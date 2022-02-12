« previous next »
Champions League Quarter Finals.

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1600
Getting way ahead head but this talk of European Royalty. IF we were to go on to win the CL this year, it's another shot at the World Club Cup. I know its a bit of a Charity Shield feel about it but, I heard ax Liverpool player, maybe it was Barnes ?  Or someone anyway last time we were going for it. Saying how yes, Madrid have all these CL or European Cup titles, But 5 of them were in the 50's when no one really gave a rats ass about the European Cup and now look. You never know. In years to come it would be the pinnacle, the big one. The way UEFA like to change things I would be surprised. Oh and, just to piss Chelsea off too, lets take their titles
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1601
Quote from: slaphead
Madrid have all these CL or European Cup titles, But 5 of them were in the 50's when no one really gave a rats ass about the European Cup
Such a terrible argument this, hate hearing it.  Especially when its from fans of a club two-thirds of whose triumphs came from beating the might of Monchengladbach, Bruges, Roma and Tottenham.  Or who picked them up when you only had to play nine games to win it, not like now when the cream of Europe is in it every single year.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1602
Monchengladbach were the dominant German team of that era and Roma was pretty good too in the early 80's.  I'll give you Spurs. :P
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1603
Quote from: Iska
Such a terrible argument this, hate hearing it.  Especially when its from fans of a club two-thirds of whose triumphs came from beating the might of Monchengladbach, Bruges, Roma and Tottenham.  Or who picked them up when you only had to play nine games to win it, not like now when the cream of Europe is in it every single year.

wow.  What a mad comment that is. Like something youd hear from a Man City fan.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1604
What's the best channel to get watch this in the UK? I forked out for a sky day pass on Sunday and that was pretty good.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1605
Quote from: PaulF
What's the best channel to get watch this in the UK? I forked out for a sky day pass on Sunday and that was pretty good.

BT Sport
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1606
Alright Atletico, I dont like you. Your football is shit, your manager is a twat, your players are c**ts

But please beat City tonight
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1607
Quote from: Iska
Such a terrible argument this, hate hearing it.  Especially when its from fans of a club two-thirds of whose triumphs came from beating the might of Monchengladbach, Bruges, Roma and Tottenham.  Or who picked them up when you only had to play nine games to win it, not like now when the cream of Europe is in it every single year.

Yeah, beating the German Champions and the Italian Champions in their own stadium was a piece of piss, that's why in 1977 we were only the 10th English club  since 1960 to win the European Cup....

Quote from: CanuckYNWA
Alright Atletico, I dont like you. Your football is shit, your manager is a twat, your players are c**ts

But please beat City tonight

Own goal by Ederson or a Suarez tap in please
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1608
Fingers crossed for a 1-0 victory for Atletico. 120 minutes of shitehousery and wearing City out mentally and physically. And then winning it in pens. Just about perfection. Pep would explode.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1609
Quote from: rob1966
Own goal by Ederson or a Suarez tap in please

They didnt use him at all against United, I guess saving the moment for tonight
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1610
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1611
Unsure which match to watch tonight.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1612
Quote from: Dim Glas
wow.  What a mad comment that is. Like something youd hear from a Man City fan.
Id be surprised if theyre not already saying it.  They certainly will be if they ever pick up a couple of their own.  Just pointing out the obvious pitfalls of discrediting the earlier EC triumphs.
Quote from: rob1966
Yeah, beating the German Champions and the Italian Champions in their own stadium was a piece of piss, that's why in 1977 we were only the 10th English club  since 1960 to win the European Cup....
No need to even go that far imo.  Theres only one European Champion every year, how many times has it been you, thats the line to take.

Anyway I think it was only the first tourney where it was part-invitational, and it was still the continents strongest clubs that were in it.  Wins 2-5 were totally legit afaict.  If theres any wins that should get an asterisk its the two covid ones where there were no fans.  Im not sure those actually even happened.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1613
Quote from: Iska
Id be surprised if theyre not already saying it.  They certainly will be if they ever pick up a couple of their own.  Just pointing out the obvious pitfalls of discrediting the earlier EC triumphs.No need to even go that far imo.  Theres only one European Champion every year, how many times has it been you, thats the line to take.

Anyway I think it was only the first tourney where it was part-invitational, and it was still the continents strongest clubs that were in it.  Wins 2-5 were totally legit afaict.  If theres any wins that should get an asterisk its the two covid ones where there were no fans.  Im not sure those actually even happened.

Show us yours and we'll show you ours

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1614
Hopefully the Wanda is at its absolute most intimidating best tonight.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1615
Quote from: him_15
Unsure which match to watch tonight.




?????
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1616
Quote from: GinKop
Hopefully the Wanda is at its absolute most intimidating best tonight.

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1617
Quote from: him_15
Unsure which match to watch tonight.

lol.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1618
Quote from: Dim Glas
wow.  What a mad comment that is. Like something youd hear from a Man City fan.

I love it when the mask slips.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1619
Quote from: Lone Star Red
Fingers crossed for a 1-0 victory for Atletico. 120 minutes of shitehousery and wearing City out mentally and physically. And then winning it in pens. Just about perfection. Pep would explode.

Atletico are a loathsome club - and always have been. There's almost nothing to admire about them. Their shithousery is not a recent thing. It's part of their DNA. Here's the infamous European cup semi-final v Celtic in which they set out to kick and hurt the Celtic team. Kenny came in for some rough treatment that night, as did Jinky Johnstone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpxoTiKkvw8

We grumble about refereeing standards today. They are a million times better than they used to be.

Hopefully this despicable club will shit all over Man City tonight.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1620
Quote from: rob1966
Yeah, beating the German Champions and the Italian Champions in their own stadium was a piece of piss, that's why in 1977 we were only the 10th English club  since 1960 to win the European Cup

Sorry but maybe I am not reading this right. In 1977 we were only the 2nd English club to win the European Cup. United in the 60's and Celtic (scottish) had won it.

In response to iska during that period you had to actually win your league to be there so in my view making it even harder back then.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1621
Itll be funny if city go out for about 30 mins

Then the realisation of them getting rest will sink in
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1622
Quote from: slaphead
Madrid have all these CL or European Cup titles, But 5 of them were in the 50's when no one really gave a rats ass about the European Cup

To be fair, that Madrid team had a few half-decent players and probably would have done ok anyway.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1623
Quote from: Fruity
Sorry but maybe I am not reading this right. In 1977 we were only the 2nd English club to win the European Cup. United in the 60's and Celtic (scottish) had won it.

In response to iska during that period you had to actually win your league to be there so in my view making it even harder back then.
Hes taking the piss out of my suggestion that 77 or 84 might be called easy wins.  If it was that easy the English entry wouldve been winning it routinely.

fwiw I dont see how it can be harder either now or then, just different.  Theres only one team manages to become European Champions every year, while all the other sides in Europe get eliminated somehow.  Surely by definition the achievement is the same?!
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1624
Quote from: him_15
Unsure which match to watch tonight.

Wha?
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1625
Quote from: Lone Star Red
Fingers crossed for a 1-0 victory for Atletico. 120 minutes of shitehousery and wearing City out mentally and physically. And then winning it in pens. Just about perfection. Pep would explode.
Sounds good.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1626
Quote from: rushyman
Itll be funny if city go out for about 30 mins

Then the realisation of them getting rest will sink in
When have cup runs affected their league form?
I think the mental blow of getting knocked out could affect them also. Yes in an ideal world they get through but then get knocked out in the semi. Thats not a given tho, its best if they are dumped out as early as possible. I actually think Atletico have a better chance of going through than Real will have over 2 legs. Dont want to meet city in the final if we get there, hate playing English clubs in Europe.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1627
7 changes for us, only 2 for City. Bound to make a difference at the weekend, considering they've got to travel this time rather than us.

The advantages of having a decent first leg lead as well as a stronger squad.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1628
Quote from: Iska
Hes taking the piss out of my suggestion that 77 or 84 might be called easy wins.  If it was that easy the English entry wouldve been winning it routinely.

fwiw I dont see how it can be harder either now or then, just different.  Theres only one team manages to become European Champions every year, while all the other sides in Europe get eliminated somehow.  Surely by definition the achievement is the same?!

Sorry, I misread your original post if this is the point you were making. Yeah, it was harder to qualify when only the champions were participating, but then there were fewer games and teams once qualified. Now its easier to qualify, but with the number of teams and group stages, its harder to win once youve qualified.  Achievement is still the same as only one team in Europe wins it.

Everton fans wouldnt be saying any of this if they were regular qualifiers or if theyd won it.

They love hypotheticals too. They insist theyd have one European Cup if not for the ban, even though during that season, we won the double when they were apparently the best in Europe. In all likelihood, theyd have not won, but the ban lets them create this hypothetical reality where they would have been European champions if it wasnt for the redshite.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1629
Is odds of 4/1 for Atletico to win in 90 minutes not a bit insane? That means for every 5 games they play at the Wanda, you'd expect just 1 home win? Seems a bit off.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1630
Quote from: Ray K
Is odds of 4/1 for Atletico to win in 90 minutes not a bit insane? That means for every 5 games they play at the Wanda, you'd expect just 1 home win? Seems a bit off.

That's not what the odds mean, they'll fluctuate depending on the opposition.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1631
Quote from: tubby
That's not what the odds mean, they'll fluctuate depending on the opposition.
I mean every 5 games that AM and City play. Only 1 win in 5? City's away record in Europe ain't all that.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1632
Quote from: Ray K
I mean every 5 games that AM and City play. Only 1 win in 5? City's away record in Europe ain't all that.

That's not really what the odds represent either.  Don't forget City are already a goal up and won't need to come out and play, and Atletico are a naturally defensive team too.
