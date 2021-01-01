At 1-0 the lead feels slender enough for Bayern to turn round, 2-0 despite being just the one more would have been massive for Villarreal who can defend well when needed, anything more than a two goal lead and I'd struggle to see even Bayern turning it around. No away goals obviously benefits Bayern but first goal is massive. Can't really Villarreal going out with much intent in finding it, perhaps something opens up on the break and they take their chance, though. Ultimately I can't see them holding out for a 0-0. If we get through it'd surely be better for us meeting Villarreal, but certain cracks have shown in Bayern this season and I'm confident we could take them.



Real Madrid should be alright, like us tomorrow they'd have been aided by the away goals rule still being in place but you'd fancy them to use all their experience to see the job through.