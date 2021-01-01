« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton  (Read 6665 times)

Online Hazell

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Today at 08:24:54 pm
And another...

Mendy's got football pie all over his shirt.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:26:46 pm »
It was good if Chelsea to leave Benzema totally unmarked not once but twice!

Dreadful defending. Dreadful

Online FiSh77

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:26:57 pm »
Prem refs give that
Online andy07

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:27:42 pm »
Ahh Chelsea in a spot of bother.
Online Elzar

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:27:44 pm »
Micah Richards will be nodding along confidently, knowing his claim that Benzema is reaching Harry Kanes level is getting proven right
Online stockdam

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 08:25:12 pm
man this guy is lethal. they are not even half chances and hes put them both in the back of the net.

And against a good keeper.
Online SamLad

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:28:08 pm »
fuck off Havertz
Online eyescream

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #327 on: Today at 08:28:10 pm »
Comon, Chelsea!
OH, no. Anyway.
Lol
Online CS111

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #328 on: Today at 08:28:29 pm »
Benzema 5 goals in 53 champion's league minutes.
Online Kekule

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #329 on: Today at 08:29:11 pm »
Excellent defending by Reece James there.
Online cdav

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #330 on: Today at 08:29:34 pm »
Top defending by James, safety first
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #331 on: Today at 08:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:27:44 pm
Micah Richards will be nodding along confidently, knowing his claim that Benzema is reaching Harry Kanes level is getting proven right

Someone with more La Liga knowledge might correct me, but as far as I know Benzema has never downed tools completely cause he didn't get a move. Another advantage to the Frenchman. Just don't let him know you made a sex tape and you're fine.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #332 on: Today at 08:31:01 pm »
Some ball that from Modric
Online CalgarianRed

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #333 on: Today at 08:31:36 pm »
Benzema is on another level right now. Best striker in the world surely.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #334 on: Today at 08:32:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:26:46 pm
It was good if Chelsea to leave Benzema totally unmarked not once but twice!

Dreadful defending. Dreadful



That was my take as well. For some reason when we play Chelsea there is zero space. No clue why they are not flying at them like they do to us. Even on the 2nd goal Modric is in acers of space to put the ball in. Our back room staff needs to digest this match. Sick of being over run by Chelsea every time we play them. 
Online cdav

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #335 on: Today at 08:33:04 pm »
Going to be plenty of booing at ht by the Chelsea fans
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #336 on: Today at 08:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:31:01 pm
Some ball that from Modric

Incredible player.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #337 on: Today at 08:33:45 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:22:06 pm
But what else is there to do in Burnley?

Throw rocks at the aircraft flying above?
 :o
Online Elzar

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #338 on: Today at 08:35:36 pm »
Tommy Tuchel about to have his regular meltdown at a club?
