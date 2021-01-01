Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
-8 of Internationals draft - Pick thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: -8 of Internationals draft - Pick thread (Read 2505 times)
AndyMuller
Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,304
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Pick thread
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 06:23:26 pm »
Piotr Zielinski - Poland
Logged
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 838
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Pick thread
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 07:00:05 pm »
Velibor Vasović - Yugoslavia
Logged
JFT97
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan
Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,086
Linudden.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Pick thread
«
Reply #122 on:
Today
at 07:42:32 pm »
Jan Oblak - Slovenia
Logged
Linudden.
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,800
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Pick thread
«
Reply #123 on:
Today
at 07:54:49 pm »
Stefan Savic (Montenegro)
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,657
Italians do it better
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Pick thread
«
Reply #124 on:
Today
at 08:00:26 pm »
José Luis Chilavert (Paraguay)
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
-8 of Internationals draft - Pick thread
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2