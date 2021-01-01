« previous next »
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 12:45:39 pm »
Would anyone be so kind as to rustle something up for me? 4231

Cech

Lauren.   Marquez.   Kompany.   Kaladze

Molby.   Diarra

Ljungberg.   Rui Costa.   Luis Diaz

Lewandowski
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 12:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Adz LFC on Yesterday at 12:31:16 pm
Ive only done a handful of these, but you always seem to have a decent side :thumbup

Tell you what though lads, this one came at the right time to keep me somewhat distracted from the build up to this afternoons game, although now were finished :rollseyes

Thanks mate :)

I know, time's dragging so much right now.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 12:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:45:39 pm
Would anyone be so kind as to rustle something up for me? 4231

Alright then Nick City Tigers :D

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 01:12:36 pm »
Much obliged!

Mailed by the tigers, youre getting mailed by the tigers!


Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 01:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:12:36 pm
Much obliged!

Mailed by the tigers, youre getting mailed by the tigers!



I'd given you a photoshopped proposed Nick City Tigers logo from the 2013 Hull PR disaster if I knew how the hell to do it :D
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 04:12:43 pm »
A few really strong teams picked in this. Should be a good fight to win it.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 07:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:32:42 am
A list of notables I dont think were drafted:

Henrik Larsson, Thomas Helveg, Martin Laursen, Freddy Rincon, Jakub Blacyskowski, Wojiech Sczeszny, Billy Bremner, Archie Gemmill, Cosmin Contra, Umit Davala, Emre Belozoglu, Giorgios Karagounis, Orvar Bergmark, Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Thibaut Courtois, Jean-Marie Pfaff, Michel PreudHomme, Karel Poborsky, Stelios Giannakopolous, Emmanuel Adebayor, Wilfried Zaha, Abedi Pele, Nolberto Solano, Maynor Figueroa, Edson Alvarez, Carlos Salcido, Cuatehmoc Blanco, Dwight Yorke, Thorgan Hazard, Aaron Ramsey, Kieran Tierney, Rafa Guerreiro, Pauleta, Nani, Maniche, Tiago, Jovetic, Matic etc etc

Most of them are as good as others selected in the draft but theres definitely a lot more depth in certain positions than others.
That's not too bad of a list. The most surprising omissions for me, given some of the players selected, were:

- David O'Leary
- Łukasz Piszczek
- Johnny Giles
- Ronnie Whelan
- Ryan Giggs
- Dragan Dzajic
- Oleg Blokhin
- Denis Law
- Diego Forlan

Some of those are probably due to being Mancs of course, but Blokhin is the player I'm most surprised rarely gets picked. A rapid, skilful, prolific wide forward, who's also a Ballon D'or winner and had lots of other individual and team honours. When you watch videos of him, he was a seriously exhilarating player to watch. He is also Ukrainian, even though he played for the U.S.S.R, so his omission makes it even more surprising.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 07:38:05 pm »
Happy enough with that. Gone for a Klopp style 433. These days I generally just try to check off players I've never drafted before. Recoba and Boban were the two big ones here. Never got Salah before either.

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 07:43:20 pm »
I looked up Blokhin but had used Dasayev.

I had this proper class book when I was a kid that was a huge hardback coffee table book that had loads of football legends in there and would give good information on them all. Wish I still had it, I read it cover to cover many times as a kid. Just looking it up, it was called Football: The Beautiful Game. I think it was a Christmas gift when I was 8 or 9. Tangential, but Blokhin was one of the entries.

Would anyone be kind enough to excuse my lack of capability (and lack of access to anything beyond my phone presently) and mock me up a graphic in Red kits?

                      Cavani

Bale               Dalglish          Ceulemans

             Sousa           Keita

Davies                                      Finnan
               Olsen         Matip

                     Dasayev
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm »
Betty, question - was Charles selected specifically to be a Centre Half or did you take him as a good dual-option should you failed to have drafted satisfactory striker/centre back picks?

One of my grandfathers favourite ever players.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 07:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
Betty, question - was Charles selected specifically to be a Centre Half or did you take him as a good dual-option should you failed to have drafted satisfactory striker/centre back picks?

One of my grandfathers favourite ever players.

Always had him earmarked for my CB role. My aim was to get him and McGrath together actually, but Lastrador just pipped me for him. I got Eusebio early for the striker role and already had Salah, so putting Charles up top would have been overkill I reckon. My 'pa was also a big Charles fan, so it's nice to draft him finally as well.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 08:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
Betty, question - was Charles selected specifically to be a Centre Half or did you take him as a good dual-option should you failed to have drafted satisfactory striker/centre back picks?

One of my grandfathers favourite ever players.

Isn't he is just a old man's Steven Caulker?
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 08:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 08:10:28 pm
Isn't he is just a old man's Steven Caulker?

That's what Andy said.  ;D
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 08:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:43:20 pm
Would anyone be kind enough to excuse my lack of capability (and lack of access to anything beyond my phone presently) and mock me up a graphic in Red kits?

Hope that's all good. Thought I'd make sure no-one thinks you picked Ben Davies  :D

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:32:34 pm
Hope that's all good. Thought I'd make sure no-one thinks you picked Ben Davies  :D

After reading that and then seeing the team I genuinely thought he'd picked Arsenal fan and all round arse Alan Davies.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 09:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:32:34 pm
Hope that's all good. Thought I'd make sure no-one thinks you picked Ben Davies  :D


Cheers Betty, spot on thank you.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 09:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm
After reading that and then seeing the team I genuinely thought he'd picked Arsenal fan and all round arse Alan Davies.
Wouldnt draft that windmill shagger.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 10:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm
After reading that and then seeing the team I genuinely thought he'd picked Arsenal fan and all round arse Alan Davies.

Hes picked a Davies. We just dont know which one.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:06:28 pm
Hes picked a Davies. We just dont know which one.
Barry
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm »
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm
Look at his face!

That's nice, that's Keegan, that's McDermott and that's a goal...or something like that
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #461 on: Today at 05:08:21 am »
Will go through them all later and get some matches going.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #462 on: Today at 08:38:41 am »
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #463 on: Today at 08:59:42 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  9, 2022, 05:22:46 pm
                       Drogba

Hazard              Deco           Mahrez

                  Nakata    Zielinski

Rodriguez    Agger      Hansen  Ivanovic

                          Southall

Anyone able to put this together for Andy?
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #464 on: Today at 09:04:59 am »
VBG
vs
AdzLFC

Robbieredman
vs
Tubby

Max Powers
vs
Samie

Lastrador
vs
Hazell

Crosby Nick
vs
Linudden

Betty Blue
vs
AndyMuller


El Lobo and DrinksSangria go into the next round straight off as a result of having 14 teams
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #465 on: Today at 09:07:18 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:59:42 am
Anyone able to put this together for Andy?

