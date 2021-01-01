Yes, not beating Man City in this game might not be a sole title decider. Correct.
BUT BUT... If we do, we are going to incur a heavy psychological blow to them, let's take it as a psychiatric consequence of a traumatic event.
Equal to Sterling, Grealish, Laporte, De Bruyne and the gang have to play the next game, and another few games in a degree of disturbance playing in their mind, with us in their mind.
Like someone keeps whispering to their ears for a few hours, daily: "Liverpool have done a fucking damage to you, dear baby-pig".
That's how I take it. Let's do them, you Mighty Reds.