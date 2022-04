Nah, not Zlat. Funny you should mention Larsson though



Did he get picked without me noticing or is he just very underrated? Always thought he was class, personally.



Growing up a Malmö fan, he was incredibly underrated. His goal scoring statistics weren't as good as they could've been because he was versatile enough that he got used wherever Malmö or Stuttgart needed him on the pitch. He also moved back from Stuttgart at a young age because his wife didn't settle abroad so returned to his everyday job in his home city and has lived there ever since. As much respect as I have for Henrik and all he's done, Bosse was the better Larsson though for sure