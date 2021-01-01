« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition  (Read 1039 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:26:25 am »
Nice one Pete

Day 1

1.45 War Lord
2.20 Pied Piper (NAP)
2.55 Protektorat
3.30 Zanahiyr
4.05 Porlock Bay
4.40 Before Midnight
5.15 Lady Excalibur
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,759
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:01:53 am »
13.45 - Pic D'Orhy
14.20 - Pied Piper (NAP)
14.55 - Protektorat
15.30 - Zanahyir
16.05 - Porlock Bay
16.40 - Gaelik Coast
17.15 - Rosy Redrum
Logged

Offline IanBrown

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:03:05 am »
1:45 Gin on Lime
2:20 Pied Piper
2:55 Protektorat
3:30 Brewin up a storm
4:05 Jett
4:40 Sky Pirate (nap
5:15 Lliade Allen
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,197
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:13:53 am »
1.45 War Lord
2.20 Pied Piper
2.55 Kemboy
3.30 Brewin' Upastorm
4.05 Colin Pascoe (Cousin Pascal) NAP
4.40 Shakem Up 'Arry
5.15 Rosy Redrum
« Last Edit: Today at 09:24:58 am by El Lobo »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline ACLE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 909
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:22:07 am »
Day 1

1.45 Pic D'Orhy
2.20 Pied Piper (NAP)
2.55 Clan Des Obeaux
3.30 Epatante
4.05 Jett
4.40 Thyme White
5.15 Ashroe Diamond
Logged
It's not where you've been, it's where we're going.

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED but Justice is getting closer every day.

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,972
  • Scrubbers
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:39:30 am »
1.45 Pic Dorhy (NAP)
2.20 Too Friendly
2.55 Kemboy
3.30 Epatante
4.05 Porlock Bay
4.40 Gunsight Ridge
5.15 Ashroe Diamond
Logged

Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:55:00 am »
Count me in, need a pick me up after a dreadful Cheltenham.

1.45 Pic D'Orhy
2.20 Pied Piper (NAP)
2.55 Conflated
3.30 Brewin'upastorm
4.05 Cousin Pascal
4.40 Gunsight Ridge
5.15 Lady Excalibur
Logged
YNWA - JFT97

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,815
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:26:10 am »

1.45 - Erne River
2.20 - Pied Piper
2.55 - Conflated
3.30 - Zanahiyr
4.05 - Jett NAP
4.40 - Before Midnight
5.15 - Rosy Redrum

:wave
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,615
  • BoRac
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:31:07 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:09:35 am
Cheers for running again Pete, petition to get my name changed on the winners list to FlashGordon instead of Red85?

You ain't got no history ;D
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:33:27 am »
Day 1

1.45 - Gin On Lime
2.20 - Pied Piper
2.55 - Protektorat
3.30 - Brewin'upastorm
4.05 - Porlock Bay
4.40 - The Last Day
5.15 - Ashroe Diamond (NAP)
Logged

Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 511
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:36:00 am »
Day 1:-

1.45 Pic DOrhy
2.20 Pied Piper
2.55 Protektorat (nap)
3.30 Zanahiyr
4.05 Pont Aven
4.40 King DArgent
5.15 Kateira

Cheers Pete!
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,615
  • BoRac
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:37:01 am »
1:45 Erne River
2:20 Pied Piper (NAP)
2:55 Protektorat
3:30 Zanahiyr
4:05 Jett
4:40 Shakem Uparry
5:15 Ashroe Diamond
Logged

Online Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:50:38 am »
1:45 Warlord
2:20 Brazil
2:55 Protektorat
3:30 Epatante
4:05 Porlock Bay (NAP)
4:40 Before Midnight
5:15 Ashroe Diamond
Logged
Wir glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,482
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:19:50 pm »
Warlord
Pied Piper NAP
Clan Des Obeaux
Zanahiyr
Myth Buster
Thyme White
Kateira
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,482
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm »
At Alton Towers with the grandson. Piss wet through and cold :(

Good luck today lads and Ill post scores up tonight
Logged

Offline Beneath

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • Viva las Rojas
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:24:48 pm »
Day 1

1.45 Pic D'Orhy
2.20 Pied Piper  (NAP)
2.55 Protektorat
3.30 Zanahiyr
4.05 Cat Tiger
4.40 Gunsight Ridge
5.15 Ashroe Diamond

Thanks for running this, Pete.
Logged
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,466
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:22:00 pm
At Alton Towers with the grandson. Piss wet through and cold :(

Good luck today lads and Ill post scores up tonight

I'll be avoiding doing any work for most of the day. I can post some race updates if you like? Can't promise they'll be 100% accurate but I'm sure BoRed will keep it right  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,623
  • JFT96.
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:36:58 pm »
1.45 Erne River
2.20 Pied Piper (NAP)
2.55 Protektorat
3.30 Epatante
4.05 Cat Tiger
4.40 Thyme White
5.15 Kateira



Nice one Petey boy :)
Logged

Offline GMac1984

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:37:14 pm »
1.45 Gin on Lime
2.20 Brazil
2.55 Clan des Obeaux
3.30 Glory and Fortune
4.05 Dashing Perk
4.40 King D'Argent
5.15 Naughtinesse (NAP)
Logged

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:55:40 pm »
1.45 - Gin On Lime.
2.20 - Brazil.
2.55 - Protektorat. Nap.
3.30 - Epatante.
4.05 - Porlock Bay.
4.40 - Bun Doran.
5.15 - Roc Of Dundee.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,615
  • BoRac
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:31:04 pm
I'll be avoiding doing any work for most of the day. I can post some race updates if you like? Can't promise they'll be 100% accurate but I'm sure BoRed will keep it right  :D

Wasn't really part of my plans for today, to be honest. :D
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:15:43 pm »
Couple of the worst grade 1s ever run at Aintree today. The first race in particular... dreadful.
Logged

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,112
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:17:16 pm »
Gin on Lime
Pied Piper NAP
Clan deS Obeaux
Zanahiyir
Cat Tiger
Before Midnight
Iliade Allen

Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 906
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:19:57 pm »
1.45 - War Lord
2.20 - Brazil
2.55 - Kemboy
3.30 - Zanahiyr (NAP)
4.05 - Porlock Bay
4.40 - Gunsight Ridge
5.15 - Naughtinesse
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:31:00 pm »
Can I join in?

1.45 - Gin on Lime
2.20 - Pied Piper
2.55 - Protektorat
3.30 - Zanahiyr
4.05 - Jett
4.40 - King DArgent NAP
5.15 - Naughtinesse
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,037
  • * * * * *
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:41:21 pm »
1.45 Gin on Lime
2.20 Brazil NAP
2.55 Kemboy
3.30 Zanahiyr
4.05 Porlock Bay
4.40 King D'Argent
5.15 Law Ella
Logged

Offline CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:44:33 pm »
Nice one Pete for running this again!

1.45 - Gin On Lime
2.20 - Pied Piper
2.55 - Conflated
3.30 - Monmiral
4.05 - Porlock Bay (NAP)
4.40 - Gaelik Coast
5.15 - River Of Joy
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,466
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:55:06 pm »
13:45 AINTREE

Millers Bank (GB) 7/1.....................15
War Lord (GER) 9/2.........................10

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,482
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:56:47 pm »
Cheers Barn. Just took shelter out the fucking rain to check the result
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,116
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:15:43 pm
Couple of the worst grade 1s ever run at Aintree today. The first race in particular... dreadful.
Youre not wrong Gerry
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,116
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:31:29 pm »
Think this might be a dead heat, was very close
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,466
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:32:47 pm »
Umm, Pete, help  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,116
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #72 on: Today at 02:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:32:47 pm
Umm, Pete, help  :D
Yeah Pete you cant run off to Alton Towers without setting the rules for what happens in a dead heat ;)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,116
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:35:38 pm »
12.5 pts each to the winners, normal points to the third, as a suggestion?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #74 on: Today at 02:37:46 pm »
Shite that. I had Pied Piper on Paddy Power and Brazil on Sky Bet but I'd rather Knight Salute win it after that effort.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,466
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #75 on: Today at 02:37:50 pm »
14:20 AINTREE

Knight Salute (GB) 14/1.....................15+5
Pied Piper (GB) 10/11.........................10
Brazil (IRE) 5/2.........................7
« Last Edit: Today at 02:48:56 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,466
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #76 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm »
Knight Salute takes it after the enquiry
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,116
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Aintree 2022 - The RAWK tipping competition - 9th edition
« Reply #77 on: Today at 02:52:17 pm »
Makes it a bit more simple. Not sure the stewards got that right though and Ive got no money involved. Knight Salute got ahead but Pied Piper got back up. Stewards helping out the bookies, be surprised if theres not an appeal
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 