Lampard straight on the phone to Dominoes after that
I've been saying that for a while, where is their next win coming from?
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Agent Rafa
Somewhere Darren Farley is currently preparing a new sketch.
Why stop the game just because the player goes down. No head injury
.just cramp.
Had a dominos today meself. Ham and pineapple (Don't ban me, please). It was delicious.
What was Pickford doing there with hand gestures? He's strange strange fella
Villareal miss a great chance.
Villarreal should be at least 3-0 up against Bayern.
Huge chance. Should have hit target at least.
Probably need that lead, at least 2-0 going into the second leg to have any chance.Bayern will score at least 2, probably 3 at the Allianz.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
What a great night of football
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
The Test is obviously right
Yeah, had time to pick his spot.
Even play it across for a tap in. Hopefully it doesn't cost them.
Well, tonight couldn't have gone any better. We might be facing Atletico Madrid in the CL final in May. People like Mark Ogden will lose their shit. He's written an article predicting a Man City - Bayern final, making it a foregone conclusion that Bayern beat Villarreal and apparently Liverpool don't have what it takes to topple Bayern at home in the second leg. Anybody who argues that this idiot doesn't have an agenda against Liverpool (and Trent) hasn't been paying attention.https://www.espn.co.uk/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4619632/uefa-champions-league-man-city-vs-bayern-seem-best-bets-to-meet-in-final
I have no idea who he is so won't be losing any sleep over it
Hopefully Villarreal can repeat their performance vs Juventus away in the previous 2nd leg where they won 3-0.
The Natural History Museum?
