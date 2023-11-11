Nothing wrong with being excited about a youth prospect, it's always more satisfying to produce superstars than to buy them. But, you know, when Salah was being courted by the executioners, some were even suggesting we could afford to sell because we had Doak (not as a direct replacement mind, but as one capable ofholding a spot in an undiminished attack); that's when enthusiasm crosses the line into delusion. He may or may not make it, as with all the young lads the odds are steep, but we all hope for the same thing.