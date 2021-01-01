Been a very impressive campaign for the kid from what I've seen. I was one of those who expressed doubts about whether he would make it at Liverpool, but it was in the context of people talking about the possibility of Salah leaving and almost suggesting Doak was ready to replace him. Worth bearing in mind. I very much doubt anyone here wanted him to fail so that they could win a low-traffic RAWK thread. This is good news for everyone.
Is there any chance that we don't sign a right winger next summer if Salah leaves?
Is it at all possible we go 6-12 months filling that position with options already at the club - which would include Doak, but also the likes of Szoboszlai, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Jota and Bradley when they're not playing in other positions - and see how well Doak does before signing a new player for that position?