Watched some it and despite looking quite exciting when he got the ball, I thought ultimately flattered to deceive. Seemed like Humphreys did a decent enough job of stopping him doing any damage in the final third. Only 19 so he's got loads of time for development but he also has a of need for development. Would love to see him take a step up in the 2nd half of the season and get some goals and assists and then a decent loan move in the PL next year.