Capon though, Capon is a gem. He started a similar thread exactly 10 years ago. Bang on 10 years ago which gave me a massive boast to be honest. It was nothing to other people, just another birthday thread, but it meant so much to me at the time.Capon is the funniest person I've never met. Over the years he's raided my sense of humour with his unique blend of comedy and madness. Thank you for your uniqueness mate, thank you for being on RAWK and thank you for recognising me.And for prosperity sake, of course I've had a few, but I mean every word