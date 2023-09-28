« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak  (Read 80036 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #760 on: September 28, 2023, 01:55:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September 28, 2023, 01:52:17 pm
I had to look up who Ben Foden was. Doak would love to have that hair.
D'oh! I've obviously had my Phil already today ;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #761 on: September 28, 2023, 01:55:50 pm »
Impressive that he is even getting minutes at this stage. The patience and composure will come as he ages and gets more experience. Good outing for him, and was arguably fouled inside the box by Justin within the first 10-15 minutes.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,625
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #762 on: September 28, 2023, 01:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 28, 2023, 01:55:32 pm
D'oh! I've obviously had my Phil already today ;D

D'oak?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #763 on: September 28, 2023, 02:04:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September 28, 2023, 01:58:30 pm
D'oak?
Hey I've made the Oakie Doakie gag several times and everyone has shunned me, each time. Probably quite rightly, to be fair
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,142
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #764 on: September 28, 2023, 02:16:49 pm »
Its funny when Gakpo scores and you see Doak still get a cob on sayin he was open/ on
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,292
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #765 on: September 28, 2023, 02:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September 28, 2023, 02:16:49 pm
Its funny when Gakpo scores and you see Doak still get a cob on sayin he was open/ on

Ahem.

Quote from: tubby on September 28, 2023, 09:24:26 am
Watch the replay of Gakpo's goal, the ball is in the net and Doak is gesturing at Gakpo, asking why he didn't square it to him.  Mad man.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #766 on: September 28, 2023, 02:25:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September 28, 2023, 09:24:26 am
Watch the replay of Gakpo's goal, the ball is in the net and Doak is gesturing at Gakpo, asking why he didn't square it to him.  Mad man.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September 28, 2023, 02:16:49 pm
Its funny when Gakpo scores and you see Doak still get a cob on sayin he was open/ on
Yeah noticed it too. He's happy it's gone in, but still clearly thinking, "You still should have passed that." ;D
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #767 on: September 28, 2023, 02:55:28 pm »
There was a moment in the 1st half where Justin has fronted up to him and was pointing and daring him to try and take him on. And he just knocked it past him and put a ball in. He's absolutely rapid
Logged

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #768 on: September 28, 2023, 03:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September 28, 2023, 02:25:56 pm
Yeah noticed it too. He's happy it's gone in, but still clearly thinking, "You still should have passed that." ;D

Like when gerrard was screaming at Xabi to pass at Luton away , Xabi just went and scored from the half line 😀
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #769 on: September 28, 2023, 03:02:20 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on September 28, 2023, 03:00:51 pm
Like when gerrard was screaming at Xabi to pass at Luton away , Xabi just went and scored from the half line 😀
Nah, screaming for a pass after the goal has been scored is something else
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,199
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #770 on: September 28, 2023, 03:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 28, 2023, 01:55:32 pm
D'oh! I've obviously had my Phil already today ;D

Phil Doaky? The Human League?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #771 on: September 28, 2023, 03:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 28, 2023, 03:02:39 pm
Phil Doaky? The Human League?
Now we will both be sorry...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #772 on: September 28, 2023, 03:16:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on September 28, 2023, 03:00:51 pm
Like when gerrard was screaming at Xabi to pass at Luton away , Xabi just went and scored from the half line 😀

Whilst offside too!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,020
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #773 on: September 28, 2023, 04:06:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 28, 2023, 03:16:18 pm
Whilst offside too!

Wasn't he in his own half?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,601
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #774 on: September 28, 2023, 06:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on September 28, 2023, 01:55:50 pm
Impressive that he is even getting minutes at this stage. The patience and composure will come as he ages and gets more experience. Good outing for him, and was arguably fouled inside the box by Justin within the first 10-15 minutes.

Unlucky not to have had a penalty and scored within the first half an hour. A goal would have done him a lot of good.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #775 on: September 28, 2023, 08:58:13 pm »
Once he calms it down a bit he will come into his own, definitely need players waiting in the 6 yard box to tap in the balls he puts in there.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #776 on: September 28, 2023, 08:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on September 28, 2023, 08:58:13 pm
Once he calms it down a bit he will come into his own, definitely need players waiting in the 6 yard box to tap in the balls he puts in there.
Yep, someone just needs to be there, anticipating it. Goals galore!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #777 on: September 28, 2023, 09:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September 28, 2023, 02:25:56 pm
Yeah noticed it too. He's happy it's gone in, but still clearly thinking, "You still should have passed that." ;D

Harvey Elliott did the same with Mos goal in Austria last week.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #778 on: October 17, 2023, 01:30:17 pm »
Not seen this mentioned. Apparently Doak has picked up an injury with his national team. Hopefully nothing too serious.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-handed-fresh-injury-setback-27923990
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,292
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #779 on: October 17, 2023, 01:35:33 pm »
We're starting to pile up injuries again after a promising start to the season on that front, lovely.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,873
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #780 on: Today at 02:21:44 pm »
18 today.  :D

Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,292
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #781 on: Today at 03:07:20 pm »
Haha that's such a cheesy picture, great stuff.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #782 on: Today at 03:40:54 pm »
Felt bit sorry for him against Tolouse. When he got the ball he seem quite useful but having no attacking right back left him a bit short of options. I am looking forward to seeing him in tandem with Calvin Ramsey in the not too distant future.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,358
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #783 on: Today at 03:50:39 pm »
Still not seeing any end product.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,367
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #784 on: Today at 04:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:21:44 pm
18 today.  :D





Sniper's dream, they call him...
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,873
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #785 on: Today at 05:01:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:50:39 pm
Still not seeing any end product.

Man's hatin' on a kid on his birthday. Have some shame.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #786 on: Today at 05:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:21:44 pm
18 today.  :D


every time I see him all I can think is "Dennis the Menace"  :)
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,352
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #787 on: Today at 05:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:01:40 pm
Man's hatin' on a kid on his birthday. Have some shame.
Spot on ;D
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #788 on: Today at 05:40:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:50:39 pm
Still not seeing any end product.

The young lad has made 7 appearances for the Club in total and has only played 184 minutes this season. What are you expecting of a kid just 18?
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #789 on: Today at 05:41:29 pm »
I love that picture!!  ;D
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,352
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #790 on: Today at 05:42:21 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 05:40:41 pm
The young lad has made 7 appearances for the Club in total and has only played 184 minutes this season. What are you expecting of a kid just 18?
I'm assuming he's kidding (least I hope so).
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,358
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #791 on: Today at 05:51:26 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 05:40:41 pm
The young lad has made 7 appearances for the Club in total and has only played 184 minutes this season. What are you expecting of a kid just 18?
He looks exciting, but hes not even looked like creating or scoring at senior level.


Calm the excitement until he produces, right now hes still very much a prospect rather than the real deal.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,358
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #792 on: Today at 05:51:59 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:42:21 pm
I'm assuming he's kidding (least I hope so).
Circumspect is the word!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #793 on: Today at 05:55:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:51:26 pm
He looks exciting, but hes not even looked like creating or scoring at senior level.


Calm the excitement until he produces, right now hes still very much a prospect rather than the real deal.

I suggest you reserve your judgement/expectation until he has a run of games and not just cameos.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,358
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #794 on: Today at 05:57:45 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 05:55:59 pm
I suggest you reserve your judgement/expectation until he has a run of games and not just cameos.
I am, thats the whole point!..

If he delivers end product I can judge.  He hasnt yet.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,873
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #795 on: Today at 06:01:01 pm »
Tepid would've made an ideal headteacher in the Victorian era.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,852
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #796 on: Today at 06:04:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:57:45 pm
I am, thats the whole point!..

If he delivers end product I can judge.  He hasnt yet.
But who is hyping him as the real deal and not a prospect?  Don't think you can say it's happening in this thread, praise has been very tempered and the things he needs to do better acknowledged
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #797 on: Today at 06:05:36 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 06:04:15 pm
But who is hyping him as the real deal and not a prospect?  Don't think you can say it's happening in this thread, praise has been very tempered and the things he needs to do better acknowledged
seems mentioning his birthday triggered Tepid for some reason.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 