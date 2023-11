I just don't understand his need to have an "end product" as though that is some paramount criterion to judge the lad. By your expectation you would have been saying the same thing about Rushie, as he made 9 appearances in his first seaon and didn't score a single goal or make one assist.



So? For every Rush thereís a bunch of young attacking players who make 9 senior appearances without much to show for it by way of end product and never go on to have a brilliant career scoring/creating goals for us. At some point Doak will need to offer some productivity in terms of XG and XA to demonstrate heís got a future playing for Liverpool, nothing wrong with pointing that out.