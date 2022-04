Good result in which you'd expect us to have enough next Wednesday to see the tie out, even if we aren't at our best again.



Obviously the weekend's result may have some say in the selection for the 2nd leg but I'd expect a few changes from tonight. Konate to start again I feel perhaps with Tsimikas, only one of Keita/Thiago and Henderson coming in. Probably a good chance to bench Salah ahead of the semi-final at Wembley and possibly see Bobby play most of it. Can't make too many changes or be too complacent about it but we've given ourselves every chance of getting to the semis.



Sunday is massive and a win will be hard to find. Whatever happens there we have a great chance of winning these two knockout competitions. It's crazy to think after ten straight league wins that if we lose it's going to be very unlikely we'll win it from there on, but that's what we're up against in them c*nts. A win and what a chance we have of going all the way, a draw and we're certainly still alive in it.