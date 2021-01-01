And another...
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
man this guy is lethal. they are not even half chances and hes put them both in the back of the net.
Micah Richards will be nodding along confidently, knowing his claim that Benzema is reaching Harry Kanes level is getting proven right
It was good if Chelsea to leave Benzema totally unmarked not once but twice!Dreadful defending. Dreadful
Some ball that from Modric
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
But what else is there to do in Burnley?
