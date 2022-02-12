« previous next »
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #600 on: Today at 09:41:09 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:30:55 pm
Lampard straight on the phone to Dominoes after that
Had a dominos today meself. Ham and pineapple (Don't ban me, please). It was delicious.  :lickin
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #601 on: Today at 09:41:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:22:12 pm
I've been saying that for a while, where is their next win coming from?

Said the other day, you look at the fixtures and you don't look at any and think they will win that.

These are gone
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #602 on: Today at 09:41:45 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:40:13 pm
Agent Rafa ;)
Somewhere Darren Farley is currently preparing a new sketch.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #603 on: Today at 09:42:18 pm »
Trent would have scored that.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #604 on: Today at 09:42:38 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:41:45 pm
Somewhere Darren Farley is currently preparing a new sketch.

Would rather someone funny did it instead
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #605 on: Today at 09:43:37 pm »
Why stop the game just because the player goes down. No head injury.just cramp.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #606 on: Today at 09:45:01 pm »
Villareal miss a great chance.
« Reply #607 on: Today at 09:45:10 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:43:37 pm
Why stop the game just because the player goes down. No head injury.just cramp.

Madrid have had these privileges for a long, long time.
« Reply #608 on: Today at 09:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:41:09 pm
Had a dominos today meself. Ham and pineapple (Don't ban me, please). It was delicious.  :lickin

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #609 on: Today at 09:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:26:48 pm
What was Pickford doing there with hand gestures? He's strange strange fella

This aged well,hope to see his new vows next season in the Championship
« Reply #610 on: Today at 09:45:45 pm »
Villarreal should be at least 3-0 up against Bayern.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #611 on: Today at 09:46:03 pm »
Watching Villarreal v Bayern. Sule is huge - reminds me of that giant bruiser in one of the Indiana Jones films.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:45:01 pm
Villareal miss a great chance.
Huge chance. Should have hit target at least.
Quote from: campioni on Today at 09:45:45 pm
Villarreal should be at least 3-0 up against Bayern.

Probably need that lead, at least 2-0 going into the second leg to have any chance.

Bayern will score at least 2, probably 3 at the Allianz.
« Reply #614 on: Today at 09:47:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:46:25 pm
Huge chance. Should have hit target at least.
Yeah, had time to pick his spot.
« Reply #615 on: Today at 09:48:40 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:47:04 pm
Probably need that lead, at least 2-0 going into the second leg to have any chance.

Bayern will score at least 2, probably 3 at the Allianz.

Probably right, but Bayern have been awful tonight.
What a great night of football  ;D
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:49:07 pm
What a great night of football  ;D
absolutely, aside from a couple more goals for Villarreal, it couldn't have really gone any better
quite fancy rm against city. just need to set up like spurs with vinicius and benzema but with a superior midfield.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:47:10 pm
Yeah, had time to pick his spot.
Even play it across for a tap in. Hopefully it doesn't cost them.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:49:07 pm
What a great night of football  ;D
Hugely enjoyable. Last night's result made this so much more relaxing.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:51:22 pm
Even play it across for a tap in. Hopefully it doesn't cost them.
it won't matter, no way will we get beat by Bayern over two legs
Well, tonight couldn't have gone any better. We might be facing Atletico Madrid in the CL final in May. People like Mark Ogden will lose their shit. He's written an article predicting a Man City - Bayern final, making it a foregone conclusion that Bayern beat Villarreal and apparently Liverpool don't have what it takes to topple Bayern at home in the second leg. Anybody who argues that this idiot doesn't have an agenda against Liverpool (and Trent) hasn't been paying attention.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4619632/uefa-champions-league-man-city-vs-bayern-seem-best-bets-to-meet-in-final
Modric still such a class player. Never stops either, puts in one hell of a shift to go along with the skills.
Man, what a set of results.
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:53:21 pm
Well, tonight couldn't have gone any better. We might be facing Atletico Madrid in the CL final in May. People like Mark Ogden will lose their shit. He's written an article predicting a Man City - Bayern final, making it a foregone conclusion that Bayern beat Villarreal and apparently Liverpool don't have what it takes to topple Bayern at home in the second leg. Anybody who argues that this idiot doesn't have an agenda against Liverpool (and Trent) hasn't been paying attention.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4619632/uefa-champions-league-man-city-vs-bayern-seem-best-bets-to-meet-in-final

Mark Ogden the United fan.
Fletch and Hoddle sound like they've been doing commentary on the state funeral of the Queen
real madrid honestly look like a team that can win the champions league and deservedly so if they play like that all the way. they were excellent. city got a game on their hands in the semis if they get through.
Great CL tie that.

Paris 1981 Redux is still on.
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:53:21 pm
Well, tonight couldn't have gone any better. We might be facing Atletico Madrid in the CL final in May. People like Mark Ogden will lose their shit. He's written an article predicting a Man City - Bayern final, making it a foregone conclusion that Bayern beat Villarreal and apparently Liverpool don't have what it takes to topple Bayern at home in the second leg. Anybody who argues that this idiot doesn't have an agenda against Liverpool (and Trent) hasn't been paying attention.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4619632/uefa-champions-league-man-city-vs-bayern-seem-best-bets-to-meet-in-final
I have no idea who he is so won't be losing any sleep over it
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:47:04 pm
Probably need that lead, at least 2-0 going into the second leg to have any chance.

Bayern will score at least 2, probably 3 at the Allianz.

Villareal are resilient but with no away goal rule Bayern probably still favourites.

They've put two terrible performances in away at Salzburg and Villareal though. We could turn them over at Anfield.
Hopefully Villarreal can repeat their performance vs Juventus away in the previous 2nd leg where they won 3-0.
Madrid favs acting like theyve just beat peak barca at Nou camp
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:55:42 pm
I have no idea who he is so won't be losing any sleep over it

Hildas son
I Must say everyone Ive had a smashing night
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:55:43 pm
Hopefully Villarreal can repeat their performance vs Juventus away in the previous 2nd leg where they won 3-0.

If they can stay in the game till last 20 minutes, they can do it.

Bayern are defensively very open and have no top defenders to bail them out.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:55:43 pm
Hopefully Villarreal can repeat their performance vs Juventus away in the previous 2nd leg where they won 3-0.
Don't know why the BT commentators are writing them off against Bayern at home, as if beating Juventus in Turin was a piece of piss.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:01:32 pm
:lmao
;D That was a good one indeed. Crosby Nick never fails.
