For all the talk of lots of decisions to be made, I think there's only one real spot in the team up for grabs, or with much doubt about it. I hear the arguments for Keita instead of Henderson but I just can't see Klopp dropping his captain in the biggest game of the season. Henderson is vital for plugging the gaps and balancing the overloads that City will try and create as well. There's probably more of an argument about Thiago's spot than Henderson's once I start to think about it. Similarly I just don't see anyway that Mane and Salah don't start this game. A goal a piece in the reverse fixture, one of the best partnerships or understandings in the team with each other, let alone the other players on their flank.



For me it comes down to whether Mane is played centrally with Diaz/Jota on the left, or on the left with Bobby/Jota in the middle. I think we see Bobby start.



1) Ball retention in-between the lines and specifically in their half is going to be a crucial factor. Firmino remains the best at it (in central areas) in the squad for my money and whilst Jota/Diaz have done brilliantly in forging relationships with the other attackers, I still don't think there's better than the original front three



2) Disrupting their possession and build up is going to be necessary and Rodri is a vital part of that. Firmino dropping deep and pestering/sitting on him will come naturally I think and he remains one of the best in the business at doing so as well as leading the counter-press.



3) Bobby loves:

a) a goal vs City and

b) goals away from Anfield.



Jota will have every right to feel hard done by if he doesn't start here, but he's a fantastic option to bring off the bench in loads of respects - the goals obviously, but his general fight and workrate as well is fantastic. This will be a game where every minute is crucial and to have both him and Diaz on the bench to freshen up that forward line could be a crucial factor.



Can't stop thinking about this game and there's still roughly 3 days until kick-off. I'm convinced it will be of brilliant quality, but tight in terms of score-line. I've convinced myself we're nicking this 1-0, probably through a set-piece or similar.



