<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M3t-MtjadNo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M3t-MtjadNo</a>
This came up in my YouTube feed. What a week that was.
Crazy to think we've improved the team lots since then, Alisson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Keita, Konaté, Diaz, etc. added. We used players like Clyne, Klavan, Ings and Solanke off the bench in those games. Our bench this season is ridiculously strong.
I'm not convinced they're as good as they were back then either, losing players like David Silva, Kompany, Aguero and Sané.