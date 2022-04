Ferreira a good Right Back from the ever decreasing pot at this stage.



I’ve finally picked a striker. Needed someone who could lead the line and be mobile at the same time, so Cavani has got the nod. I thought about holding my nerve longer but there was only three Striker options that were really suitable and people are going to need to start drafting them soon.



As an Uruguayan, I definitely agree. Even here he was very underrated for a time, mostly because everyone compared him to Suarez, and he just wasn't as good or had as much pedigree in big leagues and competitions as him. But mostly because he was used as a Kuyt-like workhorse on the sides in the NT for a long time, so he wasn't played to his strengths. After Suarez's lengthy suspension after the 2014 WC, he got to play in the middle and his recognition grew a ton, even equalling Suarez. So yes, great pick I would say.