-of-man-city-vs-liverpool/ar-AAVTtfb

Other articles on same theme

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsliverpool/gets-to-have-another-go-liverpool-fans-make-same-premier-league-point-ahead-of-man-city-clash/ar-AAVSfh3

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/klopp-man-city-liverpool-referee-26639714



Cheers T.

Will read them later mate.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,337
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:42:32 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:05:45 am
Thanks for this Timbo. Good to get a rebuttal to Macs claim that no one is saying its a conspiracy. Id love to get a sense of how exactly you think this is working.
- do you think refs from (greater) Manchester are deliberately giving decisions against us because they dont like us or because theyve been bought off, or both?
- do you think refs from (greater) Manchester are being chosen for Liverpool games because the powers that be have been bought off?
- in which case who do you think has bought them off?
- if you dont think its about being bought off what do you think the Premier leagues motive could be for trying to make us lose?
- again, if you dont think its about money why do you think the refs in question are risking their career to fulfill a petty vendetta against us?



Honestly K.

I wouldnt put anything past these heinous people running that cesspit. Money and blackmail talk. Notice these despicable c*nts either supported Russia or abstained in the UN vote yesterday. Theyre vermin. Well find out one day. Lets just pray the Reds bring their A game on sunday and lance the boil that confronts us and the game of football we all love at least for this weekend.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,225
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #224 on: Today at 10:18:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:05:45 am
Thanks for this Timbo. Good to get a rebuttal to Macs claim that no one is saying its a conspiracy. Id love to get a sense of how exactly you think this is working.
- do you think refs from (greater) Manchester are deliberately giving decisions against us because they dont like us or because theyve been bought off, or both?
- do you think refs from (greater) Manchester are being chosen for Liverpool games because the powers that be have been bought off?
- in which case who do you think has bought them off?
- if you dont think its about being bought off what do you think the Premier leagues motive could be for trying to make us lose?
- again, if you dont think its about money why do you think the refs in question are risking their career to fulfill a petty vendetta against us?

Why are you so passionate about stopping anyone questioning referees on RAWK? I know I asked t'other day and just got a load of waffle about me being a weirdo, but I'll ask again anyway.

I'll ask another question I asked you t'other day and got the same as above. Why do you think there's so little journalism about how Man Citys success has come about? Why do you think Guardiola was laughably asked about 'whether its right that Tuchel and Howe have to answer questions about their owners human rights records' with no hint or irony, as if he was just managing a normal club? I'll ask another one. This week again we've seen more documents about how Man City essentially gave Mancini two contracts, one for Man City and one for 'consultancy', which more than doubled his actual pay, and the football authorities did precisely dick about it.....knowing everything in this paragraph, why on earth are you so steadfast in the idea that there couldn't possibly be anything dodgy going on with referees in English football when we already know something dodgy has been going on for years in the PL involving Man City? I can see you registered at the start of Man Citys first title win under Guardiola, and your first post was to criticise the team when we'd just beaten them 3-0 in the CL....
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #225 on: Today at 10:18:58 am »
Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm getting more bullish as the game approaches. I think their MF is fantastically talented but lightweight compared to our likely MF of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and I think that if we exert any pressure at all on their back 4 it will be found wanting especially with Dias missing (presumedly, I think it would be risky to drop him back in suddenly now anyway after a month out).
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,661
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #226 on: Today at 10:29:35 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:18:58 am
Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm getting more bullish as the game approaches. I think their MF is fantastically talented but lightweight compared to our likely MF of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and I think that if we exert any pressure at all on their back 4 it will be found wanting especially with Dias missing (presumedly, I think it would be risky to drop him back in suddenly now anyway after a month out).

Feel the same way. We'll beat them because we have to. And if we have to do it with VAR giving City the benefit of the doubt than so be it.
The boys will make sure the game is win on the pitch. Klopp will have them mentally prepared.
Can't wait for the game!
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,991
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #227 on: Today at 10:41:00 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:18:58 am
Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm getting more bullish as the game approaches. I think their MF is fantastically talented but lightweight compared to our likely MF of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and I think that if we exert any pressure at all on their back 4 it will be found wanting especially with Dias missing (presumedly, I think it would be risky to drop him back in suddenly now anyway after a month out).

Im bullish too. I think we can win, and will win. At the same time I am slightly apprehensive because they effectively play with 6 midfielders and so will be good at springing from deep. Theres been so much chat about our high line and obviously it has worked brilliantly for us but they have more quality than most (everyone else) so we will have to be spot on. Can see Alisson being pretty active.

Its a tricky one to call. Genuinely dont think Ive watched a City match apart from our 2-2 in about 2 years so have no idea if theyre as good as ever. One of those where we think they look beatable but they could step it up. Equally, wouldnt surprise me if we shocked them. Really dont know how it will go. What I do know is I live every single one of our squad. Whatever line up we put out it will be very strong and mentality wise Id choose Klopp and our boys every time.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,698
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:43:43 am »
Its the first time in ages weve played them without a load of injuries (or being hungover from just winning the league). Van Dijk missed both games last season, and at Anfield this season we had Trent & Thiago out, with Jones & Milner filling in, etc. I know they outplayed us in the first half of that Anfield match but we were without some important players. Plus now weve got additional firepower coming from the bench.

We can definitely beat them. Tough but doable.

(I might not feel so bullish when kick off comes around of course.)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,212
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:45:14 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 10:34:34 pm
I'd be more worried about Tierney on Var...
not only is he from salford, he clearly hates liverpool, and I think he would love to see himself having a hand in liverpool not winning the league..
has Taylor been a problem in the past for Liverpool really (im sure some here know well enough)?


Tierney is actually from Wigan, his Wiki page is wrong. Not sure where he lives now, but back in 2014, he was living in an area of Wigan called Springfield and he supports Wigan Athletic. Wigan is weird, they are either Liverpool supporters, or Scouse haters with loads of Utd fans - I reckon he falls into the latter part.

taylor is worse as he is an actual Manc.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:46:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:41:00 am
Can see Alisson being pretty active.

He'll win us the game imo.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 