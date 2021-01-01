Don't worry one bit, Dasaev is draft royalty. He's one of the few keepers who might even win you votes.



This I like to hear. I was trying to get the lowdown from my Grandad (my main source for pre 80s player opinions) and he said Dasayev was quality throughout the 80s but inevitably started going on about Lev Yashin.In the 50s in England, youd expect not have heard of a small handful of foreign players and Yashin was one of them.