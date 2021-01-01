This is the type of game we all follow football for. 2 brilliant teams playing a game that is likely to have a massive impact on who wins the league.
A city win and I think they are 80-90% certain of winning the league. Pulling back 4 points in 7 games will be hard.
A draw probably keeps it at 60-40 in City's favour given the point ahead and slightly easier fixture list.
I think a win for us tips the balance to 60-40 in our favour. 2points ahead but a slightly harder fixture list.
That's my thought process and why it's such knife edge stuff. Winning doesn't necessarily guarantee us winning the league but losing would go a long way to putting our title challenge to bed. A draw keeps the dream alive. I'm not sure if I'd take a draw if offered now but it's imperative we don't lose.
The more I look at the fixtures, the more I believe we have a far
harder set of fixtures. We have our hardest run of fixtures over the next three weeks. Win them all and we win the league. I think if we don't beat City, we will drop more points against either United, Bitters, or Newcastle and that will be that.
I reckon this game ends with a draw, which would keep us in it, but likely won't be enough.
CL and FA cup is ours, mind.