Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Offline mattD

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #840 on: May 23, 2024, 03:11:53 pm
It amazes me how quick people are to slate this kid - yes, he's a kid - for 'lack of end product', yet are willing to bend over backwards for somebody like Diaz.

Honestly think some folk here automatically see a home grown talent and want him binned because he's not an exotic player from overseas. Yes, Doak needs to work on his end product but the raw talent is there to make him useful.

Dare I say it, he still links up better and presses better than somebody like Diaz anyway. Give him time and patience, he'll be worth more to us.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #841 on: May 23, 2024, 03:26:32 pm
Obviously would rather he had a full preseason with Slot but at least he won't need the rest. Some game time for Scotland will do him good and Robbo will look after him.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #842 on: Today at 11:19:31 am
Suggestions that Scotland will be relying on him a bit more at the Euros, seems a bit much considering how long it's been since he last played, would be nice to see him coming on though, get his confidence and fitness back
Offline Dubred

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #843 on: Today at 01:48:19 pm
Fantastic opportunity for him to come off the bench for a few minutes here and there if he makes the final squad.

Unknown quantity to many he'll face and we know how fearless the lad is.

Online [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #844 on: Today at 01:51:03 pm
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 01:48:19 pm
Fantastic opportunity for him to come off the bench for a few minutes here and there if he makes the final squad.

Unknown quantity to many he'll face and we know how fearless the lad is.



Hopefully on the bench at least tonight
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #845 on: Today at 01:54:49 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:51:03 pm
Hopefully on the bench at least tonight

He missed training the other day. Is he even fit for tonight?
Online dutchkop

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #846 on: Today at 02:24:55 pm
hopefully he gets some game time in warmups and makes the squad.. we need him to be fit and raring to go in August.

Good luck Ben!
