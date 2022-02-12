« previous next »
Champions League Quarter Finals.

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1560 on: Today at 02:09:19 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:29:57 pm
Rudiger this Rudiger that

He bottled a challenge at Stamford bridge fkr 3-1 when mendy fucked up and left benzema to mark nothing for the last goal tonight. He only slipped when he tried to retrieve his position it was already too late

Hate that aggro twat needs a two footer on him

He's a total clown of a footballer.

Anyone signing him for massive money is in for a fright when they see his actual level when asked to play in a relatively open system.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1561 on: Today at 02:31:18 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:09:19 am
He's a total clown of a footballer.

Anyone signing him for massive money is in for a fright when they see his actual level when asked to play in a relatively open system.

If Rudiger has any sense then he will go to Madrid and become the next Ramos. He is perfect for the brainless thug role they love there.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1562 on: Today at 03:03:52 am
That Modric pass is perfection
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1563 on: Today at 03:45:23 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:03:52 am
That Modric pass is perfection

Good pass, yeah. 

But nothing TAA doesn't do at least once every 3 or 4 games. 
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1564 on: Today at 05:34:41 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:01:21 am
This has been the whole thread tonight, barely any focus on the games by a select few (and too many really!), who are just presuming its Liverpool and Abu Dhabi. Of course, it makes no difference what is said on RAWK thankfully, as our manager and players arent as presumptuous and arrogant.

We are up by two goals and we should have scored 5. Their only goal came from a complete calamity at the back. Is it really that arrogant to assume we go through? Or are you referring to people saying we are basically in the final?
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1565 on: Today at 06:02:45 am
The idea of potentially facing City or Real Madrid in the final is doing my head in  :butt :D
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1566 on: Today at 06:21:00 am
i want real madrid in the final if we get that far, three games potentially before that but yeah, i want revenge and i hate playing english cups in europe, doesn't feel like a big euro clash, which RM will defo be that
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1567 on: Today at 06:30:26 am
Villareal v Bayern over both legs

Shots
14 - 45

On Target
2 - 8

With how clinical we usually are, we should be comfortable if we get there
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1568 on: Today at 06:39:33 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:53:43 am
Bitches leave!  ;D

 ;D Just give me my fucking phone call!

Our road to the final seems clear now,easier said than done of course every team getting this far is here on merit and a big challenge of course.


Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1569 on: Today at 06:39:43 am
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:30:26 am
Villareal v Bayern over both legs

Shots
14 - 45

On Target
2 - 8

With how clinical we usually are, we should be comfortable if we get there

dont count chickens mate, i wouldnt' say comfortable

they are arguably the best low block in europe, technically good with pretty much all their players comfortable on the ball, accurate passers and good at beating the press, and we struggle most against low blocks

what you do have, even tho they can counter like we saw tonite, they barely attack which gives you plenty of the ball and the feeling of being able to push right up without fear of jeopardy (but obviously dont get sloppy), which we saw bayern doing thru all the game, so yes, you'd hope we'd bag a few goals

but they kept bayern out over two games, restricting them to one goal (and it wasn't as tho bayern were creating but missing loads of clear cut chances, they weren't)

if we face them we will be massive favourites and rightly so but in europe they're very hard to score against and if it came to playing for penalties for the tie, they're happy to it

the lads were disappointed as fuck after the city game not getting the win, i hope none of that shite carries over into the benfica game, we need to be on it from the start and get it done asap to take any jeopardy out of the game, let's get that won before anything else
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1570 on: Today at 06:43:05 am
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:30:26 am
Villareal v Bayern over both legs

Shots
14 - 45

On Target
2 - 8

With how clinical we usually are, we should be comfortable if we get there

It is exciting looking ahead, and thats some result for Villarreal over 2 legs, They are obviously no push overs. But.,One game at a time. Lets see tonight out.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1571 on: Today at 07:31:44 am
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:02:45 am
The idea of potentially facing City or Real Madrid in the final is doing my head in  :butt :D

I actually think Atletico will do a number on City tonight.  Early goal, sit behind the ball and sucker punch them late on.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1572 on: Today at 07:35:07 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:31:44 am
I actually think Atletico will do a number on City tonight.  Early goal, sit behind the ball and sucker punch them late on.

I'm hoping for this, Atleti to absolutely outshithouse them tonight. Late winner from Suarez would be ideal
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1573 on: Today at 08:03:52 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:31:33 pm
Chelsea because Tuchel at least challenges Guardiola. If you have watched this tie and are giving Real Madrid any chance of avoiding a seeing to I'd love to know why.

I wanted RM to win based on Chelsea already failing to do anything to City twice this year.  More a case of having less faith in Chelsea than more faith in Madrid, if you see what I mean.



Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1574 on: Today at 08:06:03 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:53:43 am
Bitches leave!  ;D


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/31rrZeTH9HI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/31rrZeTH9HI</a>
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1575 on: Today at 08:13:26 am
Ideally city go out in the semis. Give them two more games in their schedule.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1576 on: Today at 08:16:19 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:13:26 am
Ideally city go out in the semis. Give them two more games in their schedule.

Their squad can cope with two more games, I want them out tonight and Guardiola shattered that once again he fails to win the CL.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1577 on: Today at 08:18:58 am
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:02:45 am
The idea of potentially facing City or Real Madrid in the final is doing my head in  :butt :D

I would love to get Real in the final regardless. We owe them.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1578 on: Today at 08:31:12 am
Let's make sure beat Benfica first before thinking about semi-final.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1579 on: Today at 10:05:34 am
Real's ability to mug the opposition against the run of play is as annoying as it is bothersome. It's something no amount of tactics or preparation can allow for.

The only team that can probably block their way to the final is Atletico.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1580 on: Today at 10:09:13 am
I would like City to be stopped in their tracks.

Nevertheless,  Atlético are pure anti football and I would love it if the referee just not only ignored their antics (diving, rolling around, even time wasting possibly at 0-1 down, snide elbows etc) but pulled them up for it. Heck, maybe just refused to award them any free kick or penalties, regardless if the offenses against them were real or fabricated. Would serve them right...

Naaa. Who am I kidding. Simeone: Go gloriously shithouse away today.
Nothing less than an updated Pep meme as he fumes against the injustices meted out to his team will do.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1581 on: Today at 11:05:32 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:38:15 pm
I don't think City smash this RM side. And away in Madrid is a bit harder for them in the league than a quick trip to London.
(I know , Madrid isn't far by plane, but it's a bit more)

Man City will have greater trouble winning against Atletico than Real Madrid.

My own hope is that we somehow meet Real Madrid in the Final. They would be perfect opponents for us. A soft centre, a disinclination to run, a keeper who gets the jitters every time the ball is played to his feet, and a vulnerable back line. Their centre forward is excellent, but he wouldn't be too much for Van Dijk to handle.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1582 on: Today at 11:12:37 am
We are going to beat Villarreal in the semi-final. It won't be an easy tie, but we will beat them ...
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1583 on: Today at 11:16:42 am
Slightly out of the blue but how was there not a penalty with the keeper in the Bayern game just after half time?

edit - I assume offside as only watching highlights?
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1584 on: Today at 11:27:21 am
Pep, and more importantly City, continue being lauded as the best in the world yet have won a total of zero CLs (while Pep is at City). Real, Atletico and us are true CL royalty. City are the petulent rich prince in waiting.

Imagine how they're feeling right now with the prospect of facing the three Kings! A loss against Atletico tonight should sufficiently destroy them for the league campaign hopefully.

Edit: ok so not Atletico so much. But losing to them before meeting the TWO kings should put a dagger through their hearts. :)
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1585 on: Today at 11:38:23 am
We will have to wait and see which Atletico Madrid will turn up tonight. They certainly have the tools to hurt Man City, with players like Griezmann, Felix, Correa, Suarez, Cunha, Lemar and Carrasco ...
