If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Did Modric make a great pass? No ones mentioned it.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
It's getting increasingly confusing flicking between the channels and supporting the team in yellow then hating the team in yellow.
City will absolutely smash either one of these teams, if they play like they did against us.
It's getting increasingly confusing flicking between the channels and supporting the team in yellow then hating the team in yellow.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Thought that was going to be a pen by James then
Vinicius doing to James what he did to Trent last season. I look forward to the 'James can't defend' narrative taking hold in the media.
Reals defenceFuck me they are shite
why are Chelsea playing in yellow?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Same, Im pretty sure he clipped him and VIni Jr had enough contract to just lose his balance
Missing Militao big time.
Villarreal actually had a couple attacks last few mins. Still not close to scoring though.
Hoddle said he should have gone down
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.01]