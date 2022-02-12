Madrid v Chelsea - For me Chelsea were the better team across both legs but Benzema is just on an insanely good finishing streak and that's all she wrote. If Benzema can keep that up then sure Madrid are a threat but as soon as he falls off just a little bit they basically have nothing but Vini Jr. dives or Modric pulling something out of his ass for a miracle. I don't think it really changes for me what I think of Madrid or La Liga, more that Chelsea's defensive performance last year was just a historically great blip that was never going to be repeated. Also twitter was hilarious with how pro-Chelsea BT was, I guess it's the national TV channel for CL games? LOL.



Bayern v Villarreal - Again I think people are missing the point in that yes we can't overlook Villarreal but for me the biggest story here is just how bad the Bundesliga has become if this vintage of Bayern are so clearly the best. I had this game on my iPad with the sound pretty low so maybe I missed something but they really weren't good here and across both legs were actually pretty bad for the standard they usually set. Villarreal aren't terrible and their league position is a bit of an outlier in comparison to their GD and xGD but even still this shouldn't have been a close tie and yet even by xG it was. My main takeaway is even if Bayern had gotten through we probably would have had an easier time of it than what most would have expected.