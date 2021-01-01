« previous next »
Offline Crosby Nick

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 07:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:56:02 pm
Your laissez-faire approach will be your undoing.

I know. No one wins back to back though! And Ive been busy so havent made any lists like I normally would. Going for the wing it approach on this one which wont end well.
Offline Crosby Nick

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 08:06:03 pm »
People who dont post a photo with their selection are the absolute worst.
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 08:08:55 pm »
I felt like I needed to get the full backs done before the yield could turn embarrassing ;D

Hakimi and Alaba are quite a catch in that department among these kinds of nations.
Offline Adz LFC

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 08:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:06:03 pm
People who dont post a photo with their selection are the absolute worst.

Online El Lobo

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm »
Pathetic
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 09:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 08:08:55 pm
I felt like I needed to get the full backs done before the yield could turn embarrassing ;D

Hakimi and Alaba are quite a catch in that department among these kinds of nations.
Blindly thought Hakimi would last for ages and Id swoop him in about round or 7. Should have known!
Offline vivabobbygraham

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:22:18 pm
Blindly thought Hakimi would last for ages and Id swoop him in about round or 7. Should have known!

You'd be correct, DS, because that's what he is; a 7th round pick. No great shakes. Far, far better still out there
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:22:18 pm
Blindly thought Hakimi would last for ages and Id swoop him in about round or 7. Should have known!

Mate, there literally are no right backs left ;D

Joking aside, there are, but most of them are no good. It's the blind spot of these nations.
Offline Crosby Nick

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
Mate, there literally are no right backs left ;D

Joking aside, there are, but most of them are no good. It's the blind spot of these nations.

Theres tons.
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
You'd be correct, DS, because that's what he is; a 7th round pick. No great shakes. Far, far better still out there

I've great respect for your drafting pedigree Bobby, but there's no need to be salty over players young enough to be your grandkids getting picked over some Scottish gentleman who played for Blackpool in the 1950s :D

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
Theres tons.

There are but remains to be seen how many gems can be dug up. I'm able to think of some I'd be feeling comfortable with, although Hakimi and Nicol stood out for me. The latter was my plan B and I could've had him before Max got him. That being said, I want two properly athletic wing backs for the system I'll be pursuing so I think Hakimi and Alaba will very much fit those plans.
Online El Lobo

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:06:17 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
You'd be correct, DS, because that's what he is; a 7th round pick. No great shakes. Far, far better still out there

Yeah nothing more than an okay pick, certainly not worthy of 'oooh look who I got in round 4, when the likes of Hugo Sanchez, Zlatan, Brady, Gerets et al also are. Its a good 7/8th round pick like you say.
Offline vivabobbygraham

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:17:06 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
I've great respect for your drafting pedigree Bobby, but there's no need to be salty over players young enough to be your grandkids getting picked over some Scottish gentleman who played for Blackpool in the 1950s :D


How did you know about that?  ;D
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:42:27 am »
Just as a warning, I will be down to phone access only from 5pm today, and I'll be out most of the day tomorrow, so someone might want to pick up the player list in here until I can get it sorted.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:43:10 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
You'd be correct, DS, because that's what he is; a 7th round pick. No great shakes. Far, far better still out there

The balls of saying this and then picking Koulibaly.
Online El Lobo

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #174 on: Today at 10:02:37 am »
I've PM'd DS
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:04:04 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:42:27 am
Just as a warning, I will be down to phone access only from 5pm today, and I'll be out most of the day tomorrow, so someone might want to pick up the player list in here until I can get it sorted.

Will do, no worries :wave
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #176 on: Today at 10:04:14 am »
Sorry, bad traffic on the way to work. Picking now.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #177 on: Today at 10:08:00 am »
Absolutely paper thin selection left for good defensive midfielders, so had to use my pick from probably the strongest country I had left, Portugal. Paolo Sousa was class and heavily underrated. Theres a reason Juventus finally won the European Cup again after he was signed and BVB won it once Sousa joined.

Really calm shielding presence.
Offline Crosby Nick

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #178 on: Today at 10:10:08 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:08:00 am
Absolutely paper thin selection left for good defensive midfielders, so had to use my pick from probably the strongest country I had left, Portugal. Paolo Sousa was class and heavily underrated. Theres a reason Juventus finally won the European Cup again after he was signed and BVB won it once Sousa joined.

Really calm shielding presence.

Dont say that. I need one to do a lot of the running alongside Big Jan and behind Rui Costa.

Heres bound to be a South American hatchet man lurking somewhere.
Online El Lobo

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #179 on: Today at 10:30:40 am »
Cheap pick that. Cheap and shameful.
Offline vivabobbygraham

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #180 on: Today at 10:31:49 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:43:10 am
The balls of saying this and then picking Koulibaly.

Hes a way behind Virgil but who isnt. However, utilising the draft rules, its a damned good 5th round pick. Every time I see him play, particularly for Senegal, I have been impressed. Hes a proper lion. Up there with the best cbs.
Offline Crosby Nick

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #181 on: Today at 10:32:53 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:30:40 am
Cheap pick that. Cheap and shameful.

Good though, isnt he? :D
Online El Lobo

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #182 on: Today at 10:33:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:32:53 am
Good though, isnt he? :D

Yeah fucking class, he'll do Mo/Sadio levels for the next 4/5 years
Online Betty Blue

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #183 on: Today at 11:04:39 am »
I like to think I know football pretty well, but I literally have no clue who you just picked Lobo  :-X
Offline Crosby Nick

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #184 on: Today at 11:07:09 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:04:39 am
I like to think I know football pretty well, but I literally have no clue who you just picked Lobo  :-X
d

Going off the picture he used, he captained Belgium at France 98 but Ive still never heard of the fucker.
Online El Lobo

  Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #185 on: Today at 11:12
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:04:39 am
I like to think I know football pretty well, but I literally have no clue who you just picked Lobo  :-X

More fool you my learned friend, one of Belgiums greatest ever players

(I also had to google him, but he's on loads of 'best ever defensive midfielder' lists so fuck it and looks great on youtube)
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #186 on: Today at 11:17:19 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:12:16 am
More fool you my learned friend, one of Belgiums greatest ever players

(I also had to google him, but he's on loads of 'best ever defensive midfielder' lists so fuck it and looks great on youtube)

Better than Fellaini?

Time to upgrade his wiki page. Long ago in yonder when I used to watch drafts from afar (and had too much time on my hands) I used to edit wiki pages to shine a light players who were a bit forgotten. Does he have a nickname? That always gives the illusion of being better than they were  ;D
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #187 on: Today at 11:18:47 am »
It looks like Van Der Elst's love for Club Brugge held back his international reputation a bit. Also the Belgian league was quite competitive back then. Mechelen won the 1988 Cup Winners' Cup for example.

Back then the threshold for moving abroad was higher because of the domestic player regulations, hence Zico ended up at Udinese and Caniggia played for Atalanta. Maybe then he decided the alternatives weren't that exciting.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #188 on: Today at 11:31:12 am »
Ahhh there he goes, was wondering how long he'd last
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #189 on: Today at 11:34:55 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:17:19 am
Better than Fellaini?

Time to upgrade his wiki page. Long ago in yonder when I used to watch drafts from afar (and had too much time on my hands) I used to edit wiki pages to shine a light players who were a bit forgotten. Does he have a nickname? That always gives the illusion of being better than they were  ;D

If Pele didnt name them as one of his 125 best players of the 20th Century Im just not interested.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #190 on: Today at 11:39:20 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 11:18:47 am
It looks like Van Der Elst's love for Club Brugge held back his international reputation a bit. Also the Belgian league was quite competitive back then. Mechelen won the 1988 Cup Winners' Cup for example.

Back then the threshold for moving abroad was higher because of the domestic player regulations, hence Zico ended up at Udinese and Caniggia played for Atalanta. Maybe then he decided the alternatives weren't that exciting.

Yep, players moved around a lot less back then. There was also a lot less money in football to take players abroad and we didn't hit the 'foreigner' revolution across European leagues until the 90s. Hagi, for example, didn't leave Romanian football until he was 25. That is incredibly rare today where you get 17 year olds being snapped up and taken across the world the moment they show a flash of talent. Mores the pity too, so many young talents have had their development stunted by moving too soon. Both in playing time and simply in growing up as adults before taking the leap to a new country away from family/friends and to a bigger club with heavier expectations.

That could be an interesting idea for a draft actually. The 'home draft' - only players who spent X number of years in their own league/country.
Offline Max_powers

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #191 on: Today at 11:42:09 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:31:12 am
Ahhh there he goes, was wondering how long he'd last

I was worried when Hyppia went early that Jari will follow, as I wanted him in the #10 role behind Puskas. But I am guessing people don't wanna rule out Jussi Jaaskelainen. Still there are plenty of good attacking midfield options available.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #192 on: Today at 12:31:18 pm »
Litmanen and Son both excellent picks. Thought about Son, then forgot all about him when picking Diaz.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #193 on: Today at 12:33:07 pm »
Yeah Sons a class pick, was thinking about him but he plays off the left as well so would have ended up shunted to the right
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #194 on: Today at 12:36:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:33:07 pm
Yeah Sons a class pick, was thinking about him but he plays off the left as well so would have ended up shunted to the right

Hell play wherever your midfield general big Franky tells him. No one questions one of Belgiums greatest players.
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #195 on: Today at 12:53:31 pm »
Bremner deep and then Yaya as box to box and Luka as playmaker for the midfield three now. Feels quite solid.

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:39:20 am
That could be an interesting idea for a draft actually. The 'home draft' - only players who spent X number of years in their own league/country.

More than that, a 'Decade at one club draft' would really play to the Van Der Elst type of player if we're talking about players remaining for long :wave Can't find many decade stayers today. Henderson just made it at LFC, but besides that no-one around when he showed up was left for the CL final in Kyiv. Skrtel was the last to go in 2016 I think.

In fact, to my knowledge, the only players who have stayed a decade at Liverpool who joined the first team during the Premier League era were Carragher, Gerrard and Henderson.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #196 on: Today at 12:54:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:33:07 pm
Yeah Sons a class pick, was thinking about him but he plays off the left as well so would have ended up shunted to the right
I agonised over Son and decided Bale in the end - higher peak for longer and the better player when you measure their best over time. Excellent pick though, had he played off the right instead hed have been my pick after Bale.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #197 on: Today at 01:04:21 pm »
Didn't know John C. Reilly was Scottish.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #198 on: Today at 01:19:27 pm »
Here come the Portu-geese. Liked the Paulo Sousa earlier. Had a fairly short career, but certainly one of the best DMs in the draft. Had I not blocked myself with Eusebio I'd have been all over him.
