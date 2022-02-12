That's all well and good Al, but in what part of that article does is it said that the Spanish government has directly or indirectly injected capital into the club, as the phrase state-funded would suggest? They have definitely benefited from dodgy dealings and taxing, as that article would suggest, but there's a big difference from that to being state-funded, which is what Abu Dhabi and Qatar essentially do with City and PSG. I have no love for Real Madrid, and I absolutely loath their fan culture, but suggesting that the Spanish government would be directly injecting capital into Real Madrid with public funds, would denote such an outrageous level of corruption that's quite frankly unbelivable to suggest.
Its been the suggestion in Spain since the Spanish civil war in 1936 when Franco had barcas President killed
To the point now where its common knowledge as far as theyre concerned in Spain
Personally to my mind, They are owned by their members of whom Quite a few are in the government.
Id say its not a stretch.
Your comment on Man City and PSG is spot on though. Though thats just blatant and its quite surreal we all just have a little whinge now and then and just move on.
They eventually came for Blatter when he got completely over confident and took the piss. You can only hope that eventually come for PSG and City. I mean theyve already done it and just been told to fuck off (probably with a load of money)