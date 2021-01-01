« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports  (Read 4279 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 05:57:13 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 05:41:11 pm
 ultimately we want City to get to the semis for more games but also want them to have to work for it.


Ive seen this said a few times but I disagree. I think City, like us, draw strength and confidence from advancing in the cups and Id rather see them suffer and extinguish any possibility of them winning the CL.

I doubt yesterday will impact how they play on Sunday but Sunday will certainly impact their second leg and that in turn may impact the Wembley game. Ultimately they and we have the squad depth to keep winning but confidence and momentum are, as Jurgen observed, fragile flowers.

As for the chat on refs, the only comment I would encourage from Jurgen is their tendency to tactically foul (no need to actually name Rodri). We all know he commits one cynical foul after another to break up counter attacks but only ever gets booked in the late stages of the game (if at all) by which time its job done.  If he does it to us early on we need to be not so nice and get in the refs ear so that if he does it again he gets booked. He is a huge part of their game and they have no cover for him.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on Yesterday at 05:02:04 pm
They have - and he scored!  (I'm pretty sure)
ah yeah - I think I did read that.

I'd still start him. :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 06:17:30 pm »
Cheers for the OP Duvva.

I took your last paragraph.

"I'm not sure whether to expect a 100 mph start or both teams being a little cagey given how much there is at stake. I think this one may possibly be a tighter affair than some of our games which are usually quite open and attacking given how we both play. It's a really tough one to try and make a prediction for. I do think we are the better team now, but they are at home and have the advantage that a draw is more in their favour. Maybe we'll strike at the death when they're trying to play out for the draw who knows."

I think City will stuff the middle and play a containing game. I don't think they will come charging out to get a victory. Wait and pounce on an error will be their strategy I think. A draw is fine for them.
I think Mo is the joker in the pack for us. He's playing on reputation at the moment. But. One goal and its all turns.
I think City have the control and technical element that can wear us out. Like a matador and and bull. But something inside me tells me this time we will outgun them, outrun them, out fight them and out score them. We have to, they don't. (The Atletico result also puts more thinking on Pep. They are a long way from safe there).

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 06:52:49 pm »
It will be tough task but I think we can do it. City have looked vulnerable in past couple of months.

Midfield and defense picks it self. But I hope we start with Bobby, Diaz and Mo upfront. In the past 2 or 3 games we have lost the midfield battle against them and at Anfield their 4-6-0 caused us lot of problems. Bobby will drop deeper and help the midfield the most. Diaz has better work rate and more tenacity than Mane and Jota. And having Thiago available will give us some more composure automatically.


Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 06:54:00 pm »
Blood and thunder for 90 minutes!  3 subs around the 60-65 mark to refresh some of the squad and keep us going at full tilt.

We obviously need Salah to get back to his old form here.  If the ball is bouncing off him every time he receives a pass or he's being stopped every time he attacks his man, then he's likely off first as we can't afford any sentiment in a game this big.  I understand he's our best player, but his form has dropped too much recently (probably from the ridiculous amount of games he's played his season) that we have to use our squad if it's needed.

For me, stopping their attack is key.  We are almost guaranteed to score, so if we can keep KDB and Foden in check that will go a long way to tilting this game in our favour.
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 06:54:56 pm »
[quote

SO it's finally here...

[/quote]

Thanks for the great op  Duvva..

The next few days are going to be excruciating.. but these are the kind of matches that are talked about for generations and given where we were 10-12 years ago, we should make the most of these moments.. I keep saying this to myself, but what a time to be a Red..

Coming to the match, I think its going to be a fairly cagey affair with a mistake rather than a great piece of skill that will most likley settle it. I just think there's so much at stake that it could stifle and affect both teams..

I would love to see a similar match to the League Cup final against Chelsea, which was a really high quality, high octane encounter, with both teams just going for it from the 1st minute. But given what's at stake on Sunday, I just don't see it playing out like that..

City will and should start as avorites given that they are at home.. 

I think the Benfica game and the subs gave a big clue to who is likley to start on Sunday for us..

The biggest dilemma Klopp faces is to pick the front 3..

Given City's 100% record when they score first, its imperative that we get on the scoresheet first.. And given how prolific Jota has been in this regard (I think he has 13 opening goals for us so far this season) he needs to get the nod, with Mane and Salah either side of him.

Bobby and Diaz to come on in the second half.. I know what Bobby offers in terms of linking the play and helping out with the midfield, but Jota is in form and just has the happy knack of scoring really important goals. This match is likley to be about fine margins and I would rather go with someone who is much more likely to score than someone who could give us more control..

The midfield is likley to be Fab, Hendo and Thiago..

The back 4 picks itself.. Matip comes in for Konate..

It's time to fucking BELIEVE Redmen.. do us proud and make us dream..



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:58:23 pm by 88_RED »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 01:33:41 pm
Referees are uncontrollables and you just play what you have to. If we have to rely on a ref doing the right job then in my opinion we should not be winning. The game is winnable in its own right.

I reckon we start the old faithful team. Back 5 of last night except Joel for Konate, Fab, Hendo and Tiago, and the original front 3. The boss does not pull curve balls very often and the fact that Tiago, Salah and Mane came off last night would suggest to me they all start on Sunday.

This is a game for cool heads and experience. Tactically we start strong and go for it. We know no other way. Put them on the back foot. We have game changers on the bench then in Diaz, Jota and Naby. I reckon with 25 to go we make 1-2 changes and hopefully go for the jugular. I reckon Bobby starts as his work rate is off the scale and we will need that early on. Also he is a lock picker and I think we need that on Sunday. If we are level or ahead going into the last 20 minutes I think we win. We have scored an extraordinary amount of goals in the last 15-20 minutes. If its level they will push hard and leave gaps.

Hows a body to do any work over the next few days?!?

By "uncontrollables", are you referring to random error by officials, that might favor one team over the course of 90 minutes, or systematic error (i.e. bias)?

If it's the former, then you have a point.

If it's the latter, then something is obviously seriously wrong with the game.

Best to put aside the issue of referees (for now) and concentrate on preparing to give them a beating.

If it's to be 13 versus 11 on Sunday, so be it.  Our victory will be all the sweeter for it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:03:17 pm by FLRed67 »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm »
This conspiracy stuff is embarrassing. City were like it the year we won the league and we all mocked them. The league is not bent in their favour.

If we go into this game believing its all a stitch up and because the referees are from Greater Manchester we won't get any decisions we might as well not bother turning up.

Even the oil club/sportswashing stuff. At least that's true, but why put ourselves on a lesser footing than them? We aren't underdogs any more. The odds aren't stacked against us when we're on the pitch. We have a better coach, a better starting 11 and a better squad now, in my opinion. Fuck worrying about refs. We need to go there on Sunday and do a job. It's right to talk about sportswashing but let's do it at the end of the season instead of hiding behind it now.

On the pitch I think we've given too much respect to the big teams over the last few seasons. At United and Everton we could never seem to get a result or a performance, this season we went to those places, played our normal game instead of playing the tie and we absolutely smashed them. That's what we need to do here. City are an absolutely fantastic team, one of the greatest the league has seen, but at this point in time we are better. They have struggled to create chances and have been fortunate to scrape a lot of 1-0s in games since christmas. We've hunted them down from a position they thought they were about to waltz to a title from and this is our chance to overtake them and send a massive message in doing so.

I really think we go there on Sunday and take the game to them. The players will play without fear and we as fans need to approach it without fear as well. If I thought there was a conspiracy attempting to prevent Liverpool winning the league I wouldn't bother watching any more. What would be the point?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:11:46 pm »
Its been said elsewhere but I doubt many think its a conspiracy to let City win the league or to stop us from doing so. I think many have an issue with them appointing Manc refs that jus needlessly cause a bit of aggro and distract us (fans, not staff) before the game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:12:25 pm »
Refereeing appointments are an absolute disgrace for this one. Really makes you think.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:13:50 pm »
Someone having another laugh appointing Taylor from Manchester to ref Manchester v Liverpool. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:15:26 pm »
Has Merseyside based Mike Dean ever reffed when we played either Manchester team?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:41:46 pm »
Judging by this thread there is more interest in the referees than the match. I can't get worked up by the ref, although I'm really trying.

The match though is something else! The last league game that had me so wound up was probably the Chelsea match at home in Rodgers's most successful season. That was horrible! We're a better team under Jurgen of course, but Man City are pretty good too.

That was a nice OP Duvva. I'm intrigued by how Guardiola will approach things too. I imagine he's obsessing right now about Trent's cross-field passes. He won't get much sleep and will hopefully transmit his famous anxiety to his team.

We have the better individuals. They're slightly more cohesive.

Who will play in midfield alongside Thiago and Fabinho? I guess it will be Henderson. But Keita must be in with a shout. Which Keita would turn up though? The wrong one and we'd be absolutely fucked. So it's probably Hendo. I'd have chosen Gini, but he's gone now hasn't he? We haven't missed him, I suppose.....But this is City.....No, it'll be ok.

Up front it's Bobby and any two others. Got to be. We don't want the ball bouncing off our shins every two minutes.

Matip back of course.

I'm all over the place, and it's only Wednesday.

Anyway sorry about the footy chat. Back to the bent officials and how we can't win.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 07:46:50 pm »
Blimey. Almost TOO big this one.

Might go for a walk on Sunday
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 08:04:05 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
This conspiracy stuff is embarrassing. City were like it the year we won the league and we all mocked them. The league is not bent in their favour.

If we go into this game believing its all a stitch up and because the referees are from Greater Manchester we won't get any decisions we might as well not bother turning up.

Even the oil club/sportswashing stuff. At least that's true, but why put ourselves on a lesser footing than them? We aren't underdogs any more. The odds aren't stacked against us when we're on the pitch. We have a better coach, a better starting 11 and a better squad now, in my opinion. Fuck worrying about refs. We need to go there on Sunday and do a job. It's right to talk about sportswashing but let's do it at the end of the season instead of hiding behind it now.

On the pitch I think we've given too much respect to the big teams over the last few seasons. At United and Everton we could never seem to get a result or a performance, this season we went to those places, played our normal game instead of playing the tie and we absolutely smashed them. That's what we need to do here. City are an absolutely fantastic team, one of the greatest the league has seen, but at this point in time we are better. They have struggled to create chances and have been fortunate to scrape a lot of 1-0s in games since christmas. We've hunted them down from a position they thought they were about to waltz to a title from and this is our chance to overtake them and send a massive message in doing so.

I really think we go there on Sunday and take the game to them. The players will play without fear and we as fans need to approach it without fear as well. If I thought there was a conspiracy attempting to prevent Liverpool winning the league I wouldn't bother watching any more. What would be the point?

Nail on the head. Referee chat is boring enough after the match, but fuck me for it to dominate the pre-match thread for one of the biggest games of my lifetime?!

Yes it is mad that Manc refs get appointed to these matches. But if you already think that is going to be the deciding factor why even bother with the footy?!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:15:09 pm »
Very relaxed about this. I feel a perfect Liverpool storm brewing.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 08:16:43 pm »
I like the bull and matador analogy. We are the bull, City the matador.  I think that sums up how I feel about City. They have the guile and behind the scenes the upper hand too in terms of the sheer amount of talent and infrastructure they can afford.

Virgil did some remarkable leadership earlier in the week. He put our current achievement in the long term context, reminded us how special this moment is (to be fighting in April for 4 trophies) and said if we get dealt a blow it would no problem, wed simply go and try again next year. Thats exactly the kind of thing we need to absorb, players and supporters. Lets not get tensed up and stifle our own performances. That would do far more harm than half a dozen conspiracy theories about Mancunian refs.

A straw poll at my local 7 aside run around on Monday put City as favourites for the Liverpool game. Most neutrals want Liverpool to win but they regard Man City as some kind of force of nature, such are the riches at their disposal.

However, Barcelona 4-0, Man Utd 0-5 etc. I think interesting could happen this weekend.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:23 pm by Penfold78 »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 08:53:53 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
This conspiracy stuff is embarrassing. City were like it the year we won the league and we all mocked them. The league is not bent in their favour

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:11:46 pm
Its been said elsewhere but I doubt many think its a conspiracy to let City win the league or to stop us from doing so. I think many have an issue with them appointing Manc refs that jus needlessly cause a bit of aggro and distract us (fans, not staff) before the game.

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:12:25 pm
Refereeing appointments are an absolute disgrace for this one. Really makes you think.

There are plenty who think its a conspiracy. The above was posted immediately after, not many think its a conspiracy. Lobo was defending the conspiracy narrative in amusing detail yesterday. It is embarrassing though. I suspect those who frequent Internet forums are more prone to this sort of nonsense. At least o hope so.

Just waiting a post claiming Im obsessed with this issue now
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:56:33 pm by Knight »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:04:52 pm »
Theres no way officials from manchester should be involved in a title (potentially) defining game, in manchester, end of fucking story.....
people can say what they like, that should not happen..
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm »
I kind of wish I hadnt highlighted the officials as part of the preview. Come on theres so much more to this game than the officials. Surely we can discuss the other elements and just get behind the team rather than argue with each other.

Caveat - if we dont win and its anything to do with dodgy decisions lets discuss it more then.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 pm »
ah everyone is just nervous :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:08:41 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 11:14:50 pm
ah everyone is just nervous :)

Im really looking forward to it personally, hoping for a great open game but I think well play it cagey to start and City will probably go for it first 20.

Really Hard one to call really but City slight favourites being at home for me. Our record there isnt amazing.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:25:19 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:08:41 am
Im really looking forward to it personally, hoping for a great open game but I think well play it cagey to start and City will probably go for it first 20.

Really Hard one to call really but City slight favourites being at home for me. Our record there isnt amazing.

Yeah, having the fan behind them could be the difference.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:35:28 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M3t-MtjadNo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M3t-MtjadNo</a>

This came up in my YouTube feed. What a week that was.

Crazy to think we've improved the team lots since then, Alisson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Keita, Konaté, Diaz, etc. added. We used players like Clyne, Klavan, Ings and Solanke off the bench in those games. Our bench this season is ridiculously strong.

I'm not convinced they're as good as they were back then either, losing players like David Silva, Kompany, Aguero and Sané.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:00:53 am »
It has to be Bobby leading the line for me. Salah and Mane are crucial, but Bobby is the main man against these.

Up the Reds!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:01:48 am »
Leaving aside the absurdly inequitable appointment of Manc officials for a game involving clubs from Liverpool and Manchester, the fact is anybody who even just for this season alone has seriously scrutinized those City games and those Liverpool games where vital points have been gained by the former club and denied to the latter club as a consequence of clearly biased on field and/or VAR decisions and thus hasn't cottoned onto the absence of a level playing field where Liverpool and City are concerned in this season's Premier League race is either fucking deluded in their desire to believe that a level playing field actually does exist or is a fucking Manc.

The evidence is now simply so overwhelming. And I speak as one who has watched the game across seven decades and have never before - prior to the time the financially contorted corrupted obscenity that now masquerades as Manchester City Football Club first began to contaminate our beloved game - felt for one minute that corruption of such sort was present in the English top level game despite the plethora of shocking decisions that from time to time over all those years have cost Liverpool - and other clubs too - dearly in vital matches.

Oh and sorry Duvva for homing in on this aspect of the upcoming game. Your opening post is superb mate and many thanks for it. It's just that the apparent determination of some to ignore and/or to be seemingly blissfully unaware of the officialdom abomination that is now in such acutely agonizing plain sight simply has to be challenged.

As for the game itself, if we manage to bring our 'A' game then notwithstanding the Mancs wearing either City shirts or the garb of officials wherever they may lurk then I am sure we will fucking tonk these cheating bastards. Without our 'A' game - not so sure.

 ;D 

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:06:47 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:35:28 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M3t-MtjadNo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M3t-MtjadNo</a>

This came up in my YouTube feed. What a week that was.

Crazy to think we've improved the team lots since then, Alisson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Keita, Konaté, Diaz, etc. added. We used players like Clyne, Klavan, Ings and Solanke off the bench in those games. Our bench this season is ridiculously strong.

I'm not convinced they're as good as they were back then either, losing players like David Silva, Kompany, Aguero and Sané.
Karius in goal .  Sweat*

Ox was fantastic those days.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:26:24 am »
Some people will be surprised by how easily we will beat City.

We will expose them on Sunday
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:32:57 am »
Get the team right and I think we can beat them solidly.

It's gonna be a possession game by them. Not really that impressed lately. Take the Atletico game. All that possession for a one nil?

They can and will leave themselves open to our dazzling counterattack and that'll be all she wrote.

Sort of be funny to get a 0-0. Win is ideal though, anything less and we've lost ground. Hope Mo plays well.

This is it. Us vs them. The six pointer. And I gotta say, I think we have the momentum
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:35:39 am »
I can't remember being this nervous about a match in a long long long time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #110 on: Today at 06:52:45 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 03:26:24 am
Some people will be surprised by how easily we will beat City.

We will expose them on Sunday
While Im not letting myself believe this, I have been wondering how good City really are as theyve come up short a few times recently when properly tested.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #111 on: Today at 07:03:48 am »
If Spuds can do it.............
