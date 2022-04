First of all and last of all we won. Clean sheet, no injuries (Jones ??).

Mo got through 75 minutes off form and will be better for it (I hope). He missed Trent giving him angles and options I think. Too many defenders, not enough space and not enough options.

Jota scored again and had some really good moments. His link up play was much better today. He's a killer when he gets a chance.

Bobby played well and got time into his legs.

The forwards as a collective had a difficult time mostly because The Owl stuck 15 behind the ball at every opportunity.



The midfield held their concentration very well and Jones got an hour into his legs. Thiago was fun to watch. They were solid and strangled Watford.



Likewise the defence. I though Joe did better going forward than I've seen before. Goalie ... well...



It felt like we never made many chances but thinking back we had a couple of good ones from corners second half. Difficult when half of the town of Watford was camped in their box always. A classic Roy performance against us. I've seen it over and over again. How can you win if you don't attack ?



So job done. Be interesting to watch the second half again knowing the score because we absolutely controlled it.



Allied to that Trent, Diaz, Mané all got rest