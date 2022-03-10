« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports  (Read 5291 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:25:46 am »
I don't like the appointment of Taylor but mainly because I think Oliver is a far better ref. I can't remember Taylor being egregiously bad in our games before, I'm more concerned about Tierney who HAS been eye-catchingly bad to the extent where it looks like bias. And if anything, he can do more damage from the VAR booth.

However at the end of the day I am not too bothered about conspiracies (as opposed to one individual's bias). Why? Because if for some reason the PL/PGMOL wanted to fuck us, why would they appoint Manc refs? Why not give it to Mike Dean, or Oliver? Unless people think that the PGMOL is such a cesspit that there is open corruption but some refs are going around like Gary Cooper and fighting against the Bad Guys. Not having it.

The other thing is, surely if the PL wanted to fix this match it suits the "product" better to have a Liverpool win? A City win is basically the end of the title race with 7 games left, and means City have won 4 from 5 - that's not good for the brand. Plus you'd imagine the PL aren't enamored with City's bizarre financial reporting & mocking of FFP.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:28:01 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:17:11 pm
I was excited/nervous about this and then I saw the refs and I just thought "what's the fucking point"

Pretty much how I felt too!

Great OP btw, thanks Duvva.
Offline Carra-ton

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:35:21 am »
Huge match! In the league, can't remember such a huge match in a long time even though each premier league match has been like a final in the last 3 out of 4 years.

I am sure the players will be up for this. We need to compete for the middle. Can see Hendo, Bobby, Thiago and Fabinho starting. They are the engine which can match the Man City midfield. Mo will start, and so the final front spot is a toss up between Sadio, Jota and Diaz.  Can't pick one, but probably Klopp will go for Sadio.
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:35:54 am »
Win the game and Ill be celebrating winning the league.
Offline Sharado

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:37:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:35:54 am
Win the game and Ill be celebrating winning the league.

I'll be buzzing beyond belief but I won't be doing the above. Heed the ghosts of 2014 people. "This does not slip".
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:37:38 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 09:35:21 am
Huge match! In the league, can't remember such a huge match in a long time even though each premier league match has been like a final in the last 3 out of 4 years.

I am sure the players will be up for this. We need to compete for the middle. Can see Hendo, Bobby, Thiago and Fabinho starting. They are the engine which can match the Man City midfield. Mo will start, and so the final front spot is a toss up between Sadio, Jota and Diaz.  Can't pick one, but probably Klopp will go for Sadio.

We havent had a single bigger game since Spurs in the CL final in 2019 and that includes the League Cup final last month. The opposition, the closeness in the league, the time of the season. Its just massive.
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:38:53 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:37:08 am
I'll be buzzing beyond belief but I won't be doing the above. Heed the ghosts of 2014 people. "This does not slip".

You cannot compare that team and manager to our current lot. Even Rafa’s teams dont even come close.
Offline Sharado

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:41:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:38:53 am
You cannot compare that team and manager to our current lot. Even Rafas teams dont even come close.

Of course. But the point is it's not won if we win on Sunday. We've got a huge amount of games left to play - some that will take a lot out of us - Semi Finals, tough away games, derby's against shithouses, battles against mancs....We can take a big step on Sunday, but the worst thing we could do is think it's dusted if we do win.
Online thaddeus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:43:28 am »
Trivial trivia but if we win and Everton lose then we will have triple their points.  Surely that's never been the case 30 games into a season before!
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:43:53 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:41:57 am
Of course. But the point is it's not won if we win on Sunday. We've got a huge amount of games left to play - some that will take a lot out of us - Semi Finals, tough away games, derby's against shithouses, battles against mancs....We can take a big step on Sunday, but the worst thing we could do is think it's dusted if we do win.

Its never done and dusted but we would effectively need to drop points in two games and we are too good for that. Plus I reckon Citys heads go in that instance.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:13:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:53 am
Its never done and dusted but we would effectively need to drop points in two games and we are too good for that. Plus I reckon Citys heads go in that instance.

Weve been down this road before (with a much weaker side as you say). But say we win and think we can afford one draw...thats all well and good until we find ourselves a goal down somewhere. Does feel like City aside we dont lose games anymore but You never know.

But, goes without saying, I hope Im in a position to be fretting about that come Sunday night!
Offline amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:18:46 am »
How I wish this game was at Anfield.
Online NarutoReds

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:47:09 am »
Jurgen Klopp: "Man City-Liverpool clash will not decide Premier League title".

"If you win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think nobody would think, 'OK, that's it decided' because of the quality of the opponent," Klopp told reporters.

"Everybody knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other games in other competitions but in the Premier League as well."
==================
City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne said there would still be so much to play for regardless of Sunday's result.

"As a player you want to win games and trophies and if you want to do that then you need to win these big games," he told the club's official website. "But if you win, draw or lose, there is still a lot to play for."
==================
De Bruyne's teammate John Stones also warned Liverpool that City hold an edge in the race after they beat Liverpool to the title in the 2018-19 campaign.

"It came down to the last game (in 2019), so we've been in these situations before and the experience of that time we definitely learned from," Stones said. "We went 14 games unbeaten and we know every game is so important to us.

"We don't get sucked into all the outside noise and concentrate on what we do. That's all the time I've been here we've been very focused and tunnel vision on what's ahead of us."

- John Stones

- https://global.espn.com/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4635838/jurgen-klopp-man-city-liverpool-clash-will-not-decide-premier-league-title
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #133 on: Today at 11:51:11 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
This conspiracy stuff is embarrassing. City were like it the year we won the league and we all mocked them. The league is not bent in their favour.

If we go into this game believing its all a stitch up and because the referees are from Greater Manchester we won't get any decisions we might as well not bother turning up.

Even the oil club/sportswashing stuff. At least that's true, but why put ourselves on a lesser footing than them? We aren't underdogs any more. The odds aren't stacked against us when we're on the pitch. We have a better coach, a better starting 11 and a better squad now, in my opinion. Fuck worrying about refs. We need to go there on Sunday and do a job. It's right to talk about sportswashing but let's do it at the end of the season instead of hiding behind it now.

On the pitch I think we've given too much respect to the big teams over the last few seasons. At United and Everton we could never seem to get a result or a performance, this season we went to those places, played our normal game instead of playing the tie and we absolutely smashed them. That's what we need to do here. City are an absolutely fantastic team, one of the greatest the league has seen, but at this point in time we are better. They have struggled to create chances and have been fortunate to scrape a lot of 1-0s in games since christmas. We've hunted them down from a position they thought they were about to waltz to a title from and this is our chance to overtake them and send a massive message in doing so.

I really think we go there on Sunday and take the game to them. The players will play without fear and we as fans need to approach it without fear as well. If I thought there was a conspiracy attempting to prevent Liverpool winning the league I wouldn't bother watching any more. What would be the point?


No one thinks it's a conspiracy. They are Mancs and they don't like Scousers or Liverpool. They'd give us shite decisions against Southport.
