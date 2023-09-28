I had to look up who Ben Foden was. Doak would love to have that hair.
D'oh! I've obviously had my Phil already today
D'oak?
Its funny when Gakpo scores and you see Doak still get a cob on sayin he was open/ on
Watch the replay of Gakpo's goal, the ball is in the net and Doak is gesturing at Gakpo, asking why he didn't square it to him. Mad man.
Yeah noticed it too. He's happy it's gone in, but still clearly thinking, "You still should have passed that."
Like when gerrard was screaming at Xabi to pass at Luton away , Xabi just went and scored from the half line 😀
Crosby Nick never fails.
Phil Doaky? The Human League?
Whilst offside too!
Impressive that he is even getting minutes at this stage. The patience and composure will come as he ages and gets more experience. Good outing for him, and was arguably fouled inside the box by Justin within the first 10-15 minutes.
Once he calms it down a bit he will come into his own, definitely need players waiting in the 6 yard box to tap in the balls he puts in there.
18 today.
Still not seeing any end product
.
Man's hatin' on a kid on his birthday. Have some shame.
The young lad has made 7 appearances for the Club in total and has only played 184 minutes this season. What are you expecting of a kid just 18?
I'm assuming he's kidding (least I hope so).
He looks exciting, but hes not even looked like creating or scoring at senior level.Calm the excitement until he produces, right now hes still very much a prospect rather than the real deal.
I suggest you reserve your judgement/expectation until he has a run of games and not just cameos.
I am, thats the whole point!.. If he delivers end product I can judge. He hasnt yet.
But who is hyping him as the real deal and not a prospect? Don't think you can say it's happening in this thread, praise has been very tempered and the things he needs to do better acknowledged
