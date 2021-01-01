« previous next »
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1000 on: Today at 01:35:01 pm
what more do we want from a kid ffs?  Gvardiol to burst into tears and run off to the dressing room?
riismeister

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1001 on: Today at 01:35:58 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:35:27 pm
Been a very impressive campaign for the kid from what I've seen. I was one of those who expressed doubts about whether he would make it at Liverpool, but it was in the context of people talking about the possibility of Salah leaving and almost suggesting Doak was ready to replace him. Worth bearing in mind. I very much doubt anyone here wanted him to fail so that they could win a low-traffic RAWK thread. This is good news for everyone.

Is there any chance that we don't sign a right winger next summer if Salah leaves?

Is it at all possible we go 6-12 months filling that position with options already at the club - which would include Doak, but also the likes of Szoboszlai, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Jota and Bradley when they're not playing in other positions - and see how well Doak does before signing a new player for that position?
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1002 on: Today at 01:41:34 pm
someone posted the other day (sorry, can't remember who) that if Chiesa isn't going to make it, we should recall Ben and give him the late-game minutes on the RW that Fedo would have been getting. 

I like that idea.
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1003 on: Today at 01:43:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:35:01 pm
what more do we want from a kid ffs?  Gvardiol to burst into tears and run off to the dressing room?

Now were talking.
So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1004 on: Today at 01:44:46 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:35:01 pm
what more do we want from a kid ffs?  Gvardiol to burst into tears and run off to the dressing room?

With the tears soaking into his great big bushy pirates beard.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1005 on: Today at 01:46:10 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:43:54 pm
Now were talking.
with them being down a man, their manager told him "No, get on with it ya big girl's blouse".
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1006 on: Today at 01:48:46 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:46:10 pm
with them being down a man, their manager told him "No, get on with it ya big girl's blouse".

Fast forward a year and sted consoling him after Doak secures his hattrick in the championship now were defo talking ;)
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1007 on: Today at 01:51:38 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:48:46 pm
Fast forward a year and sted consoling him after Doak secures his hattrick in the championship now were defo talking ;)
:)
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1008 on: Today at 02:21:58 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:47 am
For those who are more skeptical  hes not just doing well in the championship hes absolutely murdering it
https://fbref.com/en/players/733f1a7d/Ben-Doak



he's not going to make it here with those tackling numbers. Let alone the aerial duels.
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1009 on: Today at 02:39:56 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:07:40 pm
Chill out carra we normally get on! but Im afraid that break down of the clips definitely met keyboard warrior territory for me ;) youll disagree though so lets agree to differ.
exactly, which is why i thought you were honestly being bizarre.

by all means try and dunk, but you might also wanna look up what a keyboard warrior is, as your definition is way off! you getting pissy about comments on a clip you didn't even watch is weird, sorry - and definitely closer to what a keyboard warrior is than someone talking about a footballer's video as they watch it.
