Getting good reviews after his first half display, still 1-1
from the bbc site
Any better loanees in the Championship this season than Ben Doak?
============
Ben Doak is some player! Every other Championship fan would be lying if they said they werent jealous their team didnt sign him on loan.
Jeff - a jealous Norwich fan, via WhatsApp
Agreed Jeff, Liverpool and Scotland have got some player on their hands.
=============
Ben Doak goes charging up the field for Middlesbrough and it ends with a shot being blocked.
==============
More great work from Ben Doak as he links up with Anfernee Dijksteel and Hayden Hackney smashes in a shot which deflects wide.