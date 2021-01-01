A list of notables I dont think were drafted:
Henrik Larsson, Thomas Helveg, Martin Laursen, Freddy Rincon, Jakub Blacyskowski, Wojiech Sczeszny, Billy Bremner, Archie Gemmill, Cosmin Contra, Umit Davala, Emre Belozoglu, Giorgios Karagounis, Orvar Bergmark, Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Thibaut Courtois, Jean-Marie Pfaff, Michel PreudHomme, Karel Poborsky, Stelios Giannakopolous, Emmanuel Adebayor, Wilfried Zaha, Abedi Pele, Nolberto Solano, Maynor Figueroa, Edson Alvarez, Carlos Salcido, Cuatehmoc Blanco, Dwight Yorke, Thorgan Hazard, Aaron Ramsey, Kieran Tierney, Rafa Guerreiro, Pauleta, Nani, Maniche, Tiago, Jovetic, Matic etc etc
Most of them are as good as others selected in the draft but theres definitely a lot more depth in certain positions than others.
That's not too bad of a list. The most surprising omissions for me, given some of the players selected, were:
- David O'Leary
- Łukasz Piszczek
- Johnny Giles
- Ronnie Whelan
- Ryan Giggs
- Dragan Dzajic
- Oleg Blokhin
- Denis Law
- Diego Forlan
Some of those are probably due to being Mancs of course, but Blokhin is the player I'm most surprised rarely gets picked. A rapid, skilful, prolific wide forward, who's also a Ballon D'or winner and had lots of other individual and team honours. When you watch videos of him, he was a seriously exhilarating player to watch. He is also Ukrainian, even though he played for the U.S.S.R, so his omission makes it even more surprising.