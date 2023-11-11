« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak  (Read 85409 times)

Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,103
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #800 on: November 11, 2023, 06:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 11, 2023, 05:01:40 pm
Man's hatin' on a kid on his birthday. Have some shame.

Hes a Teacher, its what he lives for.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #801 on: November 11, 2023, 07:34:53 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on November 11, 2023, 06:12:32 pm
I just don't understand his need to have an "end product" as though that is some paramount criterion to judge the lad. By your expectation you would have been saying the same thing about Rushie, as he made 9 appearances in his first seaon and didn't score a single goal or make one assist.

So? For every Rush theres a bunch of young attacking players who make 9 senior appearances without much to show for it by way of end product and never go on to have a brilliant career scoring/creating goals for us. At some point Doak will need to offer some productivity in terms of XG and XA to demonstrate hes got a future playing for Liverpool, nothing wrong with pointing that out.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,550
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #802 on: November 11, 2023, 07:37:37 pm »
Does anyone understand footie like you?
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #803 on: November 11, 2023, 07:39:18 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on November 11, 2023, 06:12:32 pm
I just don't understand his need to have an "end product" as though that is some paramount criterion to judge the lad. By your expectation you would have been saying the same thing about Rushie, as he made 9 appearances in his first seaon and didn't score a single goal or make one assist.

Yep, it's proper weird and he's mentioned it on about 10 different occasions so far.

Can't believe a player that's played 184mins for us this season hasn't scored and assisted fuck loads.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,037
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #804 on: November 11, 2023, 07:48:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November 11, 2023, 07:39:18 pm
Yep, it's proper weird and he's mentioned it on about 10 different occasions so far.

Can't believe a player that's played 184mins for us this season hasn't scored and assisted fuck loads.

He's been unlucky not to score a couple this season. His final ball definitely needs work but he's 17 (until today anyway). Sterling broke through at the same age and had no end product initially.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,967
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #805 on: November 11, 2023, 07:53:46 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,966
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #806 on: November 11, 2023, 09:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 11, 2023, 07:48:58 pm
He's been unlucky not to score a couple this season. His final ball definitely needs work but he's 17 (until today anyway). Sterling broke through at the same age and had no end product initially.
I dont agree with that, because hed shown a hell of a lot in our youth team.

Doak will hopefully turn out to be a top player for us.  He has great potential, he really does.  But he hasnt yet shown end product, so he currently remains just a prospect.

Jordan Ibe was a prospect and didnt manage to develop that end product (although he was unfortunate to be cup tied for much of his Liverpool career).   Will Doak end up the same way? Only time will tell
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #807 on: November 11, 2023, 10:39:24 pm »
To be fair Doak played dangerous passes into the box a good few times in his limited minutes, they just haven't been anticipated and/or finished. Its not like he's tried to just go it alone or got wide and never crosses to even attempt to find a teammate
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #808 on: November 11, 2023, 11:12:02 pm »
Good god...   This is quickly becoming the number one thread in the "must avoid" category. 

Unbelievable the people here in this thread practically creaming themselves trying to find reasons to run the kid down. 

What's wrong with being excited about the kid's potential and looking forward to what the future might hold for him?   
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,747
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #809 on: November 12, 2023, 03:58:07 am »
Nothing wrong with being excited about a youth prospect, it's always more satisfying to produce superstars than to buy them. But, you know, when Salah was being courted by the executioners, some were even suggesting we could afford to sell because we had Doak (not as a direct replacement mind, but as one capable ofholding a spot in an undiminished attack); that's when enthusiasm crosses the line into delusion. He may or may not make it, as with all the young lads the odds are steep, but we all hope for the same thing.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,731
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #810 on: November 16, 2023, 12:05:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 11, 2023, 05:57:45 pm
I am, thats the whole point!..


No you're not. You're not reserving judgment, your stating things about the existence, or not, of end product. Prematurely

Quote
If he delivers end product I can judge.  He hasnt yet.
That's judging the quality of it, not the existence of it.

It's so weird. Nothing 'critical' needs to be said for a long time yet on a kid who has barely played.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,204
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #811 on: November 16, 2023, 07:30:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 11, 2023, 05:57:45 pm
If he delivers end product I can judge.

Likewise. Until he starts scoring loads of goals and producing loads of assists I'm going to keep saying he's no good.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,003
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #812 on: November 20, 2023, 01:47:39 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 11, 2023, 10:39:24 pm
To be fair Doak played dangerous passes into the box a good few times in his limited minutes, they just haven't been anticipated and/or finished. Its not like he's tried to just go it alone or got wide and never crosses to even attempt to find a teammate


He's too quick for his colleagues, it's not uncommon. Litmanen was too clever for his reserve team colleagues.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,550
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 01:54:55 pm »
Quote
Pep Lijnders says Ben Doak will require an operation on a knee injury after tearing his lateral meniscus
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 02:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:54:55 pm

Wishing him a swift recovery.
Logged

Offline Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,020
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 02:58:27 pm »
Poor lad. This season probably hasnt developed the way hed hoped it would.

Hopefully he recovers well
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 03:08:41 pm »
Every promising young player we get seems to get a long term injury around this age. It's very frustrating. Not sure on the timeline for the injury but hopefully he can look the part in pre-season again and we take it from there.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,820
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 03:09:41 pm »
Best of luck to the lad, hopefully back in time for pre-season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 03:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 03:08:41 pm
Every promising young player we get seems to get a long term injury around this age. It's very frustrating. Not sure on the timeline for the injury but hopefully he can look the part in pre-season again and we take it from there.

I think this is unfortunately one of the very hard to mitigate risks of young players, a still growing body and the demands of playing football.

Gutted for him as he's a proper talent.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,550
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 03:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 03:08:41 pm
Every promising young player we get seems to get a long term injury around this age. It's very frustrating. Not sure on the timeline for the injury but hopefully he can look the part in pre-season again and we take it from there.


Timeline is 4-5 months, so we'll see him in pre season again. Hulked up Doak is coming.  :D
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,951
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 03:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:11:53 pm

Timeline is 4-5 months, so we'll see him in pre season again. Hulked up Doak is coming.  :D

Might have finally grown a body to match the size of his head by then.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 03:14:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:13:15 pm
Might have finally grown a body to match the size of his head by then.

You take that back

Logged

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,966
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 03:23:21 pm »
Three months out??

Good luck to the lad.  Come back and make an impact!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 04:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 03:23:21 pm
Three months out??

Good luck to the lad.  Come back and make an impact!

3 months isn't too bad thought it was an ACL.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,237
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 04:54:43 pm »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,037
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm »
Our best young players always seem to get a serious injury every season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm »
This Sucks. Hope he returns fully from it
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #827 on: Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm »
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,487
  • Dutch Class
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #828 on: Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm »
Awful news. Wishing him a speedy recovery
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,302
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #829 on: Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm »
Was fearing worse than 3 months. Good luck to the lad.
Logged

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,966
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #830 on: Today at 04:58:22 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm
Was fearing worse than 3 months. Good luck to the lad.
3 months was speculation on my part.

But its not 9months at least.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #831 on: Today at 05:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 04:58:22 pm
3 months was speculation on my part.

But its not 9months at least.
well I guess we'll see won't we ..... ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 