Again, I don’t judge Simeone on whether they win anymore. If football is solely about winning in your opinion then that’s your prerogative but watching them win has to be enjoyable too otherwise I’d rather spend my time watching something else. There comes a point when football is more than just points on the board. Just wasting your life away watching games where your team doesn’t bother even trying to win.



And we all know one person who would agree with you, our very own Jürgen KloppHe’s said it plenty of times that he feels it an obligation to use football to entertain, especially now.I mean, yes ulitmately a coach is under pressure to win of course, so I get the argument that this is what matters more than anything. But the thing with Simeone at Altetico, is that playing the underdog card got old a long time ago. He has spent a fortune on very talented players there including a lot of attacking talent.Having said that - I think they have scored a lot of goals domestically especially this season no? So I suppose they are more than adept at doing that, just maybe in Europe it’s more safety first to a ridiculous extent.Although I don’t care what sort of football they play, I wouldn’t watch them apart from vs Liverpool. Not cos of the style, but because I can’t abide the cheating and play acting and Simeone’s twattish behaviour on the sidelines that tv directors and commentators are obsessed with showing/talking about. That is what makes it unwatchable, they could play the best football in the world, and I still would’t want to watch his team play.