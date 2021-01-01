« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak  (Read 125990 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,343
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 04:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:49:14 pm
It isn't that Nyoni has "made it". It's the amazing ability some folk have to write a young player off after an hour of football.
if anyone happens to check back over those Nyoni posts, they might spot a certain someone in there talking about how ridiculous it is to write him off, and also talking optimistically (but in a "weirdly focused" way) about some of the moments in his most recent performance and his future prospect. Also known as chatting about footballers on a football forum - sharing a view of how they rate a youngster good-faith based on what they've seen, rather than giving a politicians answer ot tying one self in knots insincerely trying to say what I think will achieve validation.

it might help some of the people in here who've leapt with two feet into performatively whining to calm down a little!
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 06:05:23 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:16:09 pm
if anyone happens to check back over those Nyoni posts, they might spot a certain someone in there talking about how ridiculous it is to write him off, and also talking optimistically (but in a "weirdly focused" way) about some of the moments in his most recent performance and his future prospect. Also known as chatting about footballers on a football forum - sharing a view of how they rate a youngster good-faith based on what they've seen, rather than giving a politicians answer ot tying one self in knots insincerely trying to say what I think will achieve validation.

it might help some of the people in here who've leapt with two feet into performatively whining to calm down a little!

Nyoni most definitely looks like hes got it and Im all in favour of blowing his trumpet.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,167
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 06:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:05:23 pm
Nyoni most definitely looks like hes got it and Im all in favour of blowing his trumpet.

Pervert.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,840
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 07:34:13 pm »
Starting for Scotland with Robbo, it's on the Scotland youtube channel if anyone interested
Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,278
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 07:51:03 pm »
Well that didn't take long. Assist after 3mins.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 07:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 07:51:03 pm
Well that didn't take long. Assist after 3mins.

Great stuff. On YouTube as mentioned above
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • hippie at heart
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 07:54:55 pm »
To make it at a Top club you need one or two outstanding attributes, Doak has it - his close control, dribbling and pace. He is a stocky lad and despite his height no defender is going to bully him physically. End product and goals will come with age and will dictate how good he becomes. I think its safe to say he will be a premier league player (barring injuries), whether that is at Liverpool remains to be seen but he has every chance.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:34 pm by masher »
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 07:55:38 pm »
Bring him home.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 07:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 07:51:03 pm
Well that didn't take long. Assist after 3mins.

Nearly had another if the number 9 hadn't been rooted to the spot. 
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • hippie at heart
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 07:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 07:53:09 pm
Great stuff. On YouTube as mentioned above

Cant find it, could you please share the link.
Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,278
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 07:57:46 pm »
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • hippie at heart
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 07:58:25 pm »
Logged

Offline L.Suarez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 08:01:24 pm »
No having two man defending him seems like a tactical mistake :D
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • RedOrDead
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 08:13:32 pm »
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,219
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 08:57:42 pm »
I refuse to believe we were considering offers for him in the summer, he has to stay.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,831
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 09:11:15 pm »
The Scots have taken him off just as he was getting the ball high up the pitch. Why? Because they know nothing about football. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 09:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:11:15 pm
The Scots have taken him off just as he was getting the ball high up the pitch. Why? Because they know nothing about football.
I'd be just fine if the Scots got knocked out.  and I'm just fine that they give Ben a wee break.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,532
  • Red since '64
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 09:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:11:15 pm
The Scots have taken him off just as he was getting the ball high up the pitch. Why? Because they know nothing about football. 

The Scots have precisely the same problem as Wales at international level - they have a handful of true international level players, and then complete the numbers with players with limited ability. Its usually exacerbated by injury, with the balance of the team even further compromised.

As a current example, look at Conor Roberts or Ralston at right fullback respectively. Both are honest pros, both are woefully short of the technical ability needed at international level. Lyndon Dykes is another example, and Grant Hanley too.

But yes, to answer your post, it was puzzling to see Doak subbed.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online KC7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 09:58:32 pm »
Ben Doak coldly tells £77m victim 'I don't see faces' as Liverpool prodigy shows the world his unbreakable confidence

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/ben-doak-coldly-tells-77m-victim-i-dont-see-faces-as-liverpool-prodigy-shows-the-world-his-unbreakable-confidence/ar-AA1uaPno


He has a top player mentality.
Logged

Online TheFuturesRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 10:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:05:23 pm
Nyoni most definitely looks like hes got it and Im all in favour of blowing his trumpet.

Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,067
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 10:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:11:15 pm
The Scots have taken him off just as he was getting the ball high up the pitch. Why? Because they know nothing about football.

I didn't agree with taking him off, but hey, us Scots know nothing.

Steve Clarke knows nothing... that would be fair.

That said, I was done with Clarke after the Euros but looking at the group we were in, getting 3rd place and being close to getting results in every game, with our group of players - he's done pretty well.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 10:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:15:42 pm
I didn't agree with taking him off, but hey, us Scots know nothing.

Steve Clarke knows nothing... that would be fair.

That said, I was done with Clarke after the Euros but looking at the group we were in, getting 3rd place and being close to getting results in every game, with our group of players - he's done pretty well.

Bizarre that Scots know nothing, particularly when the foundations of this club as it is today was built by great ones.

Didn't agree as he was doing well, but similar to Middlesbrough fans who raged at Carrick taking him off at 60 minutes, its likely for his own good.

Can't be having another Michael Owen situation of too much game time and too young an age.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:35 pm by mattD »
Logged

Online TheFuturesRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 11:03:45 pm »
If he ever gets a song, can it be to the tune of the Hokey Cokey?  ;D

He does the Doaky Cokey in this!
https://www.facebook.com/reel/2032009507264207
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 