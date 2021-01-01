The Scots have taken him off just as he was getting the ball high up the pitch. Why? Because they know nothing about football.
The Scots have precisely the same problem as Wales at international level - they have a handful of true international level players, and then complete the numbers with players with limited ability. Its usually exacerbated by injury, with the balance of the team even further compromised.
As a current example, look at Conor Roberts or Ralston at right fullback respectively. Both are honest pros, both are woefully short of the technical ability needed at international level. Lyndon Dykes is another example, and Grant Hanley too.
But yes, to answer your post, it was puzzling to see Doak subbed.