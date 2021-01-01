« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton  (Read 2305 times)

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:12:12 am
Whether it works or not is beside the point now when I assess Simeone. The bloke has been doing it over a decade and they're still as boring as ever. We're discussing a team in the Champions League quarter finals here that had an xG of 0 for fuck sake. Imagine paying all that money to travel to Manchester, maybe stay in a hotel and pay for a ticket and you see your team do that? I'd give up watching Liverpool if we ever set him on and that's no exaggeration.



To most football fans yes... but what were they winning pre Simeone?

I hate it, boring, uninspired football and blatant cheating with the diving and feigning injury BUT again it's worked for them. As much as many of them would likely rather they play proper and exciting football I bet there's plenty who have the 'we do what we need to/what works/what has won us trophies' attitude.

He's still doing it because it's brought him success, why would he change his philosophy? No one gave them a hope in hell of winning a title ahead of Barca and Real but they've done it twice
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:40:30 pm »
Talk of Bale starting for Madrid tonight.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,144
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:51:57 pm »
I can only assume Atletico bring out the defensive, bus parking shithousery in big games and in Europe because you're not winning La Liga with that sort of thing last night.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 