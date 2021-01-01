« previous next »
Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April

Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Benfica vs Liverpool

20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Estádio de Luz, Benfica
UEFA Champions League  Quarter Final, First Leg
Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)


A pivotal April continues apace for Liverpool this week  the final international break of the season it out of the way, victory over Watford has seen Jurgen Klopps side maintain the pace near the top of the Premier League, and the month brings league matches against Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton, and Newcastle United, an FA Cup Semi Final with City, and this Champions League Quarter Final double-header with Benfica.


Benfica and Liverpool have met competitively on ten occasions over the years, with Liverpool victorious on their way to European Cup wins in 1977-78 & 1983-84, and on their way to the 1984-85 Final. Benfica successfully eliminated their opponents  the holders of course  at the Round of 16 stage in 2005-06, with Liverpool later proving victorious over two legs of the Europa League Quarter Final four years later. Former Liverpool great, Graeme Souness  who captained Liverpool in the Quarter Final Second Leg against Benfica in 1983-84  had a near two-season spell managing the Portuguese club, finishing 2nd & 3rd in 1998 & 1999 respectively. Souness took a number of his former Liverpool colleagues to Lisbon during his time there, with Steve Harkness, Dean Saunders, and Michael Thomas all joining him  Lazar Markovic and Abel Xavier both also spent time with Benfica early in their careers, before later representing Liverpool for short spells.

Benfica won back-to-back European Cups in 1960-61 & 61-62, and have reached a further five finals (most recently in 1989-90). Benficas five Primeira Liga titles in the last ten years have been more representative of their dominant 1960s-90s heyday, rather than the relatively fallow 90s & 00s, though theyve struggled to convert this to the modern European stage. Theyve qualified for the Champions League on the last eleven occasions, with their year being only their third visit to the Quarter Finals in that time  most success was found in 2012-13 & 2013-14: despite dropping down to the Europa League following the Champions League Group Stages, they reached the Final on both occasions (losing to Chelsea and Sevilla). Six-times winners have of course been more successful of late, reaching the 2017-18 Final and lifting the trophy a year later.

Benfica lost their playoff with PAOK to fail to qualify for last seasons Champions League  they came second to Rangers in a Europa League group also featuring Standard Liege and Lech Poznan, before being eliminated in the Round of 32 by Arsenal. Fairing much better this season, they qualified via victory over Spartak Moscow, came second to Bayern Munich in a group also featuring Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv, and beat Ajax over two legs in the Round of 16. Liverpool, of course, fell to Real Madrid at this very stage last season, but won all group games against Atletico Madrid, Porto, and Milan this campaign, and progressed to the Quarters courtesy of a 2-1 aggregate win over Internazionale. The eventual winners of this Quarter Final match-up will of course eventually meet either Villarreal or Bayern in the Semi Final  Benfica last reached the Quarters in 2015-16 (losing out to Bayern), but havent progressed to the Semi Finals since finishing runners-up to Milan in 1990.

Theres been a sense of relative instability at Benfica since Jorge Jesus six reasonably successful seasons in charge came to an end in 2015, but As Águias (The Eagles) continue to compete at the sharp end. Rui Vitoria won two league titles in his three and a half seasons in charge, with Bruno Lage replacing him midway through 2018-19 and delivering a title that very season. Jorge Jesus was reappointed following Lages departure in 2020, but Benfica finished 9 points off the pace in 3rd last season and Jesus left again at the end of December  departing by mutual consent, Jesus cited wishing to be a solution and not a problem as his reason for leaving. B-team manager Nélson Veríssimo has again taken the caretaker role  over the three months since, however, his Benfica side have lost the League Cup final to city rivals Sporting and lost further group to Sporting & leaders Porto in the Primeira Liga.


Beaten in the League Cup Final, out of the Portuguese Cup, and looking a very strong bet for 3rd in the Primeira Liga, it seems the continuation of Benficas season in a competitive sese rather hinges upon this Champions League tie with Liverpool  its something of a free hit for them, given that the Quarter Finals are relatively unfamiliar territory for them in recent years and that the club appear to be at something of a crossroads as they approach the summer. Experienced defensive duo Jan Vertonghen & Nicolas Otamendi know all about Liverpool from their time with Spurs & City, respectively, whilst midfielder Rafa Silva and forward Darwin Nunez tend to provide the goal threats  former Spurs, QPR, and Fulham midfielder Adel Taarabt, meanwhile, will be something of a blast from the past for Liverpool fans.


It's remarkable when considered out of context, to think that this first leg is one of the lower-pressure of Liverpools matches this month  the Premier League title race is so close that every league game feels like a cup final however, and this is the only match this month that offers a second chance in the shape of a second leg. Klopp and his side have shown their ability to balance competing priorities well this season though  this months fixtures and the League Cup already being at Anfield are testament to this  and therell be a determination to approach the tie professionally and ease the pressure on both matches with Benfica. Neither Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah were on the scoresheet against Watford, following their World Cup qualification meetings during the last fortnight, and both will be hungry to add to their impressive tallies for the season. Luis Diaz, meanwhile  rested at the weekend following travels with Colombia  already has a goal (and a red card!) against Benfica to his name (a late goal to secure a 2-0 win for Porto in last seasons Portuguese Supertaça, and will no doubt be looking forward to facing familiar opposition.
Logged

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Nice one jack :)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Nice one Jack. I think the Souness picture is from his time at Galatasaray.
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Thanks for the OP jack, great preview to what should be a good European tie.

As you say April is clearly going to be pivotal in determining what we may be able to achieve this season and I agree its strange but this quarter final seems almost like a side dish. Of course Jurgen and the team wont take it that way but it certainly feels to me like the Man City games are bigger.

On paper this seems like the type of game we can win with a bit of rotation to ensure were at our strongest for both City games, particularly the league game. It feels like Im taking them too lightly and perhaps I am but weve dealt with Porto very well in recent seasons and while theyre different teams I believe theyre similar levels.

Hoping for a win by a goal or two, which will allow us to manage the tie and players minutes for the City games.

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
I'm glad you didn't dwell on the 05/06 tie, that was pretty gutting. I could take Luisao scoring late on in the first leg but in my mind, we pummelled them at Anfield in the second leg and got sucker punched. Still frustrated about that today ;D
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:27:52 pm
I'm glad you didn't dwell on the 05/06 tie, that was pretty gutting. I could take Luisao scoring late on in the first leg but in my mind, we pummelled them at Anfield in the second leg and got sucker punched. Still frustrated about that today ;D
Also the away game was where Momo Sissoko got his eye injury, not sure he was quite the same after it
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:38:14 pm
Also the away game was where Momo Sissoko got his eye injury, not sure he was quite the same after it

Yeah, sad that that happened, he was such an excellent player and like you say, was never the same after he got it.
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Good write up. April is a decisive month for our season, but it's also what we have been waiting for. We have put ourselves in a great position and now we need to make the most of it.

I have vague memories of watching Benfica in a European Cup Final. We had a discussion about them in school the day after. Just tried to go back and check what year. Discovered that they lost both in '88 and '90.

Will be interesting to see our line up for this one, considering the game vs City coming up. TAA and Fabinho should be back in the side. I kind of expect Mane to start and have a feeling we will save Firmino for the weekend. 
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Start with Gomez and give Trent 30 minutes? Do we use Matip or Konate? So many questions in a good way!

Midfield. I assume Fabinho starts and I wouldn't use Thiago.

Upfront is anyone's guess but I think Diaz, Mane and Salah upfront. I wouldn't use Mo.
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
I'd go strong and hope to put the tie to bed in the first leg so we can fully focus on upcoming games, potentially using some fringe players on the pitch 2nd leg.  Big month we're in now so let's create every opportunity possible to rest the big guns - it's not like our smaller guns are much of a drop in quality these days anyway, given they all know our system of play so well.


Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Not a full recovery window between Saturday and this - id expect a few changes
Salah shouldnt start  konate, tsimikas, mane, diaz, fabinho, trent and keita  could all come in
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
No games are easy at this stage of the competition but we should have too much for them and Im hoping for a convincing victory so we can focus on the game against the cheats.   As has been already mentioned Id stick with Gomez at right back and give Trent half an hour to get back up to speed for the cheats .   

Not sure what midfield well go with but think Fabinho is a must in these euro away games.   Up front Id go with Salah, Jota and Diaz.   The latter two for their experience in the Portuguese league.   Going for a 3-1 win for the redmen. 
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
The next game we have is the most important. Eyes only on City when this is over but there'll be a couple of changes I think. Possibly keep Gomez in and get Trent 3-/45 mins if needed, Konate in alongside VVD and Fabinho for Jones. Can see the arguments behind resting Salah but it's a massive European tie and you never want to make too many changes. Diaz and Jota to start alongside him IMO. A win by any score would be delightful and give us a great chance of reaching the semis, if we can put in a great performance and win by more than a goal it'd be massive, the home game could be a chance to get some players a needed rest but we can't take these for granted.

Big bench and 5 subs could be crucial in either game. Even if we draw/lose by a goal or even two I'd give us a very good chance at Anfield but we could do ourselves all sorts of favours with a win here. We're so close to greatness again in this competition.
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Jurgen will go strong.
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Thanks For the write up OP.

A result like against inter in the first leg would be ideal. Take a 2-0 back to Anfield.
Joe Gomez might be the better start, bring Trent on for 30 mins or so to get stretched out for the weekend. Id start Thiago in this one, some of his passing yesterday was razor like and opened up channels, there was one ball he took out 3 watford players. Hes looking fit and playing well. Id go with starting Salah and seeing where we are after 60 minutes.
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Wonderfully insightful OP, much appreciated  :wave
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op jackh. I find these ops on unfamiliar opponents really interesting, great levels of knowledge.
We could really do with a win by at least two clear here and hope Atletico make it tough for City on Wednesday.
It seems likely Fab, Mane and Diaz all start. Will it be Bobby to make up the front three?
They appear to have some strength up front but I expect their defence to find this very tricky.
