PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,310
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
Reply #40 on: Today at 02:00:26 pm
71 Watford trying to close down the space whenever we are attacking, the crowd getting behind the team for that important second goal.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,378
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
Reply #41 on: Today at 02:01:23 pm
Thats an insane pass by Alisson to Bobby
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
Reply #42 on: Today at 02:01:42 pm
73 We get a corner on the left after Mane puts a cross in that's cleared. But it's cleared.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
Reply #43 on: Today at 02:02:57 pm
73 A really good break there from Jota showed some real pace as he ran, the ball is eventually cleared as Mane can't quite get there.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,163
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
Reply #44 on: Today at 02:02:59 pm
Fabinho is so good
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
Reply #45 on: Today at 02:04:38 pm
75 Another great ball in there from Gomez after he attacked with Henderson. But Robertson shoots straight at the goalie.
