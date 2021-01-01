Please
Topic:
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,310
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 02:00:26 pm
71 Watford trying to close down the space whenever we are attacking, the crowd getting behind the team for that important second goal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 81,378
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 02:01:23 pm
Thats an insane pass by Alisson to Bobby
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,310
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 02:01:42 pm
73 We get a corner on the left after Mane puts a cross in that's cleared. But it's cleared.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,310
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 02:02:57 pm
73 A really good break there from Jota showed some real pace as he ran, the ball is eventually cleared as Mane can't quite get there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,163
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 02:02:59 pm
Fabinho is so good
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,310
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Watford Jota 22
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 02:04:38 pm
75 Another great ball in there from Gomez after he attacked with Henderson. But Robertson shoots straight at the goalie.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
