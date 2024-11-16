« previous next »
Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Ive read enough. Based on the last few posts. Get him back! Chiesa  can go there in compensation  ;D
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 16, 2024, 11:38:47 am
For those who are more skeptical  hes not just doing well in the championship hes absolutely murdering it
https://fbref.com/en/players/733f1a7d/Ben-Doak

top 3 in europe for carries into the pen box, posted it a few pages ago.
lots of talk about his end product
think the biggest factor will be his durability.
probably the most underrated attribute in modern football
hopefully he can stay fit and continue getting game time. If so its likely i think he will get a quad role iinitially for us & then see how he progresses

he is doing great on loan so far
I mean very worse he'd be an Aaron Lennon type, could be useful as a squad option.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 16, 2024, 09:10:51 pm
The kid turned 19 a few days ago. Let him stay on loan, so he can play regularly. I am sure that he will get a fair chance to impress during next summer's pre-season ...
We should sell him while we can. He'd be 29 in a decade, let him loose his legs on another pitch.
 Best imo to leave him at Middlesbrough for the season and let him get regular football
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 08:26:25 am
Best imo to leave him at Middlesbrough for the season and let him get regular football

And let him develop without a fucking great microscope hanging over him.

Dont build him up because before long the naysayers will start whining.
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 08:26:25 am
Best imo to leave him at Middlesbrough for the season and let him get regular football

Yep. He'll come on nicely if he starts games regularly rather than sitting on the bench. He's only just turned 19. Might even be a PL loan for him next year.
Interesting thing is he seems very comfortable on both feet and still rarely if any time chooses to cut inside on his left foot. And still being predictable in that regard he manages to dribble past his defender almost every time. Imagine what a hell for the opposition it will be if he implements cutting inside from time. Loan him once again in the premier league again next year and then let him be Salah's (hopefully he renews) competition the season after.
Why doesnt Doak play on the left since the trend is for the forwards to cut inside so they can score more often?
Quote from: L.Suarez on Yesterday at 10:41:45 am
Interesting thing is he seems very comfortable on both feet and still rarely if any time chooses to cut inside on his left foot. And still being predictable in that regard he manages to dribble past his defender almost every time. Imagine what a hell for the opposition it will be if he implements cutting inside from time. Loan him once again in the premier league again next year and then let him be Salah's (hopefully he renews) competition the season after.
Yeah, that would add another weapon to his game. When I watch him play, I am confused as to what his "stronger foot" is because a tell tale sign is when the player mainly controls and runs with it using that foot e.g Jota is right footed because he mainly uses his right to control and run.

Doak can control and dribble with either foot which is very rare. It makes it really difficult for defenders because they can't be set in terms of their body shape. He can simply shift it to the other foot and change the angle. Explains why he's so good 1v1.

He can exploit that to cut in aside as you said.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:13:24 pm
Yeah, that would add another weapon to his game. When I watch him play, I am confused as to what his "stronger foot" is because a tell tale sign is when the player mainly controls and runs with it using that foot e.g Jota is right footed because he mainly uses his right to control and run.

Doak can control and dribble with either foot which is very rare. It makes it really difficult for defenders because they can't be set in terms of their body shape. He can simply shift it to the other foot and change the angle. Explains why he's so good 1v1.

He can exploit that to cut in aside as you said.
obviously this is subjective, but i'd have to disagree that its not clear which is his stronger foot while dribbling.

think he (and Jota) both do share the trait you mention (neither is a Riise type!), that they're quite comfortable on their left while moving the ball at speed, but of the two I'd say Doak is more obviously right footed and neither look like a true two footed player/dribbler (someone like Luis Garcia, although he didn't usually dribble much)
No one ever looks foolish by predicting the worst. Doom-mongering is a quick way to look wise (as Eeyore knows). So it's easy to say that Doak probably doesn't have what it takes. But it's hard to look at this and not get just a little bit excited.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ckOvK36-3Q
another piece raving about Doak .....

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...weapon-for-scotland-now-poland-nations-league

Even Steve Clarke cannot help himself any more. Scotlands manager spent months warning a football nation to temper excitement around Ben Doak. Friday evenings starring role for the 19-year-old as Scotland defeated Croatia, where in one outrageous first-half moment he bamboozled the £77m Josko Gvardiol, led Clarke to drop his guard. Ben is a young player that we need to protect and look after, he said. But I realise he is good for now and hopefully for a long time in the future. In other words: I will continue to pick him.

Clarke had been correct to douse the noise around Doak, a player who had turned heads long before he departed Celtic for Liverpool in 2022. Scottish inability to produce anything like an acceptable number of elite, game-ready young footballers means the public latch on to any potential star. Far more fall by the wayside than justify the hype. For every Billy Gilmour, there are umpteen Oliver Burkes. Holding out for heroes has meant outlandish exaggeration.

Doak no longer needs protection. It is inconceivable Scotland will not turn to him again in Poland on Monday when a win could deliver huge reward. Clarke started John McGinn, a modern-day icon in Scotland colours, on the bench against Croatia yet picked Doak. Few nations would balk at playing a forward of his age when that individual can command regular club football. Doaks move on loan from Liverpool to Middlesbrough has been significant in respect of first-team exposure in a physically demanding league. There is no justifiable reason to continue to handle him with kid gloves.

Doak has searing pace and a direct style that appeals to the paying punter. What you see is what you get. His working-class roots are a welcome antidote to the sense football has become overpriced or unappealing to that group in society. Supporters can relate to Doaks personality and approach to the game. But he is also hugely effective; Gvardiol looked terrified at times in Glasgow. Scotland have no other attacking outlet of Doaks ilk, which matters for a country light on scoring options. It makes sense to stick with him, not least because he is playing with supreme confidence.
Doaks journey at Liverpool looked promising until the serious knee injury which curtailed his 2023-24 season. Jürgen Klopp was a fan. Arne Slots arrival and that loan move suggested Doak may fall by the wayside at Anfield. Mohamed Salahs future and Liverpools requirement for wide forwards beyond May is pertinent here. So, clearly, is how profitable Doaks loan ends up being. Even if he needs to move permanently to kickstart his career, he need only look at Gilmours example. From peripheral at Chelsea, the midfielder starred at Brighton and finds himself at the peak of Serie A with Napoli.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:13:24 pm
Yeah, that would add another weapon to his game. When I watch him play, I am confused as to what his "stronger foot" is because a tell tale sign is when the player mainly controls and runs with it using that foot e.g Jota is right footed because he mainly uses his right to control and run.

Doak can control and dribble with either foot which is very rare. It makes it really difficult for defenders because they can't be set in terms of their body shape. He can simply shift it to the other foot and change the angle. Explains why he's so good 1v1.

He can exploit that to cut in aside as you said.

It's his ball control that stood out most for me. It's like he has the ball tied to his boots. So comfortable with either foot, and uses an array of tricks and feints that come naturally to him. Blistering pace over five yards is one thing, many players are quick, but his ball control is something else.

It's rare you see a player at youth level and see a sure thing. He is one of them.


Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:07:27 pm
No one ever looks foolish by predicting the worst. Doom-mongering is a quick way to look wise (as Eeyore knows). So it's easy to say that Doak probably doesn't have what it takes. But it's hard to look at this and not get just a little bit excited.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ckOvK36-3Q
I've written off a load of players when I used to watch the underage sides, these players were rated. What is it all about though? There's people that hype up loads of young players that will never make it. Doak will undoubtedly make it as a professional player which is more than most will do. He also has a chance of doing it at Liverpool if his final ball/finishing improves.

He is around sterling level when we look at it, maybe a bit below. Problem for Doak is we are far better in the front line now even though we had Suarez and Sturridge back then so it made sense to give sterling minutes.
Hopefully he'll stay at Boro for the rest of the season, continue to improve his final ball and decision making, and get a loan in the Premier League next season.

In my opinion it's important that we keep hold of him for another couple of years at least to see how he's developing.  It if doesn't work out I'm sure we can get some decent money for him.

I really hope he can make it at the club (like Bradley, Kelleher). Pace is King and the kid has it in abundance and fucking terrifies opponents.
Hard to know where it will all end up, but well played that lad. Doak looks like he is kicking on and making a case for himself.
