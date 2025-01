Found it really weird how so many of our fans in the transfer thread had a hard on for selling him for £20m



Hes just come back from a serious injury and is causing mayhem in the championship as a teenager.



I've got a mate with a season ticket at Boro who says hes the best player in the championship.



Why not give him another year on loan in the prem next season and make a judgement then? Unless hes purely seen as money towards the new contracts of Trent VVD and Salah of course?