That 3rd goal was vital as just put enough of a buffer zone for the return leg as to play so well and only lead by one goal would have been scandalous. Our tempo was high and took the game by the scruff. The run we are on is amazing considering the team has struggled to get into top gear as no way can we say this season has been our best team performance wise but results wise the club are powering through so so performances. Still last night was a level or two above what we have seen in the past three months and to think we have averaged 3 away goals in every CL game this season is crazy. God help the rest of the opposition if last night was us finding our best form for the run in.