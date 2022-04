A harder fought 3 points than many expected but Jurgen was spot on as right now its all about results not the performance. Said it already we are on one of our best runs barely able to get out of 3rd gear as we are not blowing sides out of the water. Instead we are slowly suffocating teams into submission as we are not leaking goals and our attack have two or three goals in them most games. Jota is vital to our season goals as he has popped up to score that vital first goal in so many games. Thiago had a great game yesterday, young Jones played a little afraid as rarely threatened like we know he can n even struggled with the simple pass. Still it's amazing he has played a part so everything should be a plus.



Big week coming up and hats off to the lads for even taking it this far as the vast majority had written us off.