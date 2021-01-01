Whether it works or not is beside the point now when I assess Simeone. The bloke has been doing it over a decade and they're still as boring as ever. We're discussing a team in the Champions League quarter finals here that had an xG of 0 for fuck sake. Imagine paying all that money to travel to Manchester, maybe stay in a hotel and pay for a ticket and you see your team do that? I'd give up watching Liverpool if we ever set him on and that's no exaggeration.



To most football fans yes... but what were they winning pre Simeone?I hate it, boring, uninspired football and blatant cheating with the diving and feigning injury BUT again it's worked for them. As much as many of them would likely rather they play proper and exciting football I bet there's plenty who have the 'we do what we need to/what works/what has won us trophies' attitude.He's still doing it because it's brought him success, why would he change his philosophy? No one gave them a hope in hell of winning a title ahead of Barca and Real but they've done it twice