Crosby Nick never fails.
Must say, saw Cech on my list after Id already gone Dasayev and had drafters remorse. Most Ive seen of Dasayev was some good footage on YouTube, whereas I saw first hand how good Cech was in his prime.
Don't worry one bit, Dasaev is draft royalty. He's one of the few keepers who might even win you votes.
Don't worry one bit, Dasaev is draft royalty. He's one of the few keepers who might even win you votes.
Playing outfield presumably?
Nah, don't think I will. I'm going super old school for my next one.
I think I'm gonna have to go all "Garra Charrua" on your asses.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.75]