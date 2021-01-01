Makes it a bit more simple. Not sure the stewards got that right though and Ive got no money involved. Knight Salute got ahead but Pied Piper got back up. Stewards helping out the bookies, be surprised if theres not an appeal

 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier