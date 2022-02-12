« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Quarter Finals.  (Read 26806 times)

Offline Garlicbread

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 11:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm
Are home/away pre-drawn for semis?

Yeah City/Atletico and Benfica/Us begin at home.
Offline redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 11:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm
Are home/away pre-drawn for semis?

We'd be at home first.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 11:15:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:50:17 pm
We are underestimating Villareal here. Regardless of their position in the PL, their results against Bayern clearly shows we have to take them very seriously.

I'm certainly not, said to the kids I'd rather play Bayern, Villareal have no fear and will be bloody tough if we do make the semi
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm »
Don't want to go full on Spanish newspaper talking shite about the opposition in Europe before playing them but isn't Villarreal's goalie tonight the same one who flapped at everything when they played Arsenal/United last season? Think it was and he looked wholly unconvincing in the air again tonight. Could be key if we play them.

Good point about the comparative schedules, though. Regardless of the result on Saturday we can put the FA Cup out of mind until we hopefully have the final to play. League ongoing but United/Blueshite/Newcastle surrounding Villarreal are all winnable games. They won't be arsed about the Conference League but could try and finish in a Europa League position, but they'll be resting players left, right and centre until the semis.

Parejo was fantastic again when on the ball. What a player he's been. He's not Modric but he'd do for you.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm »
Bayern would have been sexier but this will do, if we get through tomorrow
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 11:23:05 pm »
Madrid v Chelsea - For me Chelsea were the better team across both legs but Benzema is just on an insanely good finishing streak and that's all she wrote. If Benzema can keep that up then sure Madrid are a threat but as soon as he falls off just a little bit they basically have nothing but Vini Jr. dives or Modric pulling something out of his ass for a miracle. I don't think it really changes for me what I think of Madrid or La Liga, more that Chelsea's defensive performance last year was just a historically great blip that was never going to be repeated. Also twitter was hilarious with how pro-Chelsea BT was, I guess it's the national TV channel for CL games? LOL.

Bayern v Villarreal - Again I think people are missing the point in that yes we can't overlook Villarreal but for me the biggest story here is just how bad the Bundesliga has become if this vintage of Bayern are so clearly the best. I had this game on my iPad with the sound pretty low so maybe I missed something but they really weren't good here and across both legs were actually pretty bad for the standard they usually set.  Villarreal aren't terrible and their league position is a bit of an outlier in comparison to their GD and xGD but even still this shouldn't have been a close tie and yet even by xG it was. My main takeaway is even if Bayern had gotten through we probably would have had an easier time of it than what most would have expected.
Online rushyman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 11:23:54 pm »
Jake Humphries has at this point almost completely morphed into Adrian Chiles

Such an irritating fucking gimp breaking up serious debates with stupid pithy banter. Cannot stand the twat
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 11:25:16 pm »
And meanwhile at the Alianz Arena in Munich:

In bizarre scenes at the Arena, a drunk FC Köln fan (yes, FC Köln) has just invaded the (very empty) pitch. It took him a while but he got there.
https://twitter.com/archiert1/status/1514005339036958722?s

 ;D
Online rushyman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:25:16 pm
And meanwhile at the Alianz Arena in Munich:

In bizarre scenes at the Arena, a drunk FC Köln fan (yes, FC Köln) has just invaded the (very empty) pitch. It took him a while but he got there.
https://twitter.com/archiert1/status/1514005339036958722?s

 ;D


Hell feel that ankle tomorrow ;D
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm »
Time for Atletico to add to the upsets today
Online rushyman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 11:29:57 pm »
Rudiger this Rudiger that

He bottled a challenge at Stamford bridge fkr 3-1 when mendy fucked up and left benzema to mark nothing for the last goal tonight. He only slipped when he tried to retrieve his position it was already too late

Hate that aggro twat needs a two footer on him
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 11:32:10 pm »
Let's get past Benfica first and, if we do, we'll have a match on our hands with Emry



Online oojason

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm »



^ Alberto celebrating too ;D  (with his crutches)
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 11:35:57 pm »
Online rushyman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 11:38:35 pm »
Tuchel we deserved to go through

No you didnt mate

At no point did Madrid play like you did in the first half at Stamford Bridge

You then couldnt see a 3-0 advantage over the line. Out you go Clarence Boddicker
Offline MJD-L4

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 11:40:09 pm »
Real will do City, then we'll get revenge for 2018.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
Time for Atletico to add to the upsets today

Can you imagine?! 
Cant see it though - theyre just not that good anymore, suspect city will win 1 or 2 nil on night and Atletico will barely get a kick 
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm


^ Alberto celebrating too ;D  (with his crutches)
I'm sure it's him in this clip towards the end, using his crutch like a drum baton (bottom right of the screen!)


https://twitter.com/VillarrealCF/status/1513999912333201409?t=9ZrI2aFCKqcDkeKmKSSmzg&s=19
Online rushyman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 11:47:50 pm »
Joe Cole has just had a fucking nightmare

Was just about to call Tuchel the best manager in the world

Then retracked in mid sentence because his brain heard what his mouth was saying and said best youngish manager in the world

Hes 3 years younger than pep and 5 younger than Jurgen :lmao
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 11:49:18 pm »
Brilliant stuff, so pleased for Villareal. Teamwork and focus have got them in the Semi's.


Wonder if they will be looking for a Benfica win tomorrow night or dreaming of a trip to Anfield.



For us we have a job to do tomorrow night and hopefully we will and get to face Unai in another big European match but this time with a decent club with proper supporters. This time with a team of Reds that are ready.


Hope we play them.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm
Are you a manc?

Yes mate, I've been here a decade pretending I support Liverpool FC.
Offline BigCDump

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Yesterday at 11:49:18 pm
Brilliant stuff, so pleased for Villareal. Teamwork and focus have got them in the Semi's.

Wonder if they will be looking for a Benfica win tomorrow night or dreaming of a trip to Anfield.



For us we have a job to do tomorrow night and hopefully we will and get to face Unai in another big European match but this time with a decent club with proper supporters. This time with a team of Reds that are ready.


Hope we play them.


And no fecking Moreno. Love the guy, but no fecking Moreno!
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 11:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm
Yes mate, I've been here a decade pretending I support Liverpool FC.
To be fair, it does explain quite a bit. ;D
Online rushyman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 12:01:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm
Yes mate, I've been here a decade pretending I support Liverpool FC.

:D

You say that, Im pretty sure there are Cold War level spies in here still not blown from when even I joined

Mancs and blues

Posts per day + Threads active in is the equation ;D

Theres suspicious activity in the Everton thread of late
Online oojason

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 12:02:18 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm
I'm sure it's him in this clip towards the end, using his crutch like a drum baton (bottom right of the screen!)


https://twitter.com/VillarrealCF/status/1513999912333201409?t=9ZrI2aFCKqcDkeKmKSSmzg&s=19

The man has boundless energy and somewhat surprisingly... rhythm ;D
Online Lastrador

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 12:09:36 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm
From the FT.
   https://www.ft.com/content/2b6aa26f-f2ac-426f-b218-612f4c21695c

   FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will be forced to pay back millions of euros in illegal state aid after the EUs highest court ruled Brussels was right to declare that beneficial tax arrangements they enjoyed for a quarter of a century were illegal.

The decision by the European Court of Justice upholds previous rulings by the European Commission and comes as Barcelona, the worlds highest-earning football club, is enduring one of the biggest crises in its history.

This week police arrested the clubs former president, its current chief executive and its general counsel, in connection with a separate legal case ahead of a vote on Sunday to decide its next president. Barcelona, which recorded a loss of 100m last year, also has to contend with a debt pile of more than 1bn.

In 2016 Margrethe Vestager, the EUs competition chief supremo, ordered four Spanish football clubs to pay back tens of millions of euros received since the 1990s in the form of sweetheart property deals, tax breaks and soft loans.
That's all well and good Al, but in what part of that article does is it said that the Spanish government has directly or indirectly injected capital into the club, as the phrase state-funded would suggest? They have definitely benefited from dodgy dealings and taxing, as that article would suggest, but there's a big difference from that to being state-funded, which is what Abu Dhabi and Qatar essentially do with City and PSG. I have no love for Real Madrid, and I absolutely loath their fan culture, but suggesting that the Spanish government would be directly injecting capital into Real Madrid with public funds, would denote such an outrageous level of corruption that's quite frankly unbelivable to suggest.
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 12:10:05 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:02:18 am
The man has boundless energy and somewhat surprisingly... rhythm ;D



The Rhythm method is taught to some of us at an early age.  :o
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 12:17:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:59:54 pm
To be fair, it does explain quite a bit. ;D

Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:01:22 am
:D

You say that, Im pretty sure there are Cold War level spies in here still not blown from when even I joined

Mancs and blues

Posts per day + Threads active in is the equation ;D

Theres suspicious activity in the Everton thread of late

 ;D


I would give you fuckers up within the hour of my first post if I was a spy.   ;D
Online rushyman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 12:27:41 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:09:36 am
That's all well and good Al, but in what part of that article does is it said that the Spanish government has directly or indirectly injected capital into the club, as the phrase state-funded would suggest? They have definitely benefited from dodgy dealings and taxing, as that article would suggest, but there's a big difference from that to being state-funded, which is what Abu Dhabi and Qatar essentially do with City and PSG. I have no love for Real Madrid, and I absolutely loath their fan culture, but suggesting that the Spanish government would be directly injecting capital into Real Madrid with public funds, would denote such an outrageous level of corruption that's quite frankly unbelivable to suggest.

Its been the suggestion in Spain since the Spanish civil war in 1936 when Franco had barcas President killed

To the point now where its common knowledge as far as theyre concerned in Spain

Personally to my mind, They are owned by their members of whom Quite a few are in the government.

Id say its not a stretch.

Your comment on Man City and PSG is spot on though. Though thats just blatant and its quite surreal we all just have a little whinge now and then and just move on.

They eventually came for Blatter when he got completely over confident and took the piss. You can only hope that eventually come for PSG and City. I mean theyve already done it and just been told to fuck off (probably with a load of money)
Online rushyman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 12:28:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:17:44 am
;D


I would give you fuckers up within the hour of my first post if I was a spy.   ;D

Im actually Alex Ferguson

I love shitting on hard shoulders and being a c*nt in my spare time
Online 4pool

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 12:37:38 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:28:59 am
Im actually Alex Ferguson

I love shitting on hard shoulders and being a c*nt in my spare time

Sorry, you can't be him.

You would have posted that you were .... Sir... Alex Ferguson. And asked people to kiss your ring.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 12:37:51 am »
Anything is possible of course, but it's very, very difficult to see us not getting to the final now. Just really don't want a City Final.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 12:43:52 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:37:51 am
Anything is possible of course, but it's very, very difficult to see us not getting to the final now. Just really don't want a City Final.
One. Game. At. A. Time.
Online rushyman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 12:46:46 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:37:38 am
Sorry, you can't be him.

You would have posted that you were .... Sir... Alex Ferguson. And asked people to kiss your ring.

The image that just conjured in my mind no one should ever have to suffer
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 12:49:01 am »
This is going to be like Spartacus isn't it? Now evrey fucker in this thread is going to come in and say " No,  I am Alex Ferguson".
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 12:49:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm
Can you imagine?! 
Cant see it though - theyre just not that good anymore, suspect city will win 1 or 2 nil on night and Atletico will barely get a kick

I dont see it really but the Wanda is quite the stadium and those fans do get it bouncing so anything can happen
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 12:54:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:49:01 am
This is going to be like Spartacus isn't it? Now evrey fucker in this thread is going to come in and say " No,  I am Alex Ferguson".



Always suspected Samuel was from a North London Club. 


I am Alan Sugar!
