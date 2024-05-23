It amazes me how quick people are to slate this kid - yes, he's a kid - for 'lack of end product', yet are willing to bend over backwards for somebody like Diaz.



Honestly think some folk here automatically see a home grown talent and want him binned because he's not an exotic player from overseas. Yes, Doak needs to work on his end product but the raw talent is there to make him useful.



Dare I say it, he still links up better and presses better than somebody like Diaz anyway. Give him time and patience, he'll be worth more to us.