Slick_Beef

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #280 on: Today at 10:02:30 am
Was sat in the Benfica end for that but had no problems, the Benfica fans I spoke to were disappointed with the wasted opportunities but glad that they gave us a game in the second half. I thought were a long way from our best but a 3-1 away with in the CL quarter final is always a good result, very happy with that.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #281 on: Today at 10:04:21 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm
One of those games we were in total control of, but lost interest in. Coulda been 5 up at HT. Benfica are like a plucky lower half team with a big crowd. Newcastle?

A bit worried about Mo, perhaps he finally just is tired. Trent showed his class, Konate the good & bad of a young talented CB, Virgil stood aloof above them all, Keita generally excellent, Thiago sublime until he was rested.

Generally agree but I thought we had it so easy, and had so much control, in the first half that a touch if complacency crept in.

With, so far, the biggest game of the season on the horizon its understandable they lost a touch of concentration.

At least the job was done and we look like a serious European team.
fowlermagic

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #282 on: Today at 10:05:03 am
That 3rd goal was vital as just put enough of a buffer zone for the return leg as to play so well and only lead by one goal would have been scandalous. Our tempo was high and took the game by the scruff. The run we are on is amazing considering the team has struggled to get into top gear as no way can we say this season has been our best team performance wise but results wise the club are powering through so so performances. Still last night was a level or two above what we have seen in the past three months and to think we have averaged 3 away goals in every CL game this season is crazy. God help the rest of the opposition if last night was us finding our best form for the run in.
JRed

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #283 on: Today at 10:08:08 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:57:50 am
We really do have some spoilt brats in our fanbase :D

We played perfectly well. First half in particular. We had twenty minutes not great in the second half, away from home in the first leg of a CL quarter final. Fuck me sideways what a Greek tragedy! Our XG was apparently 3.41 to 0.98, we had 2 or 3 one-on-ones. The last time we went there in the CL, we went as reigning European Champions and barely had a shot. How times change, now we're not quite happy with a 3-1 away win.
Are you over reacting to peoples comments slightly?
Yes first half we played well, second half some of the passing looked like we were playing with one of them poundshop flyaway balls on a windy day.
I do believe everyone is extremely happy with the 3-1 win tho. It looked like the tie could e been finished last night until Konates wobble brought them back into the game.
Great result tho and that late goal makes second leg look more comfortable. Hopefully we will start  well and score a couple of goals then just manage the game. Not always that easy but we are the best team in the competition so we SHOULD get through comfortably.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #284 on: Today at 10:10:45 am
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:19:36 pm
Peter Walton wasnt even on the BT team for the game. I think its the 2nd time hes texted in to poke his nose into it.

Go fuck yourself Walton, stop doing unpaid overtime you fucking nerd.
Was that Peter "not sure there's enough contact for a penalty" Walton, or his other favourite, "not all contact in the box is a pen"?
I'm sure he's used both of those when justifying why we haven't been given a pen.

That was a decent performance overall. You're not going to have a quarter final away leg when the opposition doesn't have some kind of spell in the game, even if it was facilitated by us.

We are very much in do what we have to do mode at the moment.
RyanBabel19

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #285 on: Today at 10:14:02 am
Superb result and we've got a ludicrously talented team

Every time I think i've seen it all with Trents passing he pulls a few more ridiculous ones off, the ones to Diaz and Salah were insane
Sharado

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #286 on: Today at 10:14:44 am
For what it's worth I feel like our slightly iffy start to the second half was probably because the players knew there was a big rotation coming in on 60 minutes and that they were cruising at 2-0 up. I guess we'll never know of course but I think unless we were behind by a goal or two that the Hendo/Jota/Bobby for Thiago/Mo/Mane switch was pretty much set in stone given the game that are coming up and feel like a bit of sloppiness crept in knowing how much we'd controlled the first half. All good lessons going into the weekend.
redk84

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #287 on: Today at 10:18:31 am
great that weren't it

QF away, never in doubt about how it'd end...just the margin of our win

Even when they had their inevitable period of pressure in the game they didn't create much and we got the 2 goal lead back.

Trent is an alien. Diaz looks such a perfect fit...great performance, and Naby lad had a fantastic game too.

2nd leg can be used for a bit of rotation which will be very handy

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #288 on: Today at 10:24:17 am
Mad that we are going away from a 3-1 away win in the champions league quarters and there are still people a little disappointed. What a fucking side we have. I liked the look of their lad darwin in the first half, wonder would they take bad money for him?
PaulF

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #289 on: Today at 10:27:04 am
Hope klopp references how the good the ref was and how he stood for no nonsense and let the game flow. Would he good to plant that in mind for Sunday.
bornandbRED

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #290 on: Today at 10:50:40 am
Is a shame Portuguese police treated us like dogs - great result otherwise + nice ground
redwillow

Re: CL: Benfica 1 vs 3 Liverpool Konate 17 Mane 34 Nuñez 49 Diaz 87
Reply #291 on: Today at 11:23:04 am
second half wasn't great but we could have easily come away from that game with a 5-0 win.
