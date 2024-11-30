« previous next »
Is it pronounced Doak or Do-AK?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 30, 2024, 05:19:36 pm
Is it pronounced Doak or Do-AK?
Doke.  like smoke.
Its closer to be pronounced in his mother tongue, as more like Dawk.

Then say falafel in the same voice.
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on November 30, 2024, 05:35:05 pm
Its closer to be pronounced in his mother tongue, as more like Dawk.

Then say falafel in the same voice.
Lol
On Sky tonight, 8pm kick off, should be a good test as Burnley's defensive record is insane.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:57:29 pm
On Sky tonight, 8pm kick off, should be a good test as Burnley's defensive record is insane.
insane good or bad?
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:14:06 pm
exactly
not up to us to judge I s'pose.

edit: damnit I had to look it up!  6 against, 18 games.  pretty, pretty good.
I just found out that DAZN show Championship matches (who knew?)  so I might take a peek at that later.
Getting good reviews after his first half display, still 1-1
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:12:32 pm
Getting good reviews after his first half display, still 1-1
from the bbc site

Any better loanees in the Championship this season than Ben Doak?
============
Ben Doak is some player! Every other Championship fan would be lying if they said they werent jealous their team didnt sign him on loan.

Jeff - a jealous Norwich fan, via WhatsApp

Agreed Jeff, Liverpool and Scotland have got some player on their hands.
=============
Ben Doak goes charging up the field for Middlesbrough and it ends with a shot being blocked.
==============
More great work from Ben Doak as he links up with Anfernee Dijksteel and Hayden Hackney smashes in a shot which deflects wide.
(only marginally related to B Doak as I just dipped into see some of that match but....)

That jackass Hannibal plays for Burnley now and in 20 minutes of watching, I see he's no less a prick than before.  On loan or did he not cut it at ManU?
Watched some it and despite looking quite exciting when he got the ball, I thought ultimately flattered to deceive. Seemed like Humphreys did a decent enough job of stopping him doing any damage in the final third. Only 19 so he's got loads of time for development but he also has a of need for development. Would love to see him take a step up in the 2nd half of the season and get some goals and assists and then a decent loan move in the PL next year.
Far too good for the Championship. Wouldn't mind him getting a loan move to a Premier League club next year to see how he fares against better defenders. He mercilessly roasted Gvardiol on international duty, so I would expect he would get on fairly well.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1h8dosm/ben_doak_is_nuts/

Kid is a menace.
honest to God I've been meaning to post: every time I see him I think of Dennis the Menace.  :)
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1h8dosm/ben_doak_is_nuts/

Kid is a menace.
that initial moment is a nice example of what MonsLibpool said the other day (about him being able to dribble with his left as the front foot)
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 09:50:50 pm
(only marginally related to B Doak as I just dipped into see some of that match but....)

That jackass Hannibal plays for Burnley now and in 20 minutes of watching, I see he's no less a prick than before.  On loan or did he not cut it at ManU?

Permanent transfer last summer, undisclosed fee
