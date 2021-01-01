Getting way ahead head but this talk of European Royalty. IF we were to go on to win the CL this year, it's another shot at the World Club Cup. I know its a bit of a Charity Shield feel about it but, I heard ax Liverpool player, maybe it was Barnes ? Or someone anyway last time we were going for it. Saying how yes, Madrid have all these CL or European Cup titles, But 5 of them were in the 50's when no one really gave a rats ass about the European Cup and now look. You never know. In years to come it would be the pinnacle, the big one. The way UEFA like to change things I would be surprised. Oh and, just to piss Chelsea off too, lets take their titles

